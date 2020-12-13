16 Retro K-Pop Songs That Are Throwing It Back In 2020

The music scene is rife with throwbacks lately, and Ok-pop is not any exception. We’ve been seeing retro ideas galore, maybe as a result of 2020 has been such a troublesome 12 months: what higher time to immerse ourselves in the sounds and types of higher years previous? From the jazzy swing of the Twenties to the disco and synths of the ’80s, as much as the newer hip hop of the ’90s, this 12 months’s Ok-pop has explored throwback ideas and sounds from throughout the a long time. So in no explicit order, listed below are 16 numerous, must-hear retro Ok-pop songs of 2020!

1. “When We Disco” — Park Jin Younger and Sunmi

Since her time with the Surprise Women, Sunmi has been no stranger to retro, a development she revisited earlier this 12 months along with her metropolis pop “pporappippam.” As for JYP Leisure founder Park Jin Younger… properly, he’s been making music for many years! The 2 got here collectively for the duet “When We Disco,” which, true to its identify, embraces the ’80s dance development in addition to Korea’s trot style.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrsBjYukE8s

2. “LA DI DA” — EVERGLOW

EVERGLOW proclaims that they “acquired no time for haters” within the irresistibly catchy “LA DI DA,” an electropop monitor with an unmistakably ’80s instrumental. It’s a daring and experimental assertion but additionally on-brand for this characteristically fierce lady group, demonstrating their capacity to personal a wide range of ideas!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jeI992mvlEY

3. “HOME;RUN” — SEVENTEEN

Whereas most teams are choosing newer a long time, SEVENTEEN is batting us means again to the Twenties with “HOME;RUN,” an brisk swing-style tune that could be a good match for the group’s sound. In the music video, the fellows don retro-inspired fits and dance their means by a number of classic units, from an old school practice to a bowling alley. They even managed to mix in some Asian instrumentals earlier than the final refrain of this jazzy hit!

4. “MAGO” — GFRIEND

GFRIEND’s tackle the disco idea is the glittery, glamorous “MAGO,” a monitor about taking cost of 1’s life. In each the tune and its dazzling music video, the women are commanding and confident as they exhibit their disco strikes in varied retro celebration units, and in beautiful stylish classic outfits!

5. “Diver” — Oh My Woman’s YooA

Oh My Woman’s YooA made her solo debut with “Bon Voyage” this 12 months, however “Diver” is the hidden gem of her first mini album. The singer exhibits off an edgier aspect on this funky retro monitor, which has an old-school percussiveness complemented by layered refrains of YooA’s catchy vocal riffs. You don’t need to miss this one!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlA5YBdxwQo

6. “Pump It Up” — Golden Little one

Golden Little one may simply win the award for probably the most feel-good throwback of 2020 with “Pump It Up.” The dance monitor’s retro vibe is refined, just because it feels so basic and timeless. “Pump It Up” is harking back to the bubblegum pop of years previous, however gives one thing contemporary that may make this one price listening to for years to come back!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6fODMCfIJ4

7. “Dingga” — MAMAMOO

The phrase “dingga dingga” represents the sound of strumming on guitar strings, and is used to explain lazily having a very good time — and the women of MAMAMOO do exactly that on this curler derby themed music video! “Dingga” is full with retro synths, a cool beat, and a killer dance break.

8. “Dynamite” — BTS

“Dynamite” hardly wants an introduction: the monitor is catchy disco-pop enjoyable, with some disco-themed outfits and choreography for good measure. This record-breaking English hit introduced us some much-needed cheer this 12 months, and BTS even launched a ’70s Remix of the tune with a retro-style music video!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdZLi9oWNZg

9. “We Experience” — Courageous Women

Courageous Women takes us for a drive again in time with “We Experience,” a breezy metropolis pop monitor that borrows its sound from the ’80s. This tune is a clean experience throughout: simple listening with a classically retro-themed music video to match!

10. “HEADACHE” — B.A.P’s Jongup feat. YUNHWAY

Regardless of being known as “HEADACHE,” this monitor from Jongup is enjoyable, simple listening by and thru! It’s the groovy beats that give “HEADACHE” its retro sound, however the classic music video and outfits, which the singer flawlessly pulls off, add to the impact. It’s a strong, catchy, and extremely underrated solo debut for Jongup!

11. “SOUL LADY” — Yukika

Should you’re digging the retro development in Ok-pop, you must undoubtedly take a look at Yukika! The singer is not any stranger to classic sounds, as her 2020 album “Soul Woman” can attest to. The title tune, “SOUL LADY,” is a silky metropolis pop monitor that feels as if it got here proper from the ’80s.

12. “Seaside Once more” — SSAK3

’90s-themed group SSAK3 was shaped on MBC’s “How Do You Play?” and options Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain (as “Yoo Dragon,” “Linda G,” and “B-Ryong,” respectively). “Seaside Once more” is pure retro summer time enjoyable, with a lightweight and breezy really feel that’s certain to make you nostalgic. Plus, this MV has a classic wardrobe that may make you need to escape your finest neon!

13. “1 Billion Views” — EXO-SC Feat. MOON

EXO’s Sehun and Chanyeol are the definition of chill on this contemporary retro monitor. “1 Billion Views” combines old-school hip hop with disco beats, all wrapped up in a single classic, psychedelic MV. From the funky guitar sounds to the rapper duo’s velvety crooning, this one is a deal with for the ears!

14. “LALALILALA” — APRIL

APRIL hits simply the appropriate stability between retro and contemporary in “LALALILALA.” The tune’s ’80s instrumental will not be overpowering sufficient to name it a full-blown throwback, however these retro synths mix with a catchy melody to make the monitor new and thrilling. “LALAILALA” is price listening to repeatedly!

15. “90’s Love” — NCT U

We all know which decade NCT U is throwing it again to due to the title “90’s Love,” and this old-school hip hop monitor doesn’t disappoint! The group described the tune as “newtro,” or new retro, for its mixing of retro ’90s components with extra up to date sounds. But it surely’s the DJ scratches and classic percussions that make this one unmistakably nostalgic.

16. “I CAN’T STOP ME” — TWICE

There’s no higher option to shut out this listing than with TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME,” which embraces synthwave pop sounds from the Eighties for an immersive retro really feel. The synths sparkle on the verses and provide a darker sound on the refrain: it’s a extra mature sound for TWICE, and so they pull it off in type!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CM4CkVFmTds

Can’t get sufficient of the retro development? Listed here are some subtler takes on classic sounds you’ll love: AKMU member Lee Suhyun’s “Alien,” fromis_9’s “Really feel Good (SECRET CODE),” TXT’s “Blue Hour,” LOONA’s “Voice“, Apink’s “Dumhdurum,” B1A4’s “Like a Film,” and DONGKIZ I:KAN’s “Y.O.U.”

