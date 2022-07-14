17 games arrive on PS Plus Extra & Premium in July with Final Fantasy VII Remake and various Assassins Creed

The PlayStation subscription service presents its first list of news after its premiere in June.

Since last June 23, a reformulated PlayStation Plus has been available in Europe that allows its two upper levels, PS Plus Extra and Premium, to have access to a vast catalog of PS5 and PS4 video games, as well as classics from previous consoles of the firm through the Premium rate. Now, for a few minutes, we have a first list of news with several exceptional guests.

The company clarifies in its statement that all these developments will make their debut in the service from July 19We do not know if there will be a fixed day for the launch of new titles in the service or it will vary as in Xbox Game Pass. But while these doubts are cleared up, users have an interesting month before them, with the possibility of enjoying up to five titles from the Assassin’s Creed saga and two from Saints Row, although perhaps the highlight is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

The Square Enix video game arrives in its exclusive PS5 edition, allowing users to experience the first part of the trilogy that reimagines one of the most beloved installments in the JPRG series. If you’re not a big fan of the franchise, you might be happy to know that we’re also getting Marvel’s Avengers this month for both PS5 and PS4. The action video game hasn’t had all the luck in the world, but being able to play as Captain America, Iron-Man and Thor at no additional cost seems like a good plan.

Stray is the first PS Plus Extra & Premium launch video gameNot forgetting about Stray – the first game to launch on PS Plus Extra and Premium sees players wander as a stray cat in an action-adventure video game set in a decaying cyberpunk city. In the absence of analysis, we invite you to read the impressions with Stray of the editorial partner Alejandro Pascual.

The other protagonist of the month Assassin’s Creed. From Ubisoft they are celebrating 15 years of the saga, and from PS Plus they want to join the celebrations allowing subscribers to travel to revolutionary France with Unity, the Caribbean of the Golden Age of piracy with Black Flag, or enjoy The Ezio Collection among other titles. Without further delay, we leave you a complete list with the news of the month.

New for PS Plus Extra & Premium Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4



Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4



Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4



Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4



Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4



Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5



Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4



Jumanji The Video Game | PS4



Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, PS5



Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4



ReadySet Heroes | PS4



Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4



Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4



Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5



Stray | PS4, PS5

have also been shared a couple of classic titles that will arrive at PS Plus Premium, being once again the briefest note of the service. We will have to wait longer to know in detail the level of ambition of Sony with Premium.

New Classics: Only for PS Plus Premium No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)



LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

