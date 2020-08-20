1600 sqft hospital ready for COVID-19, packed on a trailer and taken anywhere

Thiruvananthapuram: Envisaged start-up modulus housing at Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and IIT Madras, jointly deployed anywhere and elsewhere for the management of Kovid-19, located in Thiruvananthapuram city, Kerala, amid growing cases of corona virus Developable hospital technology. This initiative is being claimed to be the first of its kind in the country. The model of the tied cabin can be easily folded and moved from one place to another. A hospital of 1600 sq ft can be easily transported on a trailer. Also Read – OMG! School was opening daily here, children were studying in class, government shocked, these orders …

As part of the initial project, a 16-bed hospital has been set up at Varadore in Wayanad district of Kerala, while a 30-bed unit has been set up at Sugah Hospital in Chennai. SCTIMST's Biomedical Engineering Scientist Engineer NN Subhash told that a 100-bed center is going to be started in Karnataka soon.

Scientific engineer NN Subhash said, "The model of the tied cabin can be easily folded and moved from one place to another. A hospital of 1600 sq ft can be easily transported on a trailer. "

SCTIMST is an institute of national importance under the Ministry of Science and Technology. He and Modulus have signed a memorandum of understanding, under which four regional hospital structures will be prepared for deployment in the mandal, which can be added by four people in a few hours to make it a hospital.