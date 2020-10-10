15-year-old boy raped 14-year-old girl, victim sets herself on fire

Reva: A 15-year-old boy raped a 14-year-old girl. The girl saddened by this incident poured kerosene oil on herself and set it on fire. The girl in critical condition is struggling in the hospital between life and death. Seeing him alone, the boy entered her house and raped her. Due to this, the girl set herself on fire in front of the boy by putting kerosene on herself. Seeing this, the boy extinguished the fire somehow, but by then the teenager’s entire body was scorched. Also Read – Kamal Nath’s promise – If the CM is formed then the new agricultural law will not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

This incident is from a village in Atraila police station area, about 70 km from Rewa district headquarters of Madhya Pradesh. The police has taken the 15-year-old accused boy into custody.

According to the information received, a minor boy raped the teenager. After this incident, the 14-year-old victim set herself on fire by pouring kerosene on her, police said. The victim has been admitted to Rewa's hospital in critical condition. Police have taken the 15-year-old accused boy into custody and the case is being investigated.

OP Singh, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDOP), Tyanthar, said on Saturday that the incident occurred on October 7 in a village in the Atraila police station area of ​​the district. Police have taken the 15-year-old accused boy into custody and the case is being investigated.

According to the statement given by the SDOP victim to the Tehsildar, “At the time of the incident, the family of the teenager had gone to the relatives and her elder sister had gone to goat grazing.” At around four in the evening, the accused boy entered her house and found the victim alone and raped her. Due to this, the teenager opened fire by putting kerosene on himself in front of the boy. Seeing this, the boy extinguished the fire somehow, but by then the teenager’s entire body was scorched. “

Singh said that seeing this, the boy escaped from the spot and the victim was lying in the house in a burnt state. When the family returned home in the evening, they came to know about the incident and immediately took the teenager to the hospital for treatment.

Seeing the seriousness of the case on receiving the complaint to the police, the victim’s statements were made before the Tehsildar and he was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College, Rewa on Friday for better treatment. He told that the medical report of the victim is yet to come. Police is investigating the case.