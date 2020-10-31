15th Finance Commission report ready, Chairman NK Singh will hand over the President on 9 November

The 15th Finance Commission will submit its report from 2021-22 to 2025–26 to President Ram Nath Kovind on 9 November. The chairman of the commission NK Singh has prepared the report in consultation with all his colleagues on Friday. With this, NK Singh and other members of the commission have signed the report. Also Read – Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Patel ‘Jungle Safari’, seen playing with parrots

Other members of the commission include Ajay Narayan Jha, Anoop Singh, Ashok Lahiri and Ramesh Chand.

The statement said that the Finance Commission has asked the President for time to submit the report. It has received a message from the President's office that the work of submitting the report will be on 9 November 2020. According to the statement, the commission finalized the report after extensive consultation with the central and state governments, various local bodies, members and chairman of the previous finance commission, advisory council of the commission and experts, academics and leading institutions.

What’s in the report?

The report contains the recommendations of the Commission for 2021–26. This report will be presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister. Along with the report, action report of the steps taken by the government will also be included. Apart from the President, the Commission will also submit a copy of the report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after handing it over to the President next month.

What is Finance Commission?

The Finance Commission is a constitutional body, which sets the statutes and formulas for distributing tax income according to the constitutional arrangement and current requirements between the Center and the states.