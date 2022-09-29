17 Details From HBO’s The Last of Us Trailer You May Have Missed: Similarities And Differences To The Game

On the occasion of The Last Of Us Day, HBO has shared the first trailer for the adaptation that will be released next year. And, after having seen and reviewed it a dozen times, we bring you some interesting details that you might have missed if you weren’t very attentive.

It is already a reality: the first trailer for the HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us is public and is Within everyone’s reach. To commemorate The Last Of Us Day, an event that takes place every September 26 since this day the apocalyptic pandemic began in game events, the American chain wanted to share with the world a preview full of details that has enchanted fans. franchise fans. And, by the way, it has allowed us to find some other detail the sea of ​​interesting.

Thus, by boat soon, among the most striking curiosities of this advance is unpublished content exclusive to the television adaptation. As we could see, the series will present events not seen until now, will delve into the personality of some characters and, in turn, will add certain elements that will generate tension and impact on the viewer. And all this, as has been seen, without subtracting an iota from the essence that captivated the followers of The Last Of Us.

In this way, we will detail below 17 details that we have been able to observe in this advance. Thus, in the next ones we will delve, in addition to what was mentioned in the previous paragraph, into skins taken directly from the game and on different factors such as the music that accompanies the trailer. Without further ado, these are our 17 details of the first trailer for The Last Of Us, an excerpt of just under 2 minutes that is also a perfect cover letter.

17 Details From The First Trailer For The Last Of Us

A country music icon

The piece chosen to accompany the first look at The Last Of Us has been “Alone and Forsaken”, one of the best-known songs by the artist Hank Williams. This, because of his distinctive voice and his charismatic interpretations, became one of the most influential American interpreters of the 20th century. Unfortunately, he passed away under mysterious circumstances in 1953 when his chauffeur found him dead after stopping to refuel.

The song “Alone and Forsaken”, which adorns the events we see in the trailer shared by HBO, tells the story of a love that withers with the passing of the seasons. In the story of the first The Last Of Us, these periods represent an important factor for both the story and the characters. Therefore, it is not surprising that they have chosen a song with this theme that, in addition, plays during one of the most shocking moments from the first game.

Finally, as a final note, we want to highlight that the singer’s relationship with Naughty Dog not the only experience of Hank Williams with the world of video games. Before illustrating the long-awaited trailer, two of the artist’s songs appeared in Rockstar Games video games: “Move it On Over” (LA Noire) and “Hey, Good Lokin” (GTA San Andreas).

It will delve into the post-pandemic society

One of the aspects that was least touched on in the first The Last Of Us was the way of life of the society that was the victim of the outbreak. Although in its second part we could see some vestiges of this, the truth is that in its predecessor this factor was overlooked. However, as can be seen in the first seconds of the preview, it seems that this time the situation will be different.

The Fireflies have not missed the party

Up to two times there are references to the Fireflies, one of the most important formations in the universe of The Last Of Us. In the first instance, some citizens can be seen erasing graffiti with paint that clearly shows the group logo. And, shortly after, the shot focuses on Ellie visualizing a part of one of the most important phrases of the Fireflies: “When you’re lost in darknes…”.

Time also stops in the series

One of Joel’s most characteristic elements could not be missing. The protagonist of the story, played in this adaptation by Pedro Pascal, wears the watch that accompanied him during an event that marked his destiny. For this reason, many expected to see in detail the famous watch that, as we have already learned, will also appear in the series.

Some chains bind Ellie

One of the most interesting moments in the trailer comes when Ellie can be seen tied with chains. In the events of the game, this situation is not observed at any time. However, in the preview it is striking that, although his face is not shown, some chains are seen next to the character’s worn Converse features. At the moment, the reasons why he is in this situation are unknown, but all the lights point in one direction: the consequences of the bite of the infected.

The first big mission

Shortly after meeting Ellie, Joel and Tess begin their first journey with the girl. In it, the group will have to go through a patrol area in the middle of a rainy night until they reach some ruined buildings. Luckily for the fans, it seems that the producers have wanted to recreate this scene to the letter and, as seen in the preview, the characters will go through this ordeal once again.

Lots of skulls and skeletons

Although in certain passages of the story the characters ran into corpses, skulls and skeletons, these encounters were not usually the center of attention. However, in the trailer you can see Ellie and Joel looking, from a vast and vast field, at a pile of skulls. It certainly seems that the tone of the Naughty Dog title will not be accentuated or disappear in its television adaptation.

A threat more real than ever

The real protagonists of this look, beyond the main characters of the story, have been the snappers. These enemies, perhaps the most charismatic of the original installment due to the impact of running into them, are the big draw from the recent HBO preview. For this reason, the company wanted to show his silhouette threatening Joel, Ellie and Tess to later impact with a close-up of his appearance in the series. If they wanted to generate expectations and attract attention, they have achieved it.

there is always time for fun

Those who played Left Behind had the opportunity to marvel at the story of Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) and Riley (played by Storm Reid). Thus, in the expanded content of the first installment of the license, players were able to discover what Ellie was doing the day she was infected. How could it be otherwise, since they had also confirmed it, viewers of the series will also be able to see this sequence, having already shown the remembered moment on the carousel.

Slight changes in the prologue

Anyone who has played the opening scene of The Last Of Us remembers it by heart. After leaving the car, Joel runs with Sarah in his arms while he avoids any danger and finally the event that changes his life. However, it seems that the HBO version will present some changes in this part. Thus, in the advance we can see an infected exchanging glances with Joel and, shortly after, a plane hitting the groundtwo events that did not happen in the Naughty Dog title.

Deepening into the history of various characters

When the series was confirmed, both the managers and different related members confirmed their intention to expand the story taking advantage of the possibilities of this medium. For this reason, one of the most surprising aspects of the preview is related to Tess, Joel’s partner who, played by Anna Torv, stars in one of the most spectacular moments in the trailer. In it, you can see what could be interpreted as the origin of her character since, up to two times, the action focuses on her and her interpretation. Without a doubt, the HBO adaptation hides several aces up its sleeve.

First contact with many characters

Apart from Joel, Ellie and Bill, whom we were able to see in a small preview a few weeks ago, this time we have seen several characters in action that are very loved by fans of the series. Thus, in addition to the already mentioned Riley and Tess, this trailer has served us to see (albeit briefly) Tommy, Marlene and, in turn, a character played by Melanie Lynskey (Candy, Yellowjackets) which, at the moment, is a real mystery.

An unpublished scene from good old Bill

Bill is, in his own right, one of the most memorable characters from the first installment of The Last Of Us. If you also add to that that he will be played by Nick Offerman, known for his role in Parks and Recreation or We Are the Millers, you have guaranteed attention. However, what we did not expect was to see an unprecedented scene starring the character: Unlike the events of the game, in the trailer Bill can be seen looking down at Joel, who seems to have fallen into one of his traps. Could it be one of those differences that we have been told so much about?

A quiet dinner?

In the final bars of the trailer, a couple can be seen eating while holding hands. This situation, also unprecedented in the series, could be part of the history prior to the outbreak of any character. At the moment, we only have a small excerpt of just over a second. However, his presence in the preview has caused many to wonder who the protagonists are.

The final phrase does not appear in the game

“Save who you can save”. That hopeful message that concludes the trailer is, incredible as it may seem, series exclusive. Thus, despite being the most important phrase in the first preview of the title, it is not pronounced by any character during the events of the first installment. Although it is somewhat anecdotal, it is still curious that they have made such a decision.

A nod to the main title menu

Finally, we wanted to leave a curiosity closely related to the video game for last. At the time, the tranquility of the main menu of The Last Of Us, a scene full of dust motes in apparent silence, was one of the most striking aspects of the game. Today, in the final bars of the trailer, we have seen that this essence is maintained by showing the title of the series, the premiere date (for now, 2023) and the HBO logo. At the very least, quite curious.