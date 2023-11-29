16 Great Movies About Being Taken Abroad To Watch Now:

We sometimes avoid talking about some things because they are too hard. One of those things is being taken away. That being said, hearing those stories is very interesting and gripping, whether the finish is cheerful or sad.

There are things like this that happen all the time, not just in movies. We ought to all be more aware of them. Abduction is a common way for crime movies to build their stories.

Kidnapping makes for great entertainment, which is why we see it so often on TV and movies. Its mix of action, thriller, and sometimes even humor makes it one of the most flexible types of books. The same story can be told in a lot of different ways, but the main idea stays the same.

Watching a kidnap movie is one of the most exciting types of movies, and streaming services such as Hulu have a lot of great ones for their users to choose from.

Alone:

“Alone” is a horror movie written by Mattias Olsson that stars great players such as Jules Willcox, Marc Menchaca, Anthony Heald, Jonathan Rosenthal, as well as Laura Duyn.

The movie directed by John Hyams is about Jessica, a wife who recently lost her husband as well as is still trying to deal with her sadness. She leaves the city where she shared so many sweet moments alongside her spouse to get her mind off of his memories.

Unfortunately, someone takes her hostage on the way as well as locks her up in a house within the Pacific Northwest. When Jessica finally gets away, she finds herself in the middle of nowhere, alongside no signs of people or animals around. Her attacker is also very close behind her.

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story:

My name is Mary Stauffer and I teach high school. One of her old, obsessed students kidnaps her and her 8-year-old daughter and holds them captive for 53 days. This changes her life in a big way.

I wanted to start our list with a movie that not many people have seen. This is a true story that will shake you to your core. It was first called “53 Days: The Abduction of Mary Stauffer.”

This Lifetime original isn’t as new as some of the other movies on this list, but it’s a well-made movie that feels like the story was told correctly while still being kind to the victims.

Below Zero:

Martin is a police officer, and part of his job is to move criminals to various jails across the country. Martin has a hard time moving a group of high-risk prisoners to a safer location. However, while on the way, they get stuck inside the transport truck.

Someone else’s group of thieves stopped their truck and kept shooting at them. There was danger for everyone in the jail, not just Martin. Martin’s job is to get the prisoners to safety.

Held:

The movie “Held” is a mystery film directed by Travis Cluff and Chris Lofing. It stars skilled players such as Jill Awbrey, Bart Johnson, Rez Kempton, as well as Zack Gold. The story is about a couple who is having major problems in their marriage. They decide to provide their relationship a second chance by taking a holiday in a fancy remote hotel.

A threat they didn’t expect comes after being taken hostage by an automated security system. Soon, both spouses start to feel like they have to follow an invisible voice’s instructions at all times. If they don’t, they could get hurt badly.

Amber’s Story:

A 9-year-old girl named Amber Hagerman was taken while she was riding her bike. When it happened, there was no system put in place to let everyone know about a kidnapping. The Amber Alert system has already saved a lot of kids’ lives.

‘Amber’s Story’ wasn’t a huge hit, but I thought it was interesting to learn about the story behind the Amber Alert that we use every day to help find kids who have been stolen or lost.

Room:

Room is about a man who takes a woman named Joy hostage as well as locks her within “Room.” Joy gave birth to a son called Jack while she was being taken away. Jack was kept in “Room” and never knew what was going on in the outside world.

Even though Joy never left “Room,” she still showed Jack a lot of love. Joy additionally taught Jack regarding the world around them. She made sure Jack was able to relish his life even though he had to stay inside all the time.

But as Jack got older, he became interested in what was going on with the people who were always within the “Room.” After a while, Joy lost her cool and made a plan to leave “Room.” How will Joy’s flight end? Will Jack have the ability to see the world again? As you watch Joy as well as Jack get away from their kidnappers, you’ll feel anxious.

No Exit:

“No Exit,” directed through Damien Power, is a drama based on the same-named 2017 book by Taylor Adams. It tells the story of junkie Darby Thorne, who runs from rehab to see her mother within the hospital yet ends up in a visitor’s center because of a blizzard.

Things get more difficult when she finds a child locked in an automobile that belongs to someone in the center. The storm has made it impossible to get in touch with emergency services, and it is up to her to protect the child and find out who did it. to understand how she knows all of this.

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story:

Kara, a 15-year-old girl, was just doing her own thing when a man came up to her, placed a gun to her neck, and made her get into his car. Then he threatened Kara with death and took her to his room, where he sexually assaulted her.

But as quickly as he fell asleep, Kara bravely escaped, and not only that. She led the police back to the flat of her attacker, who turned out to be a serial killer who had killed more than one person before Kara.

Her flight would have made her likely the next target. The production quality of this younger Lifetime movie doesn’t really match up with how interesting and important Kara Robinson’s story is.

Still, I thought it was good enough to be upon this list, especially when I thought about how the story ended: if Kara hadn’t escaped, who knows how many other young women would have been hurt by her captor?

Prisoners:

Keller Dover, played by Hugh Jackman, is a father who is looking for his daughter and her best friend after they suddenly went missing on Thanksgiving.

The RV that was parked next to their house was the only sign he had. A suspect is found in the driver of the RV as the probe goes on. The cops can’t make an arrest, though, because they don’t have enough proof.

While the police and agents kept looking for clues, Keller was under more and more weight. Keller knows there is a chance that her daughter might not be safe. So, he decides to find the thief and free her daughter through himself. Will he be able to save her daughter?

Don’t Say A Word:

‘Don’t Say a Word,’ a psychological horror film written by Anthony Peckham as well as Patrick Smith Kelly, is based on Andrew Klavan’s book of the same name.

The movie directed by Gary Fleder is about a cruel thief named Patrick Koster as well as his partner, who kidnap Jessie Conrad because they need money badly. They want to get to a jewel that can only be reached by entering a secret code.

To find it, they put pressure on Nathan, Jessie’s dad, to get Elizabeth, who is a girl, to give them the secret key. Unfortunately, the young adult who was scarred hasn’t talked in almost ten years. Nathan needs to get her to talk as quickly as possible to keep her daughter safe.

Cry In The Wild: The Taking Of Peggy Ann:

A mountain man who lives mostly off the grid takes Peggy, a 17-year-old girl. He was after a woman he would never let go of, so he grabbed her and held her hostage. The case led to the biggest search within the history of the US state of Pennsylvania.

Even though this is a TV movie, the story really scared me. I get chills when I think about a crazy man who lives in the woods stealing a woman during the day. We are always scared of monsters and wild animals, but people are always the scariest things in the world.

Misery:

There have been many movies about how obsessed fans are with their idols. Misery is a movie with this theme. Paul Sheldon was a well-known author. Many people really like one of his books with the main character being Misery Chastain.

But Paul thinks it’s time for the Misery series to end. He plans to write a book with a new main character. Paul went from New York to Silver Creek one day. This was a place where he often got ideas for his books.

Unfortunately, his car got stuck in the snow on the way. Luckily, a woman named Annie Wikes helped him. Annie is really nice and open. The woman said she read all of Paul’s books all the time.

After a good night’s sleep at Annie’s house and the conclusion of the storm, Paul was ready to continue his trip. But Annie looked like she was stopping him and trying to keep him from talking to anyone else.

Paul slowly comes to understand that Annie is an evil woman who rejected when he “killed” Misery. Frankly, Paul can only stay alive if he can bring Misery back to life. Annie loves Misery so much.

Disappearance At Clifton Hill:

Disappearance at Clifton Hill is a Canadian horror movie with Tuppence Middleton, Hannah Gross, as well as David Cronenberg in the lead roles. It was written by Albert Shin as well as James Schult.

The movie, directed by Albert Shin, is about a young woman named Abby who returns to the cute tourist town of Niagara Falls after her mother dies and gets a motel.

She hopes it will be a fresh start for her, but things go badly when she can’t get rid of the memories of a crime she committed as a child that hasn’t been solved. She works hard to find the secret horrors of her city that she hasn’t been able to find before.

3096 Tage:

In March 1998, Natascha Kampusch was kidnapped and taken away on her way to school. She was only ten years old at the time. Natascha was taken by someone who locked her in a basement for more than eight years before she was finally able to get out.

Because I remember the real-life case of Natascha Kampusch so well, this German movie really shocked me. Her captor, Wolfgang Priklopil, took her when she was a little girl. By the time she fled, she was an adult woman of 18 years.

As horrible and unbelievably upsetting as what she went through must have been, it was just as scary to hear how hard it was for Natascha to get back into society after spending her teenage years locked up in a basement. The story is terrible, but the movie is great.

Taken:

Do you remember this conversation? In the movie Taken, Liam Neeson says these lines. This conversation is very well-known and is often used as joke material.

Bryan Mills, a retired CIA spy, spends his time alongside his sole child, Kim Mills. Kim, who is in her teens, asks Bryan for permission to go to Paris with Amanda, who is her best friend. Bryan says no at first, but Leonore, his ex-wife, talks him into letting her.

If Kim and Amanda want to share the cost of a cab ride when they get to Paris, they can. Amanda and Kim agree without giving it much thought. The man is actually a part of one of the crime groups, and he wants to know where the two girls live.

However, Bryan learns that Kim lies regarding her trip to Paris. Kim and Amanda took a trip across Europe to see U2’s music tour. When Bryan phoned Kim to inquire for an answer, Kim saw Amanda being taken away. The thieves planned to take Kim and Amanda hostage.

Bryan went after Kim as well as Amanda to Paris when he discovered his daughter was in serious danger. He decided to find his only daughter on his own, using what he had learned in the CIA.

Pain & Gain:

“Pain & Gain” was an action comedy movie directed through Michael Bay. It is based on a series of stories written by Pete Collins for the Miami New Times. Danny Lupo is a successful gym manager who wants to make his version of the American dream come true via blackmail. Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson play in the movie.

To make his dreams come true, which seem impossible, he kidnaps rich businessman Victor Kershaw with the assistance of Paul and Adrian, two of his members. But the victim manages to stay alive and get away, but he is let down when he finds out that police don’t believe him when he files the crime.