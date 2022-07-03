16 PC games for less than 5 euros that the 3DJuegos team recommends

Action, legendary RPGs and horror adventures on our must-have list.

Are you thinking about your next purchase? Do you have a few euros to spend and do not know which game to buy? Taking advantage of the Steam summer sales, the team at 3DGames has made a small list with up to 16 essential games that you can buy for less than 5 euros. A bargain! More considering the huge quality of the games here.

There are tons of games to choose from, so of course, we invite you to tell us what great games you can buy right now for less than five euros. Likewise, don’t hesitate to consult our other special with 22 great PC games for less than 12 euros, perfect for Steam Deck, since in it you will find other different titles that adapt phenomenally to the portable game of the new Valve machine.

On the other hand, if you are one of those who enjoys completing the challenges that Valve proposes in its offers, our colleagues from 3DJuegos PC give you a cable with this guide to complete the Questline of the summer offers on Steam.

Buy DOOM for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). Frantic, brutal and spectacular. Three adjectives that perfectly define the reboot of this classic Id Software saga. One of the best shooters of recent years. And if it leaves you wanting more, don’t miss its sequel, DOOM Eternal.



Buy Portal 2 for 1.63 euros (before 8.19 euros). Valve kicked off a top saga with Portal, and its sequel left us all wanting more. A puzzle title that, as a complement to its great story, can even be played cooperatively with challenges designed exclusively for this modality.



Buy Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition for 4.79 euros (before 29.99 euros). Titanfall 2 vastly improves on its prequel not only in terms of multiplayer, but adds a solo campaign that is one of the best action experiences ever. Narrative and gameplay go hand in hand to create a memorable shooter capable of surprising time and time again.



Buy Dishonored Definitive Edition for 3.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). One of Arkane’s flagship sagas, also parents of Prey or the most recent Redfall. In Dishonored you will find one of the best immersive sims in history, which means that you will have total freedom to complete the game as you please.



Buy Catherine Classic for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). A love triangle that will put the player between a rock and a hard place. A fight between temptation and love. Not only does this Atlus game offer a great narrative section, but also its puzzles will keep you glued to the screen.



Buy Grim Dawn for 4.79 euros (before 23.99 euros). If you like Diablo-style games, here is one of the best that has appeared in recent years. Magic, firearms and a dark setting are key elements of this action RPG developed by the parents of Titan Quest, and which is already a bestseller.



Buy Black Mesa for 3.74 euros (before 14.99 euros). This fan remake of the legendary Half Life is one of those action games that can’t be missing from your collection. An impeccable job in adapting Valve’s work to the new times, as well as expanding its content, especially in the final stretch of the adventure.



Buy Darkest Dungeon for 3.44 euros (before 22.99 euros). If you like challenges, you will hardly find a more evil and cruel game than Darkest Dungeon. In this roguelike, death lurks everywhere, and it will be difficult for you to keep your adventurers alive, who may even suffer fits of madness that will complicate everything. A fascinatingly difficult game that grips like few others. It also has tons of mods.

Other highlights of the Steam Sale.

Buy Batman: Arkham Knight for 3.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). The finishing touch to a saga that has left Batman in style. Multiple villains are added that enrich and contribute so much to the game, that they fit perfectly in its narrative. If you’re interested in Gotham Knights and want to find out about its narrative, you can’t miss this Batman gem.



Buy Company of Heroes 2 for 3.99 euros (from 19.99 euros).

At the gates of the premiere of its third installment, nothing better than reliving the intense strategic action of Company of Heroes with this game that takes the war to the Eastern Front during World War II. The rawness and intensity of their battles continue to amaze today.



Buy Inside for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). While we are still waiting for news of his new game, it never hurts to enjoy again the platforming and puzzles of Inside, a fantastic 2D adventure with a staging of the highest level. If you haven't played it, there are no excuses!



Buy The Evil Within for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). The author of Resident Evil brings to life this survival horror that pits you against nightmarish creatures with hardly any weapons or ammunition, just what you’re looking for in a horror game of this style! With a very twisted story, it is one of those games that know how to catch you from the moment the action begins.



Buy Vanquish for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). Do you like wild action? If you haven’t played it, check out Vanquish because it’s crazy. The work of the legendary Shinji Mikami, father of Resident Evil, this video game is a frenetic third-person shooter that surprises with its fast-paced action.



Buy SOMA for 4.19 euros (before 19.99 euros). One of the best and most surprising horror experiences of recent years. The authors of Amnesia bet on science fiction in this dark horror game that stands out for its setting and, above all, for its story. It is one of those that leave you broken inside.



Buy Baldur’s Gate II Enhanced Edition 4.79 euros (before 15.99 euros). A legendary RPG that every Western RPG fan should try. Before Mass Effect and Dragon Age, BioWare built a golden reputation with this and other great RPGs that more than 20 years later are still masterpieces.



Buy Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition for 2.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). This action game and open world combines the action of a GTA with a melee fighting system inspired by the Batman Arkham saga, and the result is one of the best sandbox games, which sadly would become the last game of United Front Games. Set in the China of the triads, if you haven’t played it, take advantage.

