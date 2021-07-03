16000 crore fraud case: ED attaches property of Ahmed Patel’s son-in-law, Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday mentioned it has arrested the property of overdue Congress chief Ahmed Patel’s son-in-law, actors Dino Morea and Sanjay Khan and DJ Aqeel in a cash laundering case associated with alleged financial institution fraud. I’ve connected. The case relates to Gujarat-based pharmaceutical corporate Sterling Biotech Team and its absconding key promoter brothers Nitin Sandesara and Chetan Sandesara. Additionally Learn – ED screws towards Ahmed Patel’s son-in-law and Bollywood actor Dino Morea, belongings price crores connected

The ED alleges that this can be a larger case than the fraud dedicated by way of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Punjab Nationwide Financial institution (PNB), as the volume of fraud in it's just about Rs 16000 crore. He mentioned {that a} crew of banks led by way of Andhra Financial institution were cheated. The fraud from PNB used to be just about Rs 13,400 crore.

The ED mentioned that below the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA), 4 separate initial orders for attachment of homes of 4 individuals were issued. The price of the valuables is Rs 8.79 crore. Of this, the connected property of Khan are price Rs 3 crore, that of Dino Morea is price Rs 1.4 crore and that of Aqeel Abdulkhaleel Bachuali, popularly referred to as DJ Aqeel, is price Rs 1.98 crore, the central probe company mentioned in a commentary. Whilst Patel's son-in-law Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui has property price Rs 2.41 crore. The company mentioned the seized property integrated 3 automobiles, a couple of financial institution accounts, stocks and mutual finances.

Prior to now, the investigating company has wondered Siddiqui, Morea (45) and Aqeel (44) on this case. The ED had recorded the commentary of Sandesara circle of relatives worker Sunil Yadav, the place he advised the company that Siddiqui used to be in ownership of a space in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, which allegedly belonged to Chetan Sandesara.

The company had then mentioned that it had proof to mention that Moria and Aqeel had been allegedly illegally paid positive sums of cash by way of the Gujarat-based drug crew in 2011-12 once they allegedly visited an tournament arranged by way of the Sandesara brothers. Attended a circle of relatives serve as.

Moria is a type and has additionally labored in lots of Hindi movies whilst Aqeel is a well-liked DJ (Disc Jockey). Aqeel is married to the eldest daughter of veteran actor and director Sanjay Khan (80). Past due Ahmed Patel and his son Faisal had been additionally wondered by way of the ED within the case in July ultimate yr and their statements had been recorded.

Allow us to let you know that once the fourth spherical of interrogation, Patel advised the media that the motion of ED is being accomplished towards me and my circle of relatives out of political vendetta and harassment and I and my circle of relatives have no idea that they (investigators) Beneath whose force are you operating? He died on November 25 ultimate yr on the age of 71 because of issues associated with Kovid-19. Within the commentary of ED, all 4 were connected to the Sandesara circle of relatives.

The probe company alleged, “The ED investigation has printed that out of the proceeds of crime, the Sandesara brothers have accrued Rs 3 crore, Rs 1.4 crore, Rs 12.54 crore and Rs 3.51 crore respectively from Sanjay Khan, Dino Morea, Aqeel Achuali and Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui.”

The promoter brothers Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, Chetan’s spouse Deepti Sandesara and Hitesh Patel were declared fugitive financial offenders by way of a distinct court docket, the company mentioned.

It’s being advised that they’ve settled in another country and India is attempting to extradite them. A complete of 14521.80 crore property were connected up to now on this case. The ED had registered a case of alleged financial institution mortgage fraud in 2017 in accordance with an FIR lodged by way of the CBI.