16 mobile video games that should not be lost sight of in 2022

Sagas like Pokémon, Just Cause or Final Fantasy have new games on the way.
The mobile market continues to make a mark in the industry. Games like Pokémon Unite and Genshin Impact were highly recognized in 2021, and although you can enjoy them on other platforms, the community has shown more than a certain interest in these versions. laptops, whether we look at the sales figures, or the number of downloads of the application.
However the 2022 aims to be another year of good figures, because with the titles that we are about to share with you, the mobile community will have several game options to enjoy, some even with many years under development, specifically for this platform. This means that although some are names that you have already seen on other consoles, do not expect the same mechanics and functions from them.
League of Legends: WIld Rift was named the best mobile game in 2021, and a console version of the title is expected in the future, although Riot Games has been very quiet about it. Just like this example, in addition to the ones we list today, the industry has shown us its intention to unite communities of players, and with the accessibility of enjoying the successes of other platforms on our mobiles, whoever wins in the end is the player.
