16 bit Sensation Another Layer Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Had it been the 1990s instead, bishojo game sales would have been extraordinarily robust. The main protagonist of the show, on the other hand, is ensnared in a distinct time period, the present, in which everything is complicated and tech-driven.

However, as she becomes ensnared and miraculously enters this ancient bishojo world, she finds herself facing a more challenging situation than she had anticipated. Bishoujo game and anime enthusiasts may be familiar with the 16-bit Sensation Another Layer, which debuted in October 2023 and combines elements of comedy and the supernatural.

The anime was a spin-off of the manga 16bit Sensation, which chronicles the exploits of a group of bishoujo game developers for the PC-98 platform in the 1990s.

In contrast, the anime features a fresh protagonist in Konoha Akisato, a contemporary illustrator with a penchant for bishoujo games who time-travels to 1992 to work for Alcohol Soft, the organization that was the subject of the manga.

Members of the public alike have praised the anime for its endearing and whimsical depiction of the bishoujo video game industry, in addition to its vibrant and sentimental characters.

Additionally, the anime showcases a melodious closing theme song composed of kotoko and sohbana and an engaging opening theme song composed of Nakagawa Shoko as well as Koga Aoi. Studio Silver produces the anime, which Crunchyroll has licensed for viewing outside of Asia.

16 bit Sensation Another Layer Season 2 Release Date:

Since its premiere on October 5, 2023, Studio Silver has distributed a total of five episodes for the show. They anticipate releasing a total of thirteen episodes.

Given the substantial backlog of upcoming episodes, accurately predicting the release date of the 16-bit Sensation: Another Layer second installment is somewhat challenging.

However, if the current season ends by the conclusion of this year, the production team is expected to announce a potential anime sequel by the midpoint of the following year.

16 bit Sensation Another Layer Season 2 Cast:

Cast Character Ayako Kawasumi Kaori Shimoda Jun Fukushima Kiyoshi “Kyonshi” Gomikawa Aoi Koga Konoha Akisato Atsushi Abe Mamoru Rokuta Kentaro Ito Masaru “Boss” Rokuta Yui Horie Meiko Uehara Aya Yamane Toya Yama

16 bit Sensation Another Layer Season 2 Storyline:

Another Layer is an adaptation of the manga 16bit Sensation, a work by Wakaki, Misato Mitsumi, Tatsuki Amazuyu, and Tamiki Mitsumi. The manga was initially introduced as a doujinshi at Comic Market in December 2016 and has been available in tankobon volumes published by Kadokawa Shoten since September 2020.

As of November 2021, the manga has published two volumes and is still in progress. Konoha Akisato, the new protagonist of the anime spin-off, travels back in time to 1992 and starts working for Alcohol Soft, the same company where the manga characters are employed.

The anime chronicles Konoha’s exploits and experiences as she assists Alcohol Soft in the development of bishoujo video games, as well as her past encounters and interactions with manga characters and others.

In addition to depicting the evolution and history of the bishoujo game industry as well as culture, the anime makes numerous allusions to actual bishoujo games and events.

In addition to adapting additional chapters and material from the manga, the second installment of the anime will also feature the continuation of the first season’s plot and incorporate some original scenarios and elements.

In the second season, Alcohol Soft and Konoha will confront new opportunities and challenges in the bishoujo gaming industry, and Konoha will grapple with her emotions and time travel circumstances.

16 bit Sensation Another Layer Season 1 Recap:

During the initial installment of 16-bit Sensation Another Layer, Konoha’s transformation into the 1990s and her assistance to Alcohol Soft in the development of bishoujo games are chronicled.

She becomes friends with numerous individuals along the way, including Mamoru Rokuda, the prodigious programmer and son of the company proprietor. Illustrator Meiko Uehara is an upbeat and vivacious individual who is acquiring coding skills.

Kaori Shimoda, an accomplished and seasoned illustrator, dons a cat hat frequently. Konoha inadvertently travels four years earlier, in 1996, forming a friendship with Toya Yamada, a timid and reserved girl who adores eroge, and Kiyoshi Gomikawa, an eccentric and mysterious scenario screenwriter who wears a mask.

In addition to examining the difficulties and pleasures of developing bishoujo video games, the first season delves into the evolution and history of the genre as well as the industry.

Numerous influential and classic bishoujo video games are referenced and honored in the anime, including Dokyusei, Tokimeki Memorial, To Heart, and Kanon, as well as others.

The anime also illustrates how technological and cultural shifts, including the transition from PC-98 to Windows 95, the rise of voice acting as well as animation, and the emergence of new subgenres and trends, affected the bishoujo game scene.

It is probable that Another Layer will further Konoha’s narrative and depict how she and Alcohol Soft navigate the expanding competition within the bishoujo game industry and the changing times. In the second season, the show will explore Konoha’s feelings for Mamoru, who has a crush on her.

Additionally, the second installment will provide further insights into the enigmatic time-travel capability of Konoha, including the certainty of her ability to return to her initial time period. In addition to revisiting some old characters and games, the second installment will include new ones.

As a consequence, the audience remains unaware of the conclusion. However, with the fundamental plot of the show in mind, the subsequent episodes will focus on Akisato’s new set of struggles as well as obstacles, as she must now not only survive in the 1992 world but also participate directly within the bishojo game-making process.

She faces challenges on both her professional and personal fronts, as she must make numerous lifestyle adjustments to adapt to the new era of the 1990s. Future episodes may explore these challenges further.

16 bit Sensation Another Layer Season 2 Trailer Release:

While fans eagerly await the release of the Season 2 trailer, they can heighten anticipation by revisiting the trailer from the previous season. Season 2’s potential revelations leave fans eager for further insight into the enthralling world of 16-bit Sensation: Another Layer, as revealed in the earlier trailer.

Where To Watch 16 bit Sensation Another Layer Season 2?

Due to the fact that 16-bit Sensation Another Layer was a television series, it is possible for the Japanese audience to binge-watch the program on Tokyo Fox, GYT, TV, and BS11.

Given that Crunchyroll has obtained a license for the show, it may also be accessible online via Crunchyroll. Additionally, the show is available on Apple TV. YouTube features the trailer and additional promotional videos that may be of interest to viewers.

How Many Episodes Of 16 bit Sensation Another Layer Season 2 Are There?

Given the precedent established by Season 1, which comprised thirteen episodes, it is reasonable to expect Season 2 of 16-bit Sensation Another Layer to consist of an equivalent number of episodes. A comparable quantity of episodes will be devoted to providing an immersive experience for fans in the upcoming season.

What Are The Rating For The 16 bit Sensation Another Layer Season 2?

7.20 is the average score of the anime on MyAnimeList.net, as determined by the opinions of 4,612 users. These ratings indicate that viewers tend to enjoy the anime and find its story, characters, animation, and sound to be of high quality.

Some users have suggested the anime to enthusiasts of bishoujo games, visual novels, otaku culture, as well as comedy, among other positive reviews.



As of November 15, 2023, there’s currently no official confirmation regarding the second season of 16-bit Sensation Another Layer. Considering the manga’s continuing serialization and the widespread acclaim and popularity of the anime, it is highly probable that another installment will be renewed.

Presently airing is the first season of the anime, which will consist of thirteen episodes. An announcement regarding the second season is imminent as the first season is scheduled to conclude on December 28, 2023.