16 individuals who got here to India from Afghanistan grew to become out to be corona inflamed, got here in touch with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: The paintings of evacuating other people from Afghanistan safely continues to be occurring. In the meantime, a large information is popping out. Actually, out of 78 other people dropped at India from Kabul on Tuesday, 16 other people had been discovered to be corona inflamed. Those are the similar other people together with 3 other people of Sikh faith who introduced Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan. Allow us to tell that Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri additionally got here in touch with those other people.

In step with the ideas, critical signs have no longer been present in any affected person discovered inflamed. After being dropped at India from Kabul, corona take a look at of other people used to be completed, and then 16 other people have been discovered to be corona inflamed. The Taliban captured Kabul on 15 August. Since then, individuals are being rescued regularly by means of the Govt of India.

India will proceed to lend a hand

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated on Tuesday that the marketing campaign to deliver other people from Afghanistan to India safely will have to no longer be politicised. India has at all times been serving to the persecuted minorities and can proceed to take action. The Union Minister stated that to this point 626 other people had been effectively rescued from Afghanistan. Of those, 228 are Indian voters. There are 77 Afghan Sikhs. He has thanked Top Minister Narendra Modi and Bharat Mata for giving safe haven to the individuals who have been dropped at India by means of rescue.