162 new circumstances of corona virus an infection in punjab, 8 extra deaths

Chandigarh: With the coming of 162 new circumstances of corona virus an infection in Punjab, the choice of inflamed other people higher to five,97,347. This knowledge has been given in a clinical bulletin.

The bulletin stated that with the dying of 8 extra other people, the dying toll within the state has risen to 16,168. It's been stated that 1809 sufferers are nonetheless being handled within the state. Consistent with the bulletin, 259 sufferers have recovered within the state within the ultimate 24 hours. With this, the choice of infection-free sufferers within the state has reached 5,79,370.

In the meantime, 8 new circumstances had been reported in Chandigarh, and then the choice of inflamed right here has higher to 61,811. At the present, nobody has died because of this epidemic and the dying toll is solid at 809. 101 sufferers are beneath remedy in Chandigarh whilst 60901 have grow to be an infection loose up to now.