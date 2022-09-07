17 generals ratified in 31 brigades of the Venezuelan Army: Maduro moves some military chess pieces

Nicolás Maduro only makes minimal changes and castling in the Army

Of 31 chiefs in the Infantry, Armored, Jungle, Engineering, Logistics, Cavalry, Armored, Caribbean and Special Brigades, only 14 are new commanders, in the strategy that Nicolás Maduro Moros has of not trying to move the chess of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces. In the case of the Army, it is the component that is most closely monitored because it is the one with the greatest numbers in command positions, control of the Military High Command, companies, senior officers, and commanders in the military units with the greatest firepower in the FANB.

They were all replaced in the Infantry Brigades, according to Resolution 47,084. Two of the three Jungle Infantry Brigades and three of the four Engineer Brigades with new chiefs. Most were ratified.

GD Raúl Antonio Montiel Bazán, ratified in the Sixth Corps of Engineers

Resolution 47,082:

Ratified in the Sixth Corps of Engineers, Major General Raul Antonio Montiel Bazan.

As Commander of Aviation in the Army, he follows the Division General Carlos Enrique Quintero Regos.

GB Lionel Raul Rada

Resolution 47,083:

11th Armored Brigade “GB Pedro José Ruiz Rondón”, named after Brigadier General Miguel Felipe Gil Pinowho replaces Division General Enio Javier Flores León.

12 Caribbean Brigade “GJ Star Ramon Moreno Acosta” follows the GB Lionel Raul Rada.

In the 13th Infantry Brigade ratified Brigadier General Tomas Eliseo Simosa Arzolay.

14th Mechanized Infantry Brigade “GD Domingo Faneite Medina” follows the GB Michell Leonardo Valladares Molina.

Resolution No. 47,084:

21st Infantry Brigade, appointed Brigadier General Amilcar Jesus Cobos Diaz, replacing GD José Gregorio Martínez Campos. Cobos belongs to the 1997 Army promotion “Coronel José María Rivas Dávila”, occupying the place No. 85 of 143 graduates.

22nd Infantry Brigade, enter the GB Juan Carlos Teran Hernandez and GB Richard Vladimir Terán Abreu leaves.

25th Infantry Brigade, replace GB Eddy José Malavé González with the GB Saul Rafael Somoza Gamez.

One of the resolutions ratifying the brigade officers

Resolution No. 47,085:

In the 31st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, the GB Henry Jose Gonzalez Velasquez.

32 Caribe Brigade continues to command the GB Jose Ramon Figuera Valdez.

33 Brigada Caribe also ratified its commander GB Miguel Eduardo Rodriguez Campos.

The 35th “Libertador José de San Martin” Military Police Brigade continues to lead the GB Hibrahim Ricardo Sirgo Herrera.

Resolution No. 47,086:

The 41st Armored Brigade has a new commander, GB Hector Jose Cadenas Daal, who replaces Division General Rubén Darío Belzares Escobar. Cadenas Daal belongs to the 1996 Army promotion “GB José Florencio Jiménez”, where he ranked 19th out of 143 graduates.

The commander of the 42nd Parachute Infantry Brigade is the GB Javier Enrique Magallanes.

43 Field Artillery Brigade, leaving GD Henry David Rodríguez Martínez and entering GB Bismark Maracoymo Castaneda Rodriguezwho comes from being head of the Comprehensive Defense Operational Zone (ZODI) of Yaracuy state.

The GB Amílcar Jesús Cobos Díaz on a visit to the Simón Bolívar International Bridge in San Antonio del Táchira

Resolution No. 47,087:

51 Jungle Infantry Brigade, replaced Commander GB Jorge De La Cruz Rivas Acosta with GB Carlos Augusto Bastidas Bastidas.

52 Jungle Infantry Brigade “GJ Alberto Müller Rojas”, the GB Leonel Angel Monsalve Lobo replaces GB Juan Carlos Terán Hernández, who was sent to the 23rd Infantry Brigade.

53 Jungle Infantry Brigade “Lieutenant Colonel Jesús Miguel Ortiz Contreras” ratified the GB Juan Karlos Castellanos Varela.

Soldiers training at the 12 GD Jungle Infantry ”Tomas de Heres” Fort Tabaray in Tumeremo

Resolution No. 47,088:

61 Engineers Conditioning Brigade “GB Agustín Codazzi”, GB Johnny Alberto Núñez Rincón.

62 Brigade of Combat Engineers “GB Luciano Urdaneta”, assumes the GB Alexander Antonio Gomez Pinerezwho replaces GB Abigail José Ramos Carrillo.

63 Brigade of Construction and Maintenance Engineers “GB Juan Aguerrevere y Echenique”, was appointed the GB Marlon Rafael Hernandez Barriosreplacing GD Luis Ernesto Ramírez Delgado.

64 Brigade of Railway Engineers “General in Chief Ezequiel Zamora” named the GB Francisco Javier Sanchez Carballowho replaces GD César Augusto Febres Cabello.

Resolution No. 47,089:

81 Logistics Brigade “GD Mariano Montilla”: ratified the GB Carlos Jose Abreu Rivero.

82 Logistics Brigade “GD José María Carreño Blanco”: GB Romerl Enrique Romero Domínguez leaves and enters GB Richard Vladimir Terán Abreu.

83 Logistics Brigade “GD José de Austria”, whose command is occupied by the Colonel Yoel Jose Corcega Caraballo.

Brigadier General Miguel Felipe Gil Pino

Resolution No. 47,090:

91 Armored Cavalry Brigade and Hipomóvil “GB Pedro Pérez Delgado” ratified the GB Orlando Jose Vasquez Moya.

92 Brigade Caribe, continues the GB Daniel Alfonso Galarraga Torres.

93 Caribbean Brigade for Security and Social Development “GJ Ezequiel Zamora”, the new commander is the GB Gustavo Enrique Belizario Sanchezwho replaces GD Jesús José De La Rosa Cardozo.

99 Special Forces Brigade of the Bolivarian Army, ratified the GB Miguel Antonio Yilales Arteaga.

Resolution No. 47,091:

In the 93 Special Brigade “Black First” there is a new chief and he is the GB Lumar Jose Hernandez Vargas replacing GD Wilfredo Alexánder Medrano Machado.

