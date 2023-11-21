16 Of The Best Movies And Tv Shows Right Now That Are Like Agatha Christie:

Some of the most famous crime writers of all time are Agatha Christie. Since the beginning of Hollywood movies, people have always wanted to see Agatha Christie movies.

She wrote more than 125 books, including 74 novels, which sold more than two billion copies and made her the second-best-selling fiction author of all time. The initial Agatha Christie film came out in 1928, and the first movie version that wasn’t in English came out the next year. Christie’s work has really caught the attention of foreign directors.

Out of the more than 30 movies based on books, 14 are not in English. There is a lot of variety in the greatest Agatha Christie movies, which were made all over the world. Another famous author from the 20th century is Agatha Christie. Her murder puzzles and twisty stories have made her famous.

The talented English author wrote 66 mystery books and 14 short stories. Many of them are about Hercule Poirot, the eccentric Belgian detective with a beard, and Miss Jane Marple, an amateur detective.

Since Christie has written so many books, Guinness World Records says her stories have sold more than two billion copies, making her the best-selling fiction author of all time. More than 30 full-length movies based on her books have been made, and many of them are great Hollywood successes.

In The Shadow Of The Moon:

“In the Shadow of the Moon,” which is set in time travel, is a mix of mystery and science fiction that fits well with Agatha Christie’s style.

Director Jim Mickle makes a captivating story about a detective who becomes obsessed alongside solving a string of strange deaths that happened over many years. The movie has a lot of levels of lies and surprising turns, just like Christie’s complicated puzzles.

The tense mood and study of the darker sides of human nature remind me of Agatha Christie’s classic puzzles. The mix of crime as well as science fiction in “In the Shadow of the Moon” makes people think, and it pays respect to Christie’s style of keeping people wondering until the very end.

Alibi:

One of the initial Agatha Christie movies made by Twickenham Studios is called “Alibi.” Austin Trevor plays Hercule Poirot in Alibi, which is thought to be a lost movie. The film is important because it was the first one to adapt a Christie book with Hercule Poirot.

It comes from the same-named play from 1928, which in turn came from Christie’s 1926 book The Murder of Roger Ackroyd. In Alibi, there is a character called Caryll Sheppard who was the model for Christie’s other great detective character, Miss Marple.

The Mirror Crack’d:

Within the 1980 British mystery drama The Mirror Crack’d, Angela Lansbury played the part of amateur detective Miss Jane Marple. The show follows the famous detective as she looks into the poisoning death of a local woman, with a visiting movie star likely being the real target.

The Agatha Christie adaptation stars Hollywood stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Kim Novak, as well as Rock Hudson. The two legendary actresses play bitter film rivals who have come to film a movie in Marple’s English village of St. Mary Mead, where they seem to be being scared by an unknown threat.

Lansbury shines as the smart detective, giving the character warmth and sympathy while showing off her trademark wit and great curiosity. Many people see this movie as a precursor to her later part to be Jessica Fletcher within Murder, She Wrote.

Things Heard & Seen:

In the creepy world of “Things Heard and Seen,” directors Shari Springer Berman as well as Robert Pulcini craft an engrossing story about Amanda Seyfried as well as James Norton, a couple who want to start over and move to a historic farmhouse within upstate New York.

The movie looks at their complicated relationship while showing the scary past of their new home. It mixes magical elements with psychological tension.

The complicated plot gets even more complicated thanks to Eyfried’s captivating performance and the acting of Natalia Dyer as well as Rhea Seehorn. Berman and Pulcini do a great job of steering “Things Heard & Seen,” which is a creepy mix of mystery and horror.

Black Coffee:

The TV show Black Coffee is based on the same-named play that ran in 1929 and stars Austin Trevor to be Hercule Poirot. Christie wrote the play because of the movies that had already been made about it. Within the story, Poirot as well as his friend Arthur Hastings go to see a scientist and find his dead body.

The story is about a scientist who was working on a secret formula and the reasons why each visitor killed him before. There are no copies of either movie known to survive, but both got good reviews. In fact, Black Coffee is still talked about and known about today.

Crooked House:

Based on the twisty Agatha Christie story, Crooked House is a 2017 mystery movie directed by Gilles Paquet-Brenner. It’s about a private investigator named Charles Hayward who is asked to find out who killed the rich grandfather of his ex-lover by going to the family’s huge estate to look into the crime.

The exciting whodunit movie does a great job of capturing the spirit of the classic Christie book. It’s full of fun wit, dark humor, dramatic flair, as well as staying true to the book. The remake is a hit thanks to its strange characters and Max Irons’s great performance as Hayward.

In their review, Vulture said this about the modern murder mystery movie: “Crooked House knows what its job is: to set up a tangled web of colorful characters, throw a few red herrings, set off its dynamite, and make its exit while the smoke remains in the air.”

The Stranger:

“The Stranger,” Harlan Coben’s superb movie version of his own book, weaves a web of tension that pulls viewers into a world of secrets as well as discoveries. Set in a quiet suburban neighborhood, the story takes an exciting turn when a mystery stranger comes into the lives of locals and reveals secrets they didn’t know.

The series’ creator, Harlan Coben, cleverly copies Agatha Christie’s brilliant use of themes. Similar to the timeless appeal of Agatha Christie’s classic puzzles, the show dives into interconnected lives, secret purposes, and the breaking down of what seem to be normal facades.

“The Stranger” is a modern homage to Christie’s work, telling an exciting and suspenseful story that keeps people interested until the very end.

Ten Little Indians:

Harry Alan Towers published his third version of the Agatha Christie tale “And Then There Were None” in 1989. He changed the name of the book to “Ten Little Indians.” In the movie, a mystery host invites 10 people who have all been accused of murder in the past.

As they fall one by one, the people who are still alive have to figure out who killed them before they all die. In contrast to Christie’s stories with her two main agents, this one had 10 regular people who had to figure out who did it. Donald Pleasence as well as Frank Stallone were in the group.

Evil Under The Sun:

In the 1982 British mystery Evil Under the Sun, Peter Ustinov plays Hercule Poirot, the most famous and longest-running character in Agatha Christie’s books. Poirot is a famous Belgian detective who goes to a fancy island resort to look into the murder of a famous actress and a millionaire’s fake diamonds.

Ustinov has played the beloved character before, in the highly praised 1978 movie Death upon the Nile. This is his second time playing the part. When asked what he thought of the strange detective, Ustinov said, “I find Poirot a very interesting character, even though he’s really awful.” I wouldn’t want to know him.

He has a lot of vanity, stays to himself, and is picky. He loves himself a lot. He’s likely been very honest with himself. He has never cheated on himself, in my opinion. The actor’s amazing performance to be Poirot helped Evil Under the Sun get great reviews, which led to the actor playing the role four more times.

The Woman In The Window:

Beginning an exciting trip, “The Woman in the Window,” directed by Joe Wright, explores the complicated mind of an agoraphobic psychologist (Amy Adams) who starts to believe she saw a crime next door. Because of A.J.

Finn’s Odyssey cleverly walks the thin line between truth and perception, drawing viewers into a disturbing story. Amy Adams gives a compelling performance, showing how fragile her character’s mental state is.

The movie has a great supporting cast, including Gary Oldman as well as Julianne Moore. It tells an interesting story that makes you think about the lines between reality and fantasy. “The Woman in the Window” is intriguing from the very beginning.

Ordeal By Innocence:

This movie from 1984 is based on Agatha Christie’s book of the same name. The story is about Dr. Arthur Calgary, who saw a murder but doesn’t fully understand what he saw till two years later, when Jack Argyle, who was innocent, was found guilty and died in jail.

Dr. Calgary then says that Argyle wasn’t guilty and that he has proof of this by having an alibi for him. This means that the killer is still out there. Donald Sutherland plays Dr. Calgary, and Christopher Plummer, Faye Dunaway, as well as Ian McShane are just a few of the big names in the supporting group.

Murder At The Gallop:

The 1963 movie Murder at the Gallop was a follow up to the 1961 movie Murder, She Said. It was also a loose adaptation of Christie’s 1953 novel After the Funeral. Instead of Hercule Poirot, director George Pollock cast Margaret Rutherford as Miss Marple so that she could keep making movies with her.

In the movie, Rutherford’s Miss Marple sees a rich old man die because he was scared to death by a cat as well as thinks that one of his four cousins killed him for money. Murder at the Gallop is more of a comedy than a serious book, which adds to Christie’s tension.

The Chestnut Man:

“The Chestnut Man” was a Danish detective story about two cops in Copenhagen who are trying to figure out who killed a woman. Their study sets them on a path to save a girl who has been kidnapped from a mysterious killer.

The show was made through Dorte Warnøe Hagh, David Sandreuter, as well as Mikkel Serup. Its slow pace and attention to detail will make people think of Christie’s books. In addition, the Scandinavian setting gives the whodunit story a breath of fresh air.

Ten Little Indians:

In the 1965 version of Ten Little Indians, the story takes place in a house in the cold Alps. Ten people are called by an unknown host to a remote spot. No host shows up. Instead, he or she leaves a letter saying that everyone is guilty for killing someone else as well as will be killed while they are at the house.

Guests keep dying in the house, which is what the message said would happen. The people who are still alive have to figure out who the mystery killer is before they die too.

This is one of Christie’s most-adapted stories, and it’s even been used as the basis for a lot of horror films about people being alone while they are being killed.

Murder In Three Acts:

The 1968 movie Murder in Three Acts is based on Agatha Christie’s mystery book Three Act Tragedy. It was directed by Gary Nelson, who does a great job of playing two shocking killings at a party in Acapulco, Mexico.

A British minister named Babbington, an American actor called Charles Cartwright, a writer called Janet Crisp, as well as other people show up at what seems like a normal, fun party.

Whenever Poirot goes somewhere, though, danger seems to follow. The way he is portrayed makes him seem like any other detective: eager to find the truth.

As he works alone, without Hastings’s help, Poirot gradually but surely figures out why the two people were poisoned. With the exception of the setting, which changed from London to Acapulco, the movie version was mostly true to the book.

The director thought it would be fun to change the setting from London to somewhere less dark. He picked Mexico because murders happen there even less often. The hunt for the killer in this movie is just as exciting and scary as in most of Agatha Christie’s other versions.

Enola Holmes:

“Enola Holmes” is an adventure comedy movie directed by Harry Bradbeer. It’s based on a series of books by Nancy Springer with the same name.

It’s about Enola, Sherlock Holmes’s young sister, and her journey to find out who is behind a plot that threatens the whole country. ‘Enola Holmes’ is a mystery show with a fun look that is great for the whole family.