1,606 new cases of corona were reported in Delhi, 35 deaths; Total cases exceeded 1.15 lakhs

New Delhi: In Delhi, 1,606 people were found infected with the Corona virus on Tuesday and 35 infected died. After this, the total cases crossed 1.15 lakh, then the death toll is more than 3400. The Health Department of Delhi told in the bulletin that in the last 24 hours, after the death of 35 infected people, the death toll has reached 3446. Also Read – Corona, Jitendra Singh and Ram Madhav quarantined themselves to J&K BJP chief

This is the fourth consecutive day when the total number of cases has come between 1,000 and 2000. The number of patients (active cases) being treated for Corona virus infection in the city has increased to 18,664 on Tuesday from 19,017 on Monday. Also Read – Bihar: AIIMS-2 doctors succumbed due to corona infection in Patna

The national capital has recorded the highest number of 3,947 cases in a single day on 23 June. The bulletin states that the total number of cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi has gone up to 1,15,346. Also Read – Bengluru Lockdown: Total Lockdown will be applicable from today, know what will open and what will not?

