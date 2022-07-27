16,000 DPI and RGB, at a reduced price

Although to play on PC we have a wide variety of different options when it comes to peripherals, it is with a keyboard and mouse that we obtain the best experience in most cases. Above all, when we talk about competitive online titles or strategy, genres in which having a good mouse is essential if we want to play comfortably.

Logitech G403 HERO 25K, Gaming Mouse, HERO 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, Adjustable Weights, 6 Programmable Buttons, Onboard Memory, PC/Mac Compatible – Black

An office or office mouse could even suffice, but the number of gaming models that we find on the market at super interesting prices is such that we should get one of them for our setup. This from Logitech is a great example of what we say, and now we can take it on sale for 49.99 euros at El Corte Inglés. Not bad if we take into account that it usually exceeds 60 and even 70 euros.





We are talking about the Logitech G403 HERO, one of the best valued wired gaming mice from this manufacturer. Which has everything we ask of a peripheral with these characteristics and with which we will be covered without the need to update for years and years. In addition, it incorporates an RGB backlight that will surely delight the most gamers.

But focusing on its gaming specifications, this G403 HERO has a sensor with 16,000 DPI that will be more than enough for most users. As well as with a discreet and ergonomic design, a customizable weight and six buttons that we can configure to our liking through Logitech software, one of the most complete in the sector.