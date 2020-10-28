15th Financial Commission will submit its report by the end of this month

New Delhi: The 15th Finance Commission, headed by NK Singh, is in the process of finalizing its report. The commission has to submit its report to the government by October 30, 2020 for 2021-26. Also Read – Bihar’s politics, BJP-JDU different stance on ‘special’ again

Before finalizing the report, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, NK Singh held a meeting with the heads of the former Finance Commission on Wednesday. This meeting has taken place at a time when the Commission has completed the process of deliberations regarding its recommendations and is ready to give the final report.

According to the official release, other members of the commission also attended the courtesy meeting held through video conference.

According to the statement, "Singh and other members of the 15th Finance Commission held a meeting with the chairman of the 12th and 13th Finance Commission, C. Rangarajan and Dr. Vijay Kelkar respectively."

Singh said in the meeting, “This is a representation of our federal history in the last 20 years….”

The 15th Finance Commission has to provide its final report for 2021-26 by October 30, 2020. The commission is almost close to completing its work.

The heads of the former Finance Commission said that the tough challenge amid which the current commission worked due to Kovid-19 is commendable. Economic activities have been affected due to the Kovid-19 crisis and its adverse impact has been on the fiscal condition of the Central and State Governments.

According to the statement, “At the meeting, the chairman and members of the 15th Finance Commission expressed their gratitude for the clear thinking and thinking of various aspects of the thinking and functioning of the heads of the former Finance Commission and the discussions with them.”