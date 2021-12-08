16-year-old woman abducted from UP, formative years raped in Telangana for 3 months, was pregnant

Baliya: Uttar Pradesh (UP) of Ballia district (Ballia district) A tender guy allegedly abducted a 16-year-old woman in a village of (teenage woman) through making it Telangana (Telangana) Took and raped her for roughly 3 months (woman raped her for 3 month) stored doing it, because of which {the teenager} was pregnant (teenage woman was pregnant) came about. The lady’s mom had complained towards Akash to the police on September 10 that she had abducted her daughter.Additionally Learn – Gujarat: Rape and homicide of 2 and a part yr previous blameless, courtroom sentenced dying sentence in 29 days

Police on Wednesday arrested the accused formative years and despatched him to prison for allegedly abducting and raping a 16-year-old woman resident of a village below Maniyar police station space of ​​Ballia district. A 16-year-old woman, a resident of a village in Maniyar police station space, used to be kidnapped 3 months in the past on September 10 through a formative years named Akash Rajbhar.

The police recovered the woman on Tuesday. {The teenager} has given a observation that Akash abducted her and took her to Telangana and raped her regularly for 3 months, because of which she was pregnant.

Bansdih Deputy Superintendent of Police Preeti Tripathi stated on Wednesday {that a} 16-year-old woman, a resident of a village below Maniyar police station space, used to be allegedly kidnapped 3 months in the past through a formative years named Akash Rajbhar on September 10. Deputy SP Preeti stated that on this case, a case of kidnapping has been registered towards Akash at the criticism of the woman’s mom on September 10.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police stated that at the observation of {the teenager}, the sections had been higher within the case. The police arrested the accused Akash Rajbhar and despatched him to prison. The police has despatched the woman to the district medical institution for scientific exam.