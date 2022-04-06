15 reasons why video games are now better than before

Are the video games of today better or the ones of before? We have reasons to think that we are living a wonderful moment that could surpass the times of the great classics. Are we crazy or is it a coherent argument? Will players think the same in 20 years? We analyze it!

There is not a day that I get up without thinking about how lucky we are for be video game players, especially in 2022. But I also really appreciate being born in 1986 and being a user who, although he missed the Ancient Age of our leisure, has been able to experience the evolution from my Commodore 64 tapes to the current times of blu-ray and SSD in my PlayStation 5. It may be risky to affirm the following sentence, but I doubt that my children will see an evolutionary path as enormous, varied and surprising as the one lived by our generation. Such luck seems to me a real treasure. However, let’s pose the million dollar question: Are the video games of today better than those of yesteryear?

It is difficult to answer the question, but we can find reasons to think that the saying “any time in the past was better” may be cliché and that we are luckier than we usually think for living the time we live in our leisure. Do we exaggerate? Do many of the reasons put forward not compare with the pleasure of having a giant cardboard PC case or throwing a 25 peseta coin and listening to it roll until you give us a credit in your slot machine? Everything is possible and valid, therefore, we are going to try to find the reasons that make the current time the best time for the sector, art and, ultimately, playing video games in history.

Do you agree with our reflection? The important thing, whether we agree or not, is that contemporary video games are wonderful and the classics will be there forever, waiting to be enjoyed by players who enjoyed them back in the day and new and restless users who want to know the greatness of a legacy of priceless.

10 artists, constantly evolving games and barriers

It’s not that the gameplay is better than ever, it’s that behind our games are currently some of the best image and sound artists of the moment and that ends up being noticed in the video games we play. For example, a clear example between cinema and video games: What did you think of the settings and music of Guardians of the Galaxy? We dare to say that Eidos Montreal has created something that not even Marvel Studios have been able to do for Star Lord, Groot and company. doJames Gunn will be inspired by them for what comes with the third movie?

The constantly evolving titles and some game-as-a-service productions extend the enjoyment of a production for years and transcend beyond the original software, something that it was impossible to do in the past. In fact, even some controversial releases, over time, have ended up becoming games that are highly respected and loved by the community. Clear are the examples of No Man’s Sky, Street Fighter V or Star Wars Battlefront 2. What would have become of them without the various arrangements made in recent years?

Do you remember the retro inflation and its problems? Until very recently it was a real problem if you wanted to replay some games that were practically inaccessible to those curious about the history of our leisure. Naturally, anyone who wants a physical version of a Super Nintendo game in mint condition you will have to checkoutbut now it is very easy to access classic games for contemporary consoles at a bargain price in the different digital stores without having to take a mortgage.

It’s also a wonderful time for fans of video game oddities from Japan. There are many digital platforms that today lower the costs of bringing a rare production to our borders and some even do it in Spanish. In the past, if you wanted to play a Persona or you did it in Japanese or you were waiting for a PAL version in 50hz, it was a shame to see it. Today we play Persona 5: Royal or the latest Sakura Taisen in perfect Spanish, a barrier that many of us thought would never be overcome.

Recognition, maturity and indies

It is not something that has been a big problem for us in our childhood and adolescence, but the acceptance of the video game as something respectable among society is a fact. People give away video games, even our grandmothers enjoy our free time and they are amazed by the great deeds that we star in streaming, events or the best causes imaginable. The video game is no longer a thing for geeks; it’s everyone’s thing. In fact, Ibai has brought Ramón García back to the rebound chimes for his fame in League of Legends. Will it also bring us the Summer Grand Prix? Ibai, do it.

And linking with that… video games have completely abandoned the category of children’s toys and have become a market for adults that caters for all tastes. An arcade stick with the best pieces from Japan? At your fingertips. The realization of a driving simulator with great detail? Go ahead, what’s stopping you? If it is that you can even create a flight deck. Did you ever imagine what it would have cost 20 years ago?

Surely you did not imagine a democratization of development like the one we are experiencing todaySurely you did not imagine one democratization of development like the one we live today thanks to independent games. Wonderful minds that today have the resources to make their dreams come true at their fingertips. Humble video games, it’s true, but full of great ideas capable of competing with any mega-production of the usual. In the 90s it was something unthinkable; today it is a blessing that all users enjoy, regardless of platform, purchasing power or tastes.

They are also a business that today operates 24 hours a day. Have you heated up and want a game at 00:00 at night? Don’t hesitate to stop by your favorite digital store and download the game now. Better yet: if you have a suitable connection, feel free to check your favorite streaming service and see if you can play it to the voice of now. Wait for the stores to open? I want it now!

Subscription, the PC, brilliant ports and streamings

And speaking of services, video games are no longer what they were in terms of exploitation and commerce. You can access subscription gaming services, you can enjoy free games on a regular basis on virtually all platforms, and to top it all off, there are wonderful F2Ps out there. have forever changed the way we understand online gaming. There is no single excuse not to play your favorite titles.

And what about the PC! Do you remember that in the early 2000s it seemed like a platform doomed to disappear? Then Steam came along and changed everything forever. The fact is that playing on PC is now synonymous with enjoy the most exclusive and optimal way of playing video gameswith a quality that we would never have dreamed of and taking the software to levels only fit for the imagination of the most ambitious developers and gamers… if you find the graphics card of the moment, of course.

And what about contemporary handheld gaming? Remember when we had lame 8-bit and 16-bit ports on GameBoy and GameGear and celebrated? Today we claim Netherrealm because the Switch’s Mortal Kombat 12 doesn’t look like the one on home platforms… And we stay so wide! Not to mention taking an Elden Ring on a traveling Steam Deck. A madness more than anyone could ever imagine. Nintendo is very much to blame for all this evolutionbut how wonderful to live it today.

Video game communication has changed forever and its consumption too. How cool was it to see your colleagues play Resident Evil 2 with the lights off? Well, from the legacy of video game voyeurism we have Twitch and the live broadcasts of the most successful video games. For example, the last Minecraft Squid Game, which kept all of Spain on edge. What will be next?

The press, the cinema and the brutal growth of the industry

Do you remember what it was like to wait for video game news in monthly magazines? Don’t get us wrong, it was a moment we treasured dearly, but it wasn’t the most practical or the most agile. Something that we are very guilty of is that now there is more information than ever when it comes to enjoying your favorite titles. It is difficult to fall into the clutches of a bad game and the news reaches the portals a few minutes after it is produced thanks to the work of tireless journalists who are always up to date.

Video games in the cinema also go through a very different trend to which we lived in the past. While in the past we had pitiful productions that barely tried to vaguely resemble the game they were based on, today we have cases like Warcraft, Detective Pikachu, Sonic or Uncharted that prove the opposite. Yes, we have cases like the recent Resident Evil, but it is indisputable that the trend has changed.

The only thing that matters is that in the world of video games there is room for everyoneSomething that we must not forget is that we are facing an unstoppable industry that does not stop growing and growing. And no, I’m not talking about the crazy purchases of Microsoft and Sony anymore; I’m talking about the development of the industry on all fronts, selling more video games than evermore playable proposals than ever, with more eSports competitions than ever, and, COVID permitting, holding more events than ever.

Have we convinced you? Do not hesitate to tell us the reasons why you think that playing before was better than now and we will pick up the glove for a future report in which we will see the other side of the coin. It doesn’t really matter: the only thing that matters is that In the video game world there is room for everyoneand that is the truly wonderful thing that we should celebrate and treasure.