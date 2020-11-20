150 children reached Corona infected in school, Haryana government closed all schools till 30 November

new Delhi: Cases of corona infection were found in the schools of Haryana. In this situation, the number of Corona-infected students and teachers in schools has increased to 150. 150 children have fallen victim to Corona. In such a situation, taking the matter seriously, the Haryana Government has issued an order to close all private and government schools in the state till November 30. After 30 November, the state government will now take a decision on the opening of schools. Also Read – Section 144 in Rajasthan: Corona cases increased in Rajasthan, Section 144 will be applicable in the state from Saturday

Let us tell you that there was chaos a few days after the opening of the schools in Haryana because many children were found to be corona infected in schools as well as many teachers were also found to be corona infected. 72 children have been found corona infected in Rewari district, 29 in Jind, 16 in Sirsa, 12-12 in Kaithal-Mahendragarh and 6 in Hisar. At the same time, 10 teachers have also been found infected.

In this regard, Jind Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr. Gopal said that cases of corona infection are increasing in Delhi as well as in Haryana. In such a situation, the death rate is also increasing in the state. For this reason, he said that due to the spread of corona infection in Haryana government schools, Education Minister Kuwarpal Gurjar said that the schools where infected children have been found will be closed for 14 days.