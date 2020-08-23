16 K-Dramas That Deal With Mental Health

Mental well being has been a constant and prevalent theme in Okay-dramas as of late. Though it has been touched on prior to now, as of late, script writers and filmmakers are making extra of an effort to convey consciousness to the difficulty and to present the several types of sicknesses that fall beneath psychological well being. These Okay-dramas typically present how the characters are therapeutic from their explicit sicknesses, and this in flip gives therapeutic to the viewers, which is why it’s so pleasing to observe. In case you’re in search of some Okay-dramas that take care of psychological well being, listed here are 16 of them.

Warning: There are parts on this function which may be triggering to some.

Observe: Checklist is in no explicit order.

1. “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) works as a caregiver in a psychiatric hospital. He meets a girl named Go Moon Younger (Web optimization Ye Ji) who writes darkish kids’s books, and she or he takes a robust liking to him. She is decided to win Kang Tae’s coronary heart, however Kang Tae can’t be bothered with romance and relationships as a result of he’s dedicated to taking good care of his older brother Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se) who’s autistic.

“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” is a collection that actually tackles the difficulty of psychological well being and varied sorts of psychological sicknesses. Most of the characters are coping with some type of trauma that has brought on them a whole lot of emotional misery as adults. By leaning on one another, they can perceive one another and take care of their respective points.

2. “It’s Okay, That’s Love”

In “It’s Okay, That’s Love,” Jo In Sung stars because the megastar author Jang Jae Yeol, who meets Ji Hae Soo, performed by Gong Hyo Jin. They develop a robust distaste for one another, however when Hae Soo discovers that the proprietor of the home she is renting and dwelling in belongs to Jae Yeol, she should make amends with him and put up together with his boastful methods. Regardless of their hate for one another, the 2 uncover that they’re loads alike, and this turns into a breaking level of their relationship. From there stems a stupendous romantic relationship.

That is one probably the most memorable collection that offers with psychological well being and therapeutic. When Jang Jae Yeol, a hotshot well-known writer, is seen to be combating a critical psychological sickness, viewers are capable of finding compassion and a few are even capable of relate. He was one of many first male leads in a Okay-drama who suffered from schizophrenia, and viewers comply with him on his journey to heal. There are a number of uncooked and emotional scenes that present him making an attempt to beat his sickness. The love and loyalty that he receives from his love Ji Hae Soo is uplifting to see.

Watch “It’s Okay, That’s Love” now:

Watch Now

3. “Kill Me Heal Me”

“Kill Me Heal Me” is a few rich man named Cha Do Hyun (Ji Sung) who struggles with a number of character dysfunction because of a traumatic expertise he had as a baby. To be extra particular, he has seven personalities, certainly one of which can also be in love with the feminine lead Oh Ri Jin (Hwang Jung Eum).

This collection does an excellent job of not solely exposing the psychological sickness that Cha Do Hyun goes by means of, however it does it in a manner that’s light-hearted and humorous at occasions. Though the subject is one that’s fairly critical, the character of Cha Do Hyun reveals energy and persistence within the face of beating his demons. He’s keen to determine what the basis of his sickness is and tries to determine the best way to repair it. He’s a courageous and brave character who doesn’t quit with no combat.

You can begin watching “Kill Me Heal Me” right here:

Watch Now

4. “SKY Citadel”

“SKY Citadel” is a Okay-drama that takes place in a neighborhood referred to as SKY Citadel the place there are 4 households who’re keen to do something at any price to ensure that their kids go to a high college. The solid contains Yum Jung Ah, Lee Tae Ran, Yoon Se Ah, Oh Na Ra, in addition to some new faces whose recognition skyrocketed because of the success of this collection.

Among the best issues about “SKY Citadel” is the attention and a spotlight it brings to college students who’re coping with the pressures of getting to do nicely academically, particularly in South Korea. This fixed pushing of scholars to succeed and dealing laborious may cause them to have breakdowns and change into depressed, which is one thing that this drama tackles so successfully. Seeing the youngsters all combating this strain on their very own is heartbreaking to observe, however it is usually encouraging in that it shines gentle on a problem that must be talked about in society.

Watch the primary episode of “Sky Citadel” now:

Watch Now

5. “Repair You”

Lee Si Joon (Shin Ha Kyun) is a psychiatrist who tries to heal his sufferers by means of varied methods. He cares about them therapeutic and finds eccentric methods for them to come back to phrases with their psychological sicknesses and trauma. He meets Han Woo Joo (Jung So Min), a musical actress with points that trigger her to have emotional breakdowns. Lee Si Joon is keen to work together with her to assist her heal.

The love and dedication that Lee Si Joon has for Woo Joo is heartwarming. He takes it upon himself to be there for her and to assist her get previous her points in a manner that isn’t overbearing. Even when she is emotional and unstable, Si Joon look previous her misery and has complete compassion for her. With this loyalty and love, Woo Joo is ready to discover the energy to come to phrases together with her breakdowns and to search out therapeutic in her love for Si Joon.

Catch the primary episode of “Repair You” right here:

Watch Now

6. “Flower Boy Subsequent Door”

Go Dok Mi (Park Shin Hye) is an introverted lady who spends most of her days avoiding individuals at any price. She hardly leaves her small condominium and finds outgoing individuals a bit burdensome. However when Enrique Geum (Yoon Shi Yoon) catches her stalking her subsequent door neighbor, issues get fairly awkward. She will be able to’t appear to keep away from the outgoing and outspoken Enrique. The 2 kind an unlikely bond and begin to develop some critical emotions for one another.

Go Dok Mi’s introverted character begins to intervene together with her life when she turns into afraid to go open air. She has social anxiousness which prohibits her from desirous to work together with anybody exterior her home, which is why she stays indoors. However when she meets Enrique, he challenges her to come back out of her shell and to take care of no matter points are mendacity deep inside her. She realizes that she has some baggage to overcome to be able to heal. It’s an cute love story that reveals how opposites do certainly appeal to!

Watch the primary episode right here:

Watch Now

7. “Chocolate”

Starring Yoon Kye Sang as Lee Kang and Ha Ji Received as Moon Cha Younger, “Chocolate” is a few man and girl who meet as kids and face very unlucky circumstances that drive them aside. They undergo some tragic occasions that fatefully convey them collectively once more as adults. Lee Kang turns into a profitable mind surgeon, and Moon Cha Younger is a chef. Cha Younger acknowledges Lee Kang when she first reunites with him, however he fails to acknowledge her, which makes for a really complicated and awkward scenario for Cha Younger.

Lee Kang and Moon Cha Younger each expertise an excessive amount of loss at a younger age. When trauma hits Moon Cha Younger, she turns into unable to deal with it as she will get older, which forces her to bury the reminiscence. Each time she will get triggered by one thing in her life, she will get a extreme panic assault that always makes her cross out. When she meets Lee Kang, she realizes what the occasion is that she has buried so deep inside her. She additionally figures out a approach to come to phrases with it in order that she will be able to dwell her life in freedom.

8. “Simply Between Lovers”

Junho and Received Jin Ah star in “Simply Between Lovers,” a collection a few tragic accident skilled by Lee Kang Doo (Junho) and Ha Moon Soo (Received Jin Ah). The 2 characters meet as adults and don’t understand that they have been each concerned within the accident that occurred after they have been kids. They fall in love after having to work collectively on a building web site.

Lee Kang Doo and Ha Moon Soo are each concerned in a catastrophe that takes away all their hopes and desires. When the 2 reunite as adults, Lee Kang Doo realizes that Moon Soo was traumatized by her previous a lot that she has forgotten about it utterly. Kang Doo helps her to come back to phrases together with her previous to be able to assist her heal. The 2 have a stupendous love story that’s centered round destiny and desires. With the assistance of one another, they can not solely be a lightweight to one another however are additionally capable of finding objective.

Catch the primary episode of “Simply Between Lovers” right here:

Watch Now

9. “Secret Backyard”

This traditional collection stars Hyun Bin as Kim Ju Received and Ha Ji Received as Gil Ra Im. Gil Ra Im is a stuntwoman who unintentionally meets the CEO of a division retailer named Kim Ju Received. Though the 2 are repulsed by one another at first, they slowly begin to fall in love with one another. The 2 discover it tough to be with one another due to their respective backgrounds, however they nonetheless combat to be collectively.

The primary lead Kim Ju Received is a little bit of a jerk, however he’s bought causes for it. On account of some baggage and tragic occasions from the previous, Ju Received suffers from a extreme case of claustrophobia that prohibits him from going into elevators and even driving beneath tunnels. When he meets Gil Ra Im, he realizes that what he wants in his life is to let go of management and to let love in. She turns into the important thing ingredient and motive for Ju Received to search out peace inside himself.

You can begin watching “Secret Backyard” right here:

Watch Now

10. “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo”

Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) is just not your typical Okay-drama character. She’s in school with desires of turning into a weightlifter. She is raised by a single father who owns a fried rooster restaurant. On a random day, she occurs to stumble upon Jung Joon Hyung (Nam Joo Hyuk), who goes to the identical school as her. He’s coaching to change into a swimmer however has some issues he desires to determine. The 2 of them change into actually good associates and ultimately have emotions for one another.

Kim Bok Joo’s desires of turning into a weightlifting champion come to a crashing halt when she falls head over heels in love with Jung Joon Hyung’s older brother. She turns into self-conscious about her weight and ambitions, which causes her to rethink her whole life. This sends her right into a downward spiral of melancholy. She doesn’t perceive the difficult emotions and feelings she’s having, however Jung Joon Hyung helps her to ultimately discover happiness inside herself.

Watch the primary episode right here:

Watch Now

11. “My Mister”

Starring IU as Lee Ji An, “My Mister” is a heartbreaking story a few lady who’s simply making an attempt to get by in life. She was dealt an unlucky hand in life and has not often had something good occur to her. She takes care of her frail grandmother by taking up a bunch of part-time jobs and lives in a critical pit of fixed melancholy. However this begins to vary when she meets Park Dong Hoon (Lee Solar Gyun), an optimistic and compassionate workplace employee. He sees Ji An struggling and tries to assist her at any time when he can.

Lee Ji An has been by means of hell for her whole life. She has misplaced nearly her whole household and might barely afford to maintain her ailing grandmother. She is depressed and finds zero happiness in her each day life. Ji An appears to be like at life in a unfavorable gentle and goes by means of the actions of dwelling however has nothing to smile about. When she meets Park Dong Hoon although, an older man who’s extraordinarily constructive and caring, Ji An sees the best way he appears to be like on the world and begins to vary. He helps her with out anticipating something in return, which is one thing Ji An has by no means had in her life. With his steerage, she realizes {that a} blissful life is feasible.

Watch the primary episode of “My Mister” right here:

Watch Now

12. “Clear With Ardour For Now”

“Clear With Ardour For Now” stars Yoon Kyun Sang and Kim Yoo Jung in an cute rom-com about first loves. Yoon Kyun Sang performs the CEO of a cleansing firm named Jang Solar Gyeol, who’s a critical germaphobe. He meets Gil Oh Sol (Kim Yoo Jung) who, alternatively, is rather less than clear. She doesn’t care about her look, and being neat and tidy is just not on the highest of her busy record of issues to do. The 2 meet and kind a hate relationship at first, however then it slowly progresses into like and love.

Jung Solar Gyeol has extreme OCD that was introduced upon him after going by means of trauma when he was a baby. After a selected occasion, Solar Gyeol has been a whole germaphobe, and it has hindered him from having any type of regular relationship and life. So when he meets Gil Oh Sol, he’s confronted with a woman who challenges him to vary. She provides him the braveness to face his points and to wish to repair them. It’s an cute romance, and regardless of the intense subject, it has you smiling and laughing.

You can begin watching right here:

Watch Now

13. “Coronary heart To Coronary heart”

Cha Hong Do (Choi Kang Hee) is an harmless girl who has extreme social anxiousness. She can not even look individuals within the eyes with out blushing and desirous to run away and conceal. Every part she learns about in life, she does by studying, however when her grandmother dies, it forces Hong Do to exit into the world and discover. It’s throughout this time that she meets Go Yi Seok (Chun Jung Myung).

Choi Kang Hee has no need to get higher till she meets Yi Seok. Yi Seok is ready to give Kang Hee the braveness to come back out of her shell and discover the arrogance to get higher. He’s affected person and loving together with her whereas she offers together with her anxieties in regards to the world. It’s actually a stupendous love story and really efficient in exhibiting the struggles of social anxiousness!

Watch the primary episode now:

Watch Now

14. “Hyde Jekyll Me”

Gu Web optimization Jin (Hyun Bin) is a chaebol who’s the CEO of an amusement park. He looks as if he has bought all of it when it comes to appears to be like, wealth, and brains, however he additionally struggles with dissociative identification dysfunction. When his coronary heart fee hurries up, his character modifications into one that’s sort and delicate—in contrast to his common chilly character. He meets Jang Ha Na (Han Ji Min) after they combat over eliminating the circus present at his amusement park. Though they butt heads, they start to grasp one another and develop emotions for one another.

Gu Web optimization Jin was traumatized from an occasion that occurred 15 years earlier than that led him to emotionally shut himself off from the world. He would fairly keep away from dwelling his life and being free than getting caught up in his feelings and having his different character emerge. He’s very reluctant in his journey into therapeutic, however with the assistance and help of Ha Na, he finds the braveness deep inside himself to come back to phrases together with his trauma to be able to heal. It’s a collection that may have you ever rooting for Web optimization Jin to be freed from his previous and to dwell his life the best way he ought to be dwelling.

Begin with the primary episode right here:

Watch Now

15. “Thirty However Seventeen”

Gong Woo Jin (Yang Se Jong) hasn’t been the identical since a tragic accident that occurred when he was youthful. He finds it tough to attach with individuals as an grownup, and self-improvement is unquestionably not one thing he actually cares about. Then he meets Woo Web optimization Ri (Shin Hye Solar), a woman who wakes up from a coma after 13 years. The 2 uncover that their destiny with one another goes far again. Throughout this destined discovery, they lean on one another for emotional help.

Woo Jin and Web optimization Ri each expertise the identical traumatic occasion when they’re in highschool. This results each of their lives dramatically in numerous methods, however for Woo Jin particularly, he has lived in full seclusion. He refuses to work together with the world round him, and in consequence, has change into a shell of an individual. After he meets Web optimization Ri once more, he realizes that she holds the important thing to serving to him take care of his previous trauma and is ready to be let loose.

Catch the primary episode right here:

Watch Now

16. “Lovely Love Great Life”

“Lovely Love Great Life” tells the story of three households which might be all intertwined with one another. The primary household is a household of three daughters with every of their very own points which might be developed all through the collection. There are marriages, divorces, and deception inside the entire households, they usually be taught to depend on one another and assist one another by means of their issues.

Kim Chung Ah (Seol In Ah) is going by means of some robust occasions, however her complete household appears to be oblivious to it. She is being bullied in class which makes her depressed, and she or he goes to the extent of planning to commit suicide. On the day she is about to take her personal life, she second guesses it and decides to not undergo with it. Chung Ah ultimately finds hope inside herself to wish to dwell her life regardless of all of the hardships she has gone by means of, and she or he additionally finds love within the course of.

Watch the primary episode now:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers, which of those Okay-dramas is your favourite? Let me know within the feedback beneath!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Music Joong Ki and BIGBANG. She can also be the writer of “Okay-POP A To Z: The Definitive Okay-Pop Encyclopedia.” Ensure you comply with binahearts on Instagram as she journeys by means of her newest Korean crazes!

Presently watching: “Was It Love?” and “Once I Was The Most Lovely”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard,” “Goblin,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” “Star In My Coronary heart”

Wanting ahead to: Received Bin‘s return to the small display screen and Music Joong Ki‘s subsequent drama