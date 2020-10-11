16-year-old boy threatened Dhoni’s daughter with rape, caught

Ahmedabad: A 16-year-old youth who allegedly threatened the five-year-old daughter of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was caught in Mundra in Gujarat on Sunday. The police gave information about it. Kutch (West) Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh said, “The student of class 12 was detained for questioning regarding the message of lewd threat posted on the istagram of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni.” Let me tell you that trollers had threatened to rape their 5-year-old daughter Jeeva on Dhoni’s wife Sakshi’s Instagram account. Also Read – Graeme Swan said – Gleen Maxwell was given a lot of money but he is not returning now

Police said that the youth has admitted that he had posted threatening messages on Instagram after the Indian Premier League 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Singh said that the Ranchi police had shared information regarding this boy with the Kutch (West) police and asked them to confirm whether it had posted threatening messages.

He said, "We have detained him for questioning after sharing information with us of Ranchi police and the accused is from Mundra in Kutch district." He said, "We confirmed that this boy is the same Is the one who posted the messages. He will be handed over to the Ranchi Police."

