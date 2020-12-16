1600 crore rupees will be deposited in the accounts of 35 lakh farmers after two days in this state, is your name also included?

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Wednesday that on December 18, Rs 1600 crore of crop insurance claims will be added to the accounts of 35 lakh farmers of the state who have lost their crops. Chauhan said this while addressing a farmers conference organized by BJP in Jabalpur. This conference was organized to create awareness about new agricultural laws. Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: If FTO is generated in your account, know how long installment money will come

Chauhan said, “When we saw the files when our government was formed in the state in March this year, it was found that the 15-month Congress-led previous Kamal Nath government did not deposit 2200 crores of crop insurance premiums, which did not benefit the farmers.” met. Is it a sin with farmers or not? “He said,” But this is the BJP government. We deposited the premium and deposited 3100 crores in the accounts of the farmers. ” Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 7th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will not come in the accounts of 11 crore farmers, know what is the reason

Chauhan said, “The then government of Kamal Nath did not even deposit the premium for 2019. We paid 4600 crore rupees to the farmers by paying the premium. We used to give loans to farmers at zero percent, they stopped it. Today they talk about farmers. He distributed false certificates of debt waiver without giving money to the banks. They should atone for their sins. He did not send the list of farmers for the Kisan Samman Nidhi, is it a sin or not? We added another Rs 4,000 to the Rs 6,000 given by the Center. ” Also Read – 36th anniversary of Bhopal gas accident: CM Shivraj said – widows will get pension again, big memorial will be built

Chauhan said, “On the 18th of the present day, 1600 crore rupees will be added to the account of 35 lakh farmers whose crops were damaged.” He said, “Did Kamal Nath ever put money in farmers’ accounts?” Now they are talking about the farmers. “Chauhan said,” The new agricultural laws are going to change the lives of farmers. It is in his interest, but the Congress and other opposition parties are misleading the public. “