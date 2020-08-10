16 year old minor girl raped in Delhi, accused arrested 2 days later

new Delhi: In northwest Delhi, a man allegedly sexually abused a 16-year-old girl and escaped by throwing her out of the hospital in an injured condition. The accused already knew the victim. Police gave this information on Sunday. The accused living in the same area was arrested on Friday, two days after the incident. Also Read – 12-year-old girl suffering from sexual assault attack, condition critical, surgery in AIIMS, ventilator in ICU

According to police, on Wednesday, the accused called the girl to meet her but she refused. The accused went to her house and forcibly brought her to his house, where he sexually abused the girl. Later, the accused escaped by throwing the victim outside a hospital. A senior police officer said, "We received information from the hospital. The girl has injuries in her private parts but her condition is stable. '

He said that a case has been registered against the accused under the Poxo Act. The officer said that the victim had six to seven stitches in the lower abdomen and she was discharged from the hospital. This second case of sexual exploitation of a minor has come up within a few days of the case of sexual abuse and assault on a 12-year-old girl in outer Delhi.