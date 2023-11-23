16 Of The Best Weird Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

Even though movies with normal plots are fine, sometimes you need to be daring to explore a world beyond our own, full of strange characters, images, and stories that make you question your own reality.

Watching a psychedelic movie can really take you somewhere else, like looking into a strange and alien world. Some say that these movies are good for mental health because they remind us of how strange life is and help us see things in a new light.

There is something special about these movies that will send you upon a very deep and joyful trip. They might be weird, strange, take place in unbelievable worlds, or change the truth. In their deepest parts, they may also be clean, pure, as well as strong.

When these kinds of movies don’t use traditional structure and tools for telling stories, they might feel big, lost, and yes, pompous. When a director knows what they’re doing, though, the movies they make are thought-provoking and one-of-a-kind.

The Wandering Earth:

The Wandering Earth was a Chinese science fiction movie directed by Frant Gwo that shows a bold future for Earth. As the end of the world looms, the countries of Earth work together on a big plan to move Earth away from a growing sun using huge engines.

As people go underground to avoid the cold surface, Liu Qi goes upon a dangerous mission to turn on rockets that have been turned off. At the same time, pilot Liu Peiqiang deals with a broken AI on an international space station in the middle of nowhere.

The stories of a father and son are linked against a background of global survival and togetherness as Earth starts its dangerous journey through the universe.

Greener Grass:

The dark comedy Greener Grass, which stars Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe, is written, directed, and starred by the two. It’s a scary look at the absurdities of suburban life.

Greener Grass is set in a pastel-colored, Stepford-like neighborhood where all the adults wear braces as well as drive golf carts. It’s about two soccer moms, Jill and Lisa, whose seemingly perfect lives get out of hand as they try to beat each other to be called “the perfect family.”

From the start, Greener Grass immerses viewers within a world where logic and rules are constantly broken, giving the show a dreamlike feel. Strange visuals and absurdly dry humor work together to make a mood that is both funny and deeply disturbing. It feels like fever.

Shutter Island:

Within the film Shutter Island, U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels is looking into the missing of a patient from an island in Boston Harbor that is home to dangerously ill people.

It becomes clear that his mind is also in danger as he finds more signs about strange things going on at the center. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as well as Mark Ruffalo as well as was directed by Martin Scorsese.

In every way, this movie is a “trippy movie.” It keeps you on the edge of your seat, which is why I love the mystery as well as action in this movie. You have to see this, even if you don’t usually like thrillers.

Like you, I would give it an A+. I think you should watch it. If you want to see this movie right away, you should. It’s so exciting and terrifying. There are many surprises in this movie that I did not see coming.

Time Trap:

Along with Mark Dennis and Ben Foster, Andrew Wilson as well as Cassidy Giffordi played lead parts in this action-adventure sci-fi movie. Through a strange cave system, where time moves differently than upon the surface, it takes you on a trip that will blow your mind.

When Hopper, an archaeology professor, goes missing while looking for long-lost hippies from the 1960s, Taylor, Jackie, and some other students go on the hunt to find him.

As they try to figure out the cave’s secrets, they come across time anomalies and have to deal with cavemen, spacemen, and dangerous situations. The film stands out on this list because of its unique story and study of time warping.

Altered States:

Altered States, a mind-bending science fiction film by Ken Russell, looks at the limits of the human mind. The movie is about a scientist named Dr. Edward Jessup who becomes obsessed with administering psychedelic drugs and depriving people of their senses to explore the depths of human awareness.

Russell spends his time showing people the more mysterious parts of the movie, yet when things acquire weird, they really get weird. Jessup’s body and mind start to fall apart, and he finds himself in a state that is neither life nor death.

The film has a strong feeling of unease as well as otherworldliness because of its strange images, quick cutting, and intense acting.

Being John Malcovich:

Being John Malkovich is about a puppeteer named Craig who finds a way into the mind of actor John Malkovich. Craig gets deeper and deeper into Malkovich’s mind while having an affair alongside Maxine, one of the other puppeteers working on the show. This makes Craig’s own life fall apart. We see and feel something very different in this movie.

Only what Malkovich sees through his link is shown to us. We cannot see the world through his eyes.

We no longer have Malkovich to lead us, so we don’t know exactly where within space or time things are going to occur. This makes the movie seem strange and experimental. This is one of the most interesting movies ever made because the plot is always changing points of view.

Stowaway:

Joe Penna directs this sci-fi movie, which takes us on a two-year trip to Mars through the deepest parts of space. Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, as well as Daniel Dae Kim star. Launch support worker Michael Adams got accidentally stuck on board, and now the team is struggling with air levels that could kill them.

The team has to make tough choices and is about to make sacrifices that make them question the very nature of humanity as well as life. The movie Stowaway easily earns its spot on this prestigious list because it combines the vastness of space alongside gripping human drama.

Beau Is Afraid:

The very risky follow-up to Hereditary as well as Midsommer by Ari Aster, Beau is Afraid, has caused a lot of disagreement, and for good reason. The movie is a three-hour epic in the style of Homer about a manchild who is anxious and on a trip back home to see his violent mother’s funeral.

From Beau’s point of view, Aster puts the audience inside his mind and shows them how the world is full of violence and cruelty that only wants to hurt him. If Beau is Afraid isn’t so much a fever dream as it is an unending, terrible nightmare.

Mulholland Drive:

Some of the strangest and most disturbing scenes in a movie can be found in Mulholland Drive. It’s interesting to watch this movie because it shows how artists may employ their ideas to make amazing things. It also shows us the sadness that comes up when we try to do the same thing.

The players do such great jobs that you really feel like you’re there with them as they go through these tough situations. You know what to expect from the film Mulholland Drive because it gives you everything.

Because the story is made up of so many different parts, everything within this movie appears such as a puzzle. But when they are all put together, everything is clear and makes sense. The director really thinks about every part of each scene and plans them so that they have a certain effect on the viewers.

The Coldest Game:

The Polish spy movie “The Coldest Game” was directed through Łukasz Kośmicki. Against the backdrop of the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Cold War, an American named Joshua Mansky plays a hazy expert chess match against a Soviet player.

Mansky, a former chess champion as well as math genius, is thrown into the middle of this global conflict when the first American candidate suddenly dies from what is thought to be Soviet poisoning.

His troubled and alcoholic past serves as both a crutch as well as a gift. But the game he’s playing isn’t even close to being simple. It involves spying, trust, and betrayal.

The squares on the chessboard hide more than just moves and countermoves. This movie does a great job of capturing the stress of the Cold War by mixing political issues with human drama.

Vivarium:

The darker piece Vivarium by Lorcan Finnegan goes well with Greener Grass in many ways. It’s a creepy and strange sci-fi movie that makes you feel like you’re in a bad dream about being held captive in the suburbs.

Young pair Gemma and Tom get stuck in a creepy neighborhood with lots of empty, similar houses that seems to go on forever. From the beginning, Vivarium has a disturbing and suffocating vibe thanks to its strangely identical settings as well as lack of any kind of explanation as well as reasoning.

As the couple tries harder and harder to get away, the movie becomes more and more like a nightmare, making viewers question their sense of reality as well as reason. Because of this, the experience is confusing and maybe even stressful.

Enter The Void:

This movie takes place in Mexico City and is about a woman named Mia who works in an office. She began to have problems with her boyfriend Benicio after she makes a bad deal with him to buy drugs. They both get ripped off. Their lives will never be the same after this one choice, but will their friendship last?

Carlos Reygadas, the director, didn’t use any speech in the whole movie; instead, the images said everything. These scenes last longer, so you have time to think regarding what they mean. Most movies today show something and then move on to the next one.

This is a unique way to tell a story that makes you feel like you really know Mia, which is why it has captivated audiences since it first came out in theaters. Instead of using speech, the exciting way every frame is captured uses lighting as well as creativity to show what Reygadas wants to show.

Synchronic:

“Synchronic,” directed by Justin Benson as well as Aaron Moorhead, is a mind-bending sci-fi thriller about two paramedic partners within New Orleans, Louisiana, Steve Denube and Dennis Dannelly. They learn about a series of deaths where people died in strange ways or the stories being told to them don’t make much sense.

Steve ties the events together with the title drug, which seems to take people to different times in the past based on where they use it. Steve is told he has cancer, and Dennis’s daughter Brianna disappears.

Steve starts to use Synchronic and starts to think that Brianna’s quick absence and the popularity of Synchronic might be linked. At the same time, Dennis’ marriage starts to suffer when his daughter goes missing.

Men:

Since his big hit book The Beach in 1996, Alex Garland has been writing weird philosophical stuff. That was a while ago, and now the author has turned his hand to directing. His most recent movie, Men, is by far his scariest.

Men star Jessie Buckley to be Harper Marlowe, a woman who just lost her husband and goes on a trip by herself to the small town of Cotson in Herefordshire.

When she gets there, she finds that the town is full of rude and slightly frightening guys, all of whom are played menacingly by Rory Kinnear. Reality starts to show itself as her vacation goes on, showing an alien presence bubbling beneath the surface of the normal English town.

Donnie Darko:

This movie really shows what it means to be psychedelic. This movie isn’t something you can just put on and watch without thinking about it, but there are also many ways that it will mess with your mind even if you’re not trying to figure anything out.

Are we by ourselves all the time? Is there more to Donnie Darko than meets the eye, or does he really go crazy when he talks to a ghost in his dreams? It’s so much fun to get deep into this book because by the end, everything starts to finally make sense.

One of the best known examples is the scene where things slow down and almost stop, but as soon as Donnie’s house blows up, they speed back up. But if you watch the film with subtitles on, they will tell a different story based on which version you watch, which is pretty weird by itself.

In The Shadow Of The Moon:

The sci-fi movie “In the Shadow of the Moon,” which stars Boyd Holbrook, Cleopatra Coleman, as well as Michael C. Hall, was written by Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock. The movie is about a detective in Philadelphia named Thomas Lockhart.

His life takes a surprising turn when he starts to look into the deaths of several people who seem to have had bleeding accidents that had nothing to do with each other. The murder riddle gets even trickier when the Philadelphia detective becomes obsessed regarding the time-traveling serial killer. This is true even though he meets the killer very quickly.