17 K-Pop Songs From The First Half Of 2020 That Deserve More Recognition

We’re simply reaching the midway level of 2020, and it’s been fairly an eventful yr. It’s tough sufficient in a traditional yr to maintain up with the infinite stream of recent releases in Ok-pop, however with all of the chaos that 2020 has thrown at us thus far, it’s much more potential that you just may need missed some hidden gems over the previous six months! This listing options 17 songs that have been approach underrated for the way lit, catchy, or epic they’re. Whether or not they’re singles from under-appreciated teams or releases from well-known artists that one way or the other flew underneath the radar, these tracks deserved much more consideration than they received, and are certain to win you over!

1. “Lie” — IMFACT

“Lie” is certainly probably the most underrated songs of 2020, on condition that it’s not solely catchy but additionally understatedly stunning. The track explores the denial and longing after a relationship has ended, wishing that it have been the farewell that could be a “lie” relatively than the guarantees the couple made to one another. Reflective subject material apart, the track’s tropical beats underly a refrain with harmonies that give the monitor a splendidly heat high quality you gained’t be capable of get sufficient of!

2. “LOVELY” — Minzy

“LOVELY” is a type of fantastically affirming, comforting songs that makes you are feeling like all the things will be okay — and that’s in no small half because of Minzy’s wealthy and soulful voice. The lyrics, which the previous 2NE1 member wrote herself, communicate of the bond between Minzy and her followers whereas reminding them to keep wholesome and completely satisfied. “LOVELY” marks the singer’s first launch since she parted methods along with her former company earlier this yr, so hopefully we’ll be getting extra Minzy sooner or later!

3. “Finish of Spring” — ONEWE

ONEWE crushed it this yr with their duo of high quality spring releases. Their refreshing April single “Q” garnered some consideration for that includes MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, however “Finish of Spring” flew completely underneath the radar. With ONEWE’s signature rock sound, the monitor is somewhat moody (it’s the finish of spring, in any case), but scorching sufficient to pave the way in which into summer season. We promise this one shall be replaying in your head all day!

4. “HEADACHE” — B.A.P’s Jongup

“HEADACHE” marks Jongup’s solo debut, and it reveals off an easy-going, enjoyable facet that we like to see from the B.A.P vocalist! The track encompasses a groovy verse from rapper YUNHWAY to finish its retro vibe, and its infectiousness is ideal for a monitor in regards to the dizziness of being in love.

5. “Villain” — Stella Jang

“Villain” shouldn’t be solely a refreshingly distinctive track, but additionally one that actually makes you assume. It’s about how all of us assume of ourselves as good individuals, however everybody has most likely been a “villain” to another person, maybe not even realizing that we’ve harm one other particular person. Activate the captions to catch these genius lyrics, that are simply one of many issues we love about this monitor: it’s jazzy, coy, and all wrapped up in a trippy and hilarious MV!

6. “Chocolate” — TVXQ’s Changmin

TVXQ member Changmin lastly made his Korean solo debut this yr, and it took our breath away. “Chocolate” was one way or the other approach underrated, maybe as a result of it’s an understated track, layered with depth and sexiness for a gradual simmer. We anticipate nothing much less from this veteran artist!

7. “Dazzle Dazzle” — Weki Meki

Weki Meki nonetheless has but to realize the appreciation they deserve, and there’s a lot to like about their February launch “Dazzle Dazzle.” Someplace between a cute and a girl-crush idea, the track is good and youthful, but flirty and enjoyable. Most significantly, it’s tremendous catchy — and we love this choreo!

8. “Come Again Residence” — ONEUS

ONEUS has been criminally underrated in 2020, beginning with their under-appreciated March launch “A Tune Written Simply.” Their look within the Mnet present “Highway to Kingdom” shone extra of a highlight on the group’s expertise as artists and performers, however their comeback monitor for the finale deserved extra consideration than it received. Even setting apart the group’s breathtaking efficiency for “Come Again Residence,” the monitor itself is a masterpiece, from its cinematic opening chants to its epically highly effective refrain.

9. “Life Sucks” — HA:TFELT

HA:TFELT’s album “1719” is stuffed with songs which can be value a pay attention, however “Life Sucks” is by far essentially the most highly effective. Completely in English, the monitor explores the deeply private story of a scandal surrounding HA:TFELT’s father, in addition to the uncooked feelings that the singer felt at his betrayal. This former Surprise Women member’s soulful vocals lend the monitor a haunting high quality that provides to its catharsis.

10. “Breath” — Hong Eun Ki

Hong Eun Ki actually turned up the warmth for “Breath,” the place his soft-spoken vocals are complemented by robust rhythms to provide the track its depth. “Breath” is essentially the most mature idea but from this former “Produce 101 Season 2” contestant, and it’s undoubtedly within the operating for one of many sexiest songs of 2020 thus far.

11. “Jungle” — BVNDIT

“Jungle” may simply be probably the most attention-grabbing lady group releases of the yr: with its Center Jap aptitude and infectious hook, there’s by no means a uninteresting second. The monitor wastes no time, diving proper into its mesmerizing beat and ramping up the power till it hits an insanely highly effective dance break. “Jungle” is epic, and we solely want it received extra consideration!

12. “All I Want Is You” — DONGKIZ

In the event you’ve by no means heard of DONGKIZ, then enable us to introduce you to this quintet by way of the cheerful “All I Want Is You” (though we additionally suggest their sexier launch “LUPIN“). This track is the form of infectious, feel-good hit that will have blown up if attributed to a better-known group, so ensure you don’t miss out on the expertise and enthusiasm of DONGKIZ!

13. “Knock” — ASTRO

ASTRO appears to get taken with no consideration at instances, like when “Knock” got here out in Could of this yr and was too rapidly forgotten! The monitor is the definition of “refreshing,” and builds to a fantastic climax that creates the sensation of standing underneath a star-filled sky, befitting of the track’s galaxy-themed lyrics. “Knock” acquired a good variety of MV views and a music present win, but it surely deserved a lot extra!

4. “LALALILALA” — APRIL

APRIL is one other lady group that’s persistently underrated, however in “LALALILALA” they provide a novel idea that they pull off with type. The monitor is digital with a futuristic really feel, making it a recent pay attention that provides a considerably mysterious vibe to maintain you hooked!

15. “Get Prepared” — Ha Sung Woon

We undoubtedly weren’t prepared for the way lit Ha Sung Woon’s June launch was! “Get Prepared” is for sure one of many songs of the summer season, with a particular funky vibe derived from Ha Sung Woon’s breathy vocals coupled with jazzy devices just like the saxophone. This track is the definition of an earworm!

16. “Basquiat” — PENTAGON

There was simply an excessive amount of expertise within the “Highway To Kingdom” finale to provide each group its due appreciation! A chanted refrain and rock affect give “Basquiat” a gritty energy that grows into epic proportions: because the track builds to a climax, it attracts on electrical guitar riffs and insanely spectacular excessive notes from Hui, who produced and wrote the monitor with assist from fellow member Wooseok. Fortunately, PENTAGON has begun releasing teasers for an official model of the track, so we are able to solely hope it’ll acquire extra recognition quickly!

17. “Women” — NATURE

Launched in mid-June, “Women” has already garnered some consideration, and with good purpose: the track (and its distinctive, horror-inspired MV) is completely bewitching. The monitor’s addicting melody is adopted by a chanted part that’s downright haunting, which after the final hook evolves right into a call-and-response bridge that ups the track’s urgency. “Women” is a powerful launch that additionally looks like a turning level in NATURE’s profession, so hopefully the monitor will blow up extra within the close to future!

