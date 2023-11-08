16 Of The Best Disaster Movies:

The disaster movie used to be the most exciting thing to see in the theater. In these movies, which are usually big-budget productions whose only goal is to cause as much damage as possible, the characters are trying to stay alive in situations that are getting more and more risky.

Some of these films would depict mishaps that were caused by people, like buildings on fire or plane crashes, but most of the time, the stars would be helpless against nature. Mother Nature could be very beautiful and uplifting, but she can additionally be very scary. Natural disasters like storms and avalanches put the world in danger all the time.

These days, disasters caused by people are just as common as natural ones. For example, wars and wildfires are both very common. Furthermore, the chance that these events will finally end the human race as we know it is no longer a small one.

Army Of The Dead:

Popular director Zack Snyder is in charge of “Army of the Dead.” The movie starts off scary when a genetically modified zombie gets away and soon an army of zombies takes over Las Vegas.

The military blocks off the city alongside huge shipping containers, but the plague spreads such as wildfire, and soon every living person in Las Vegas turns into a bloodthirsty zombie.

So, Bly Tanaka, the owner of a casino, hires Scott Ward, a former commando, and tells him to get $200 million from a vault in Las Vegas before the army bombs the city to the ground.

Scott then gets together a heist team as well as goes into the zombie city, which seems like an impossible task. From this point on, the movie is straight up an action movie, complete with big blasts, huge fights, betrayals, and heroes, all in one very fun package. This is where you are able to view the show.

Gravity:

The follow-up to Alfonso Cuarón’s futuristic gem Children of Men, “Castaway in Space,” looks more like a high-stress video game than a movie.

Sandra Bullock plays Tom Hanks’s part, and she spends almost the whole movie by herself within space as an astronaut whose ship is destroyed by a meteor shower and she has to figure out how to get back home.

It’s a small-scale disaster, which is an odd thing to say regarding a film that cost more to make than a few countries’ space projects, but it is a disaster none the less.

It also has more pure, sweaty-palmed excitement than almost every other movie upon this list. You need to keep telling yourself to breathe.

Armageddon:

Most people think that The Volcano to Deep Impact’s Dante’s Peak and Michael Bay’s Armageddon were the two “massive asteroid heading for earth” movies that came out in 1998.

That being said, it seems bigger in the mind because it is so obviously silly. A piece of rock “the size of Texas” is heading straight for Earth. The US government thinks that the best way to stop it is to send Bruce Willis as well as a group of oil drillers into space and blow it up from the inside.

If you ignore the love story between Liv Tyler and Ben Affleck, you’ll see Willis, Owen Wilson, Steve Buscemi as the super horndog, and Billy Bob Thornton as President. All of them know how ridiculous the situation is and deliver their lines accordingly.

Independence Day:

When aliens finally come to Earth as well as declare war on people, it’s up to a small group of people to turn the tide within our favor.

Independence Day shows how strong people can be even when things look hopeless by following the adventures of the U.S. President, a scientist, a fighter pilot, as well as other ragtag survivors.

Independence Day makes a lot of lists of the top ten disaster films because it is so big and really makes people feel bad.

For its time, it has some of the most cutting-edge special effects ever seen in a movie, and it stars Jeff Goldblum, Will Smith, and many more big-name actors.

2012:

According to the Mesoamerican timeline, December 21, 2012, is Earth’s Doom’s Day. The movie “2012” is like the worst disaster movie ever because it is based on this idea.

The movie, which was directed by Roland Emmerich, looks at the different ways that tsunamis, earthquakes, volcanic events, and other natural disasters that cause damage could end the world.

What’s going on? There’s a writer who needs to do everything he can to safeguard his family because all people can’t be rescued. You can see John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Woody Harrelson, as well as Amanda Peet in the movie.

The Poseidon Adventure:

The Poseidon Adventure is one of the most well-known shipwreck movies of all time. It’s about a cruise ship going from New York to Greece. During the New Year’s Eve parties, a wild wave hits the boat and flips it over. The few people who are still alive have to get to the top while staying away from all the dangers.

Critics liked The Poseidon Adventure, and it was nominated for eight Academy Awards, which makes it one of the most nominated film of all time. The movie is known as a “cult classic” because of its fun plot and great cast, which includes Gene Hackman as well as Ernest Borgnine.

Contagion:

Within the early days of COVID, streaming viewers found Steven Soderbergh’s pandemic serial again, as if it might hold some hints about what was coming for people.

It’s not as silly as it sounds. The idea of a dangerous lung virus spreading quickly in movies like Outbreak and The Virus in the 1980s is more realistic in transmission, which is almost too scientific.

Of course, it didn’t tell the future for sure. Who would have thought that strips of cloth that go over your face would become so politically charged? It’s still a scary movie that reminds us of what we’ve all been through and shows how much worse things could have been.

Deep Impact:

The lava-themed films Dante’s Peak and Volcano came out a few months apart in 1997, just like the twin apocalyptic-object movies Deep Impact as well as Armageddon a year later. Other than their shared existential threat, the movies don’t have much in common.

For one thing, Dante’s Peak is about a real volcano. Pierce Brosnan, who just played James Bond for the first time in GoldenEye, plays a sad volcanologist who starts to worry more and more that the titular mountain will erupt and destroy a small town in the Northwest, whose mayor was played through Linda Hamilton.

This movie also has some great ’90s memories, like Grant Heslov’s coffee-obsessed geologist during Starbucks’ post-grunge boom, but it also makes some points about our present plague.

His boss’s political decision to hide the truth about a possible eruption so that locals don’t complain about how it might affect the economy hurts Brosnan’s scientific concerns. He doesn’t accept the facts until the ash and lava start spewing out, which is way too late for him and everyone else to get out alive.

Cadaver:

“Cadaver” takes place within a Norwegian city after a nuclear accident, where food, water, and electricity are almost gone. The only building that survived the accident is a hotel, which offers a warm meal and a stage show. However, most people don’t have money, so it’s very expensive to get in.

Leonora, her husband Jacob, as well as their daughter Alice are fighting to stay alive and are about to die of hunger at the beginning of the movie.

When Leonora hears about the hotel’s deal, she scrapes together any money she has to buy tickets for everyone in her family. At first glance, the hotel seems nice and friendly, with lots of food for guests and an interesting show.

But when the manager says that the whole building was just a set for the show, reality and act become less clear. Leonora is then sucked into a dangerous plot that leads to her death. This is where you can watch it.

Titanic:

Titanic is a love story told through the story of the famous shipwreck. It is one of the more moving movies ever. Jack Dawson, a failing artist, gets a ticket to go on the namesake ship from England to New York, and there he meets Rose DeWitt Bukater, a young lady. They fall in love.

The relationship between Rose and Jack is what Titanic is mostly about, but the accident that is about to happen is also very important. When the ship hits the iceberg, it is torn apart, and many of the people on board are killed in terrible ways. Jack and Rose are caught within the middle of the tragedy and have to fight to keep their love and their lives together.

The Core:

There are movies that seem to be made just to make scientists mad, and Jon Amiel’s “The Core” is one of those movies. It’s basically an underground Armageddon, with a group of scientists sent to the center of the earth to use nuclear bombs to “restart” the broken molten core of the planet.

Every major plot point will be a load of BS, even from the silliest person in your geology class. But Amiel and the rest of the group, which includes Stanley Tucci, Aaron Eckhart, Delroy Lindo, as well as Hilary Swank, all seem to be laughing along with it. In fact, Amiel almost winks at the camera the whole time.

Volcano:

Beyond Skyline:

“Beyond Skyline” comes after “Skyline.” At the beginning of the movie, aliens are attacking, and LAPD Detective Mark Corley is trying to get his son out of jail.

As soon as the attack starts, individuals are sucked into different planes one by one. Mark and a group of other survivors are going from subway tunnel to subway tube all over the city to keep people safe.

They do, however, make it inside the alien spaceship, where Mark learns that they are being turned into bio-mechanical fighters for a better cause.

Even though “Beyond Skyline” might not have the same exciting plot as many other invasion movies, the story is still much better than the one that came before it. This is where you can watch it.

The Towering Inferno:

Another easy choice for Irwin Allen to follow up The Poseidon Adventure. This time, the ship is a skyscraper, yet all the other elements are still there: greed leads to human error that causes a terrible accident that forces a bunch of hot Hollywood stars to go through life-threatening situations.

In this scene, Paul Newman as well as Steve McQueen save the day as an engineer and a firefighter who are called to help when a building in San Francisco catches fire.

After fighting about who should be at the top of the movie’s cover, this dream couple put the fire out of the way and gave the movie an old-school Hollywood shine that took attention away from its flaws, like Richard Chamberlain as well as Robert Wagner’s cardboard cutout villains.

Dante’s Peak:

In Dante’s Peak, Pierce Brosnan plays a volcanologist who tries to escape a town when he learns that a nearby volcano is about to erupt. The movie dares to ask what would occur if James Bond as well as Sarah Connor had to fight a volcano. Linda Hamilton also stars to be the mayor of the town that doesn’t trust him.

The script and characters in Dante’s Peak aren’t very good, but the movie’s big attraction an exploding volcano lives up to the hype. The best parts of the movie are when everything goes on fire. Since it came out, Dante’s Peak has gained a cult following because of its love of setting things on fire.

San Andreas:

There is nothing more shocking than knowing that the San Andreas Faultline is always just below the state of California, ready to change the shape of our whole shore with the next “big one.”

In the movie, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acts a helicopter rescue firefighter who takes control of several vehicles to get his family out of towns where buildings are falling and piles of rubble are everywhere.

The movie set off a chain reaction that put Johnson in a lot of movies where he was a firefighter, a former Special Forces soldier who became a primatologist, or a former Marine who became a private security expert and almost always had a daughter who needed saving.

You understand, The Rock. That guy from back home who everyone looks up to and who you’d want by your side when everything goes wrong.