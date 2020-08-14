16 huge EastEnders storyline spoilers as the soap returns this autumn

It’s official – EastEnders returns on Monday seventh September after three months off the air, and we’re straight again into the drama as we rejoin the residents of Walford rising from lockdown into the ‘new regular’.

As with Coronation Road and Emmerdale, the pandemic that pushed the soap briefly out of the schedules might be acknowledged as part of every day life for the locals, however as ever the actual focus is on explosive plots and edge-of-the-seat pleasure. With tragedy, darkish secrets and techniques, previous faces and new arrivals set to stir it up this autumn, listed below are 16 epic spoilers to look ahead to as soon as we’re again in E20:

Sharon revamps the Queen Vic

The last word doof-doof in June’s ‘finale’ noticed Sharon Watts beat Phil Mitchell to purchasing the Queen Vic from the departing Carters, with the monetary assist of finest mate Ian Beale. Lockdown meant the enterprise needed to shut, however come September the bar has reopened and enterprise is booming – there’s even a brand new beer backyard arrange outdoors to help with social distancing. Whereas offended Phil licks his wounds, Sharon revels in being landlady as soon as once more, however there’s bother forward for her co-owner…

Dotty exposes Ian’s killer secret



Ian solely helped Sharon purchase the pub out of his guilt over inflicting her son Denny’s demise on the doomed boat social gathering, and canny Dotty Cotton has been blackmailing him over the secret. Just a few months on and she or he decides it’s time for Ian to pay the worth and she or he plans to inform Shazza every little thing, however what lengths will Ian go to with a purpose to cease her?

Chantelle plots to flee Grey

Abused spouse Chantelle Atkins was compelled to spend lockdown with violent husband Grey Atkins, however as we choose up the well timed storyline she lastly contacts a divorce lawyer and plans to flee with the children. The query is, will controlling Grey enable his terrified partner to depart him?

Beloved-up Ruby robbed

Ruby Allen and Martin Fowler have been on the verge of an affair that has exploded over the summer time as the couple received to know one another extraordinarily effectively over lockdown. The honeymoon is over for Rubes when cash begins disappearing from her checking account and she or he takes issues into her personal arms – with disastrous outcomes. Who’s robbing Ruby – and why?

Stacey returns

Lacey Turner has been on maternity go away since summer time 2019, when her alter ego Stacey Fowler fled Walford after attacking Phil Mitchell to save lots of him from killing hubby Martin. Final heard of shifting on from her marriage away from the Sq. with new love Jerome, what brings Stace dwelling, and now will she react to the a brand new regular that features her husband having shacked up together with her BFF?

Denise haunted by the previous

Robust instances forward for Denise Fox who finds her previous catching up together with her after struggling a surprising accident. Her romance with buff Jack Branning has been going nice weapons, however this newest improvement threatens to derail her happiness and has life-changing penalties, not only for Ms Fox however for one more native…

Newcomer causes chaos for Carters

Danny Dyer just lately let slip Mick Carter has a storyline in retailer that may very well be the finest he’s ever had on the present, and now extra particulars have emerged. Mick and alcoholic spouse Linda Carter are making new lives for themselves after seven years working the Vic collectively, till a brand new face arrives who takes an unhealthy curiosity in a member of the clan. This exposes huge secrets and techniques each Mr and Mrs Carter have been protecting from one another, which might destroy their relationship as soon as and for all.

Callum in bother

Extra trouble for the Ballum boys ensues when copper Callum Freeway will get himself in some extremely popular water, creating much more battle between life as a legislation enforcer and his romance with legislation breaker boyfriend Ben Mitchell. Callum’s needed to flip a blind eye in the previous to his lover’s antics, so what has he received himself into this time? May the new bobby find yourself behind bars for masking up a Mitchell crime? Or is it not even associated to Ben – maybe one thing to do with huge brother Stuart or unhealthy dad Jonno?

Tiff and Keegan completely happy – however for a way lengthy?

Amidst the doom and gloom is a glimmer of hope with newly-weds Tiffany and Keegan Butcher-Baker. The pair have had a rocky 2020 to date with Keegs enduring a tough time from the police as he was wrongly accused of assault in a surprising case of unconscious racial bias. We’re advised lockdown has been a love-in for the teenage sweethearts and they’re in an ideal bubble of happiness – for now at the least. Count on all of it to go south as soon as the present begins once more…

Max’s murky plot

Ian’s aforementioned cash troubles additionally impression enterprise companion Max Branning, who he persuaded to signal his share in Walford East restaurant over to him to guard his belongings whereas divorcing spouse Rainie. Seems Ian used the money to purchase the Vic and it’s all gone… Max and Ian are set for some huge clashes, and Jake Wooden has revealed Mr Branning may even be embroiled in what he calls a ‘very disagreeable scenario’ as a part of a storyline that can shock viewers. The thoughts boggles.

Jack’s daughter goes off the rails

Little Amy Mitchell is rising up into fairly a handful, identical to late mom Roxy Mitchell. Scott Maslen confirmed an enormous autumn story for his character Jack Branning and his bratty offspring centred on the stroppy schoolgirl being accused of telling an enormous lie, and searching very responsible when she’s known as out on it – so what has she finished? Like mom, like daughter…

Kathy’s new love

Love is in the Sq. for singleton Kathy Beale when the present will get again, and about time too as it’s been yonks since her romance with Masood Ahmed was minimize quick when he left for Australia. Kaff hasn’t had the finest luck relating to males, so she decides to strive a brand new strategy and indicators as much as a courting app. Gillian Taylforth says her alter ego deserves a gentleman to take care of her. Good luck with that in Walford…

Dodgy Danny’s unfinished enterprise

Scouse gangster Danny Hardcastle is strongly tipped for a 3rd stint on the present later this yr, with ex-Brookside and The Invoice arduous man Paul Usher reprising the position. Final time we noticed him he’d lured the Mitchells right into a dodgy raid that ended with a gun going off, inflicting Ben to lose his listening to. It’s suffice to say there are some scores to settle right here…

Kat comes dwelling

The Slater home was even much less harmonious than traditional pre-lockdown as Jean Slater chucked everybody out for refusing to simply accept her determination to cease taking her bipolar medicine. In line with Davood Ghadami (aka Kush Kazemi), the chaotic clan have been compelled again collectively for lockdown together with Kat Moon, who had been absent since dashing off to assist a pal in want earlier this yr. Jessie Wallace was reportedly suspended by bosses, however returned to the set when filming resumed in June so Kat is unquestionably again. Can she assist grieving Jean, who began to assume her late lover Daniel Prepare dinner was nonetheless alive?

Kim returns

One other welcome return introduced throughout EastEnders’ break was the imminent comeback of Kim Fox. Star Tameka Empson took day without work to have her second youngster earlier than there was a touch of lockdown which meant she’s been away longer than deliberate, however loopy Kimberley graces our screens as soon as extra later this autumn bringing some much-needed mirth to the Sq.. Wager she rocks a PPE visor with leopard-print trim in the hair salon.

Sonia’s long-lost household quest

An intriguing storyline was arrange proper earlier than the soap went off air, promising to discover a secret that’s been stored for nearly 30 years – who’s Sonia Fowler’s dad? She’s the final of the unique Jackson children by no means to trace down her organic father, however Son’s daughter Bex flying the nest earlier this yr received her fascinated by her previous and she or he started a tentative on-line seek for her long-lost daddy. Has lockdown prevented her quest persevering with, or have they already been reunited come seventh September?

EastEnders and Secrets From the Square