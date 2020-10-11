17 More K-Dramas To Watch When You’re Stuck At Home

As of late, as persons are spending much more time at house, we’re additionally working out of issues to do. Our checklist of Okay-dramas to observe has dwindled and it’s onerous to search out some new ones. For those who’ve already gone by way of this first checklist of 17 Okay-dramas to observe once you’re caught at house and are in search of extra, then look no additional. Right here’s a take a look at 17 extra!

For those who’re into historic dramas:

Love within the Moonlight

Hong Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung) is a eunuch for Crown Prince Lee Younger (Park Bo Gum). Lee Younger is totally unaware that certainly one of his eunuchs, who’re all imagined to be males, is definitely a lady. He begins to note Ra On and is drawn to her, which leads him to take plenty of dangers and make plenty of sacrifices to be able to be along with her.

For those who’re a fan of Park Bo Gum, his position because the charming Crown Prince is a must-watch. The traits of the Crown Prince and actual life Park Bo Gum might be nearly an identical. He’s truthful, simply, wears his coronary heart on his sleeve, and is principally good. Seeing his romance with Hong Ra On and the way a lot he’s prepared to surrender for her can have you falling in love with him another time.

Begin watching “Moonlight Drawn by the Clouds” now:

The Moon Embracing the Solar

Kim Soo Hyun stars because the Crown Prince, Lee Hwon, alongside Han Ga In, who performs Heo Yeon Woo. Yeon Woo and Lee Hwon meet and fall in love at a younger age. They determine to get married, however Yeon Woo will get an sickness on account of somebody’s evil plan and finally ends up passing away. She resurrects, however loses all of her recollections. Eight years later, Yeon Woo seems as soon as extra earlier than Lee Hwon, who has refused to like anybody since Yeon Woo’s demise.

“The Moon Embracing the Solar” is a complete basic and also you’ll have the ability to see why when you watch it. You can say that this was the drama that introduced Kim Soo Hyun to Hallyu standing. His allure is clear as he performed the love struck Lee Hwon who falls head over heels for Yeon Woo. His devotion to her and the ache he lives with after her demise simply makes it onerous to not swoon over him. The drama is ideal to observe in case you like romance with robust chemistry.

Begin watching “The Moon Embracing the Solar”:

Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo

IU stars because the fortunate damsel Hae Soo in “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo.” She will get despatched again in time to the Goryeo period the place she magically bumps right into a royal household of many handsome princes – and most of them fall in love along with her. Whereas she initially falls in love with one and will get her coronary heart damaged, she finally finally ends up falling in love with the “evil” brother, Wang So (Lee Joon Gi).

It’s a tragic and sorrow-filled story, however you even have the pleasure of seeing plenty of eye-candy all through the drama so we actually can’t complain. “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo” gained plenty of worldwide recognition and plenty of it was owed to the heartthrob of a foremost lead Lee Joon Gi. He was in a position to painting the entire baggage his character had so effortlessly that it was onerous to withstand his allure. His love with Hae Soo is heartbreakingly romantic, which had plenty of viewers rooting for a second season.

100 Days My Prince

EXO’s D.O. stars as Lee Yul, a crown prince who’s chilly and stoic. After changing into injured, Lee Yul develops amnesia and meets Hong Shim (Nam Ji Hyun), a commoner who’s working to offer for her father. Lee Yul doesn’t understand it, however previous to getting amnesia, he had handed a regulation stating that every one residents should get married earlier than the age of 28. Hong Shim should get married to chorus from getting punished, so Lee Yul and Hong Shim are compelled to get married.

Nam Ji Hyun and Do Kyung Soo are like a match made in heaven. With Nam Ji Hyun’s pure capacity to be comical and Do Kyung Soo’s impeccable appearing abilities, the 2 make fairly the right pair on display screen. They had been in a position to effortlessly maintain the drama partaking and entertaining from starting to finish. The sunshine-hearted really feel of this drama is ideal for once you want a simple watch. It’s each humorous and romantic, and you actually can’t go flawed with the solid!

Catch the primary episode of “100 Days My Prince”:

More classics

Stairway to Heaven

Starring Kwon Sang Woo as Tune Joo and Choi Ji Woo as Jung Website positioning, “Stairway to Heaven” was a preferred SBS Okay-drama that aired in 2003. Not solely had been the 2 foremost leads mega stars, however the prolonged solid was additionally respected — Shin Hyun Joon, Kim Tae Hee, Park Shin Hye, Lee Wan, and Baek Sung Hyun.

The story is a tearjerker, as Tune Joo and Jung Website positioning fall in love at a younger age however are torn aside as they grow old. When they meet once more, Jung Website positioning will get right into a tragic accident and suffers from amnesia, which clearly prevents her from having the ability to keep in mind Tune Joo.

The most effective components about watching basic is seeing actors after they had been youthful. Seeing a youthful Choi Ji Woo and Kwon Sang Woo will not be solely cool, however you may also see why they had been in a position to rise to such fame at a younger age. At the time this drama was aired, Choi Ji Woo and Kwon Sang Woo had been thought of to be a few the preferred and most sought-after actors in South Korea. Their chemistry is so plausible on this drama that they even reunited in one other Okay-drama a few years later.

Begin watching “Stairway to Heaven”:

What Occurred in Bali

Ha Ji Gained performs Soo Jung, a poor journey agent who’s working in Bali making an attempt to make ends meet. She meets Kang In Wook (So Ji Sub) and Jung Jae Min (Jo In Sung) in Bali, and the three get entangled in a critical love triangle. This love triangle will not be the kind of love triangle that we’re used to right this moment. It’s entwined with ardour, seething jealousy, hate, obsession, and psychological instability. It’s actually a dramatic collection that’s assured to stay in your thoughts for years to return.

What makes “What Occurred in Bali” so distinctive is that the story could be very unpredictable. You’ll be able to throw all of the Okay-drama tropes out the window as a result of this drama will maintain you in your toes. And once you’ve acquired such a powerhouse of a solid, you’ll be able to count on some stellar appearing. It’s uncommon that you just’ll get to see such high-esteemed actors in a single drama!

Winter Sonata

This basic Okay-drama starring Bae Yong Joon and Choi Ji Woo is one for everybody to observe, particularly in case you’re a Okay-drama fan! It’s a painful love story with the entire wonderful Okay-drama tropes. For those who’ve been lacking the cliche scenes and features whereas watching extra fashionable dramas, then you definately’ll need to examine this one out. The discharge of this Okay-drama took Asia by storm, and the filming web site continues to be thought of a scorching vacationer attraction to this present day.

A lot about this drama touched so many individuals again within the day. It might be due to all of the heartbreak that the feminine lead needed to endure to be along with her old flame once more. Their date spots all through the drama proceed to be an enormous vacationer attraction in South Korea which proves its longevity of success! We are going to by no means have the ability to neglect that lovable snowman making scene when the 2 lovebirds first fall in love. It’s a basic Okay-drama with all of the basic tropes and in order for you a bit of style of what dramas had been like again within the day, this one is a assured must-watch!

Full Home

Tune Hye Kyo as Han Ji Eun and Rain as Lee Younger Jae on this basic love story between a well-known star and a traditional girl. The 2 determine to have a contract marriage whereas residing in the identical home. Though they’re technically married, they’ll’t stand one another. They finally study to coexist and begin to develop emotions as they arrive to comprehend they’ll’t reside with out the opposite.

One of the best half about this drama is seeing Tune Hye Kyo star in a rom-com. She was in a position to result in a lot laughter by way of her character as Han Ji Eun and other people fell head over heels in love along with her aegyo! This drama has plenty of the basic tropes however the actors make it that rather more entertaining. It’s a simple watch in case you don’t need something too critical and are a fan of both Tune Hye Kyo or Rain, or each!

Catch the primary episode of “Full Home” now:

For those who’re in search of dramas based mostly on webtoons

Clear With Ardour For Now

“Clear With Ardour For Now” stars Yoon Kyun Sang and Kim Yoo Jung in an lovable rom-com about first loves. Yoon Kyun Sang performs a cleansing firm CEO named Jang Solar Gyeol, who’s a critical germaphobe. He meets Gil Oh Sol (Kim Yoo Jung) who, alternatively, is rather less than clear. She doesn’t care about her look, and being neat and tidy should not on the highest of her busy checklist of issues to do. The 2 meet and kind a hate relationship at first, however then it slowly progresses into like and love.

(*17*)

For those who like a drama that’s candy and cute, “Clear With Ardour For Now” is ideal. It’s a light-hearted watch with likeable characters and a narrative that flows fairly nicely. A variety of it’s owed to the author of the webtoon, Aaengo, however Kim Yoo Jung and Yoon Kyun Sang are each so charming and lovable collectively. You’re additionally sure to get a nasty case of second lead syndrome with Tune Jae Rim.

Begin watching “Clear With Ardour For Now” right here:

Cheese within the Entice

“Cheese within the Entice” relies on the profitable webtoon written by Soonkki. The story entails school college students who get entangled in a love triangle. Kim Go Eun performs Hong Seol, Park Hae Jin performs Yoo Jung, and Website positioning Kang Joon performs Baek In Ho.

Yoo Jung is the primary to admit his emotions to Hong Seol, and with out placing a lot thought into it, she accepts his confession and so they begin to date. In the meantime, Seol has gotten very near In Ho, who’s Jung’s sworn enemy. Seol is consistently caught within the center and this acts as an enormous stress issue for her.

There was plenty of pleasure from followers of this specific webtoon when it was introduced that this is able to be made right into a drama. To not point out, Kim Go Eun and Park Hae Jin being solid because the leads appeared like a dream come true. The drama stayed correct to the webtoon for probably the most half, however as a result of the webtoon wasn’t completed, the ending needed to be made up. For those who’re in search of an important love triangle, a fancy male lead, and Kim Go Eun showcasing her appearing chops, then this one is the one to binge!

You can begin watching the drama right here:

My ID is Gangnam Magnificence

Kang Mi Rae (Im Soo Hyang) has at all times been self-conscious about her bodily look. It impacts her a lot that she decides that getting cosmetic surgery is the one approach that she will reside her life. On the primary day of College, Mi Rae turns into excited to begin her new life, however she runs into Do Kyung Suk (Cha Eun Woo), a really good-looking and standard boy that she used to go to elementary faculty with. Kyung Suk acknowledges Mi Rae fairly shortly and he begins to comprehend that his emotions for her are extra than simply that of floor stage.

With Im Soo Hyang and Cha Eun Woo because the OTP, why wouldn’t you need to watch this drama? The 2 are fairly the visuals and their chemistry can be very evident! When it was introduced that Cha Eun Woo could be taking the position because the very handsome and standard Do Kyung Suk, folks had been very nicely happy with the choice for apparent causes. This drama doesn’t solely contact on superficial appears because the title could recommend, but it surely’s additionally acquired plenty of depth that focuses on the sweetness inside.

Begin watching the collection:

For those who’re a sucker for a primary love romance story

Angel Eyes

“Angel Eyes” stars Lee Sang Yoon and Ku Hye Solar as first loves who get separated after tragedy strikes. Years later, they meet once more and can’t recover from the love that they as soon as felt for one another after they had been youthful. This journey of them reigniting their love and determining be collectively regardless of their tragic pasts is a narrative you don’t need to miss!

One of the best half about “Angel Eyes” is the journey viewers are in a position to go on with Park Dong Joo (Lee Sang Yoon) and Yoon Soo Wan (Ky Hye Solar). Within the first few episodes, we see how the 2 meet and fall in love when they’re youthful and it units the tempo for his or her growing romance as adults. Their historical past, the depth of their love, and the depth make their story that extra lovely and romantic.

Watch “Angel Eyes” now:

Love Rain

“Love Rain” is a basic old flame Okay-drama. It stars Jang Geun Suk as Website positioning Joon and YoonA as Jung Ha Na. Website positioning Joon is a hotshot photographer who can be a little bit of a playboy. He meets Ha Na and the 2 fall in love, however what makes their relationship particular is that it has ties with their dad and mom’ love story. They arrive to comprehend that their destiny is intertwined excess of they might have ever imagined.

This drama is all the things candy and harmless. It’ll provide you with all of the butterflies that anybody would get from a primary love. The way in which they first meet and their interactions can have you rooting for his or her romance to succeed. There’s additionally the truth that the 2 are destined to be collectively from a deep rooted secret that nobody may have ever imagined. “Love Rain” additionally has a really nostalgic and retro really feel as some components happen within the ’70s, which additionally helps add to the romantic feels.

You can begin watching “Love Rain” right here:

Who Are You: College 2015

On this drama, Kim So Hyun performs each Lee Eun Bi and Lee Eun Byul, twin ladies who’re separated at a younger age. When Eun Byul disappears at some point, Eun Bi takes her place. Han Yi Ahn (Nam Joo Hyuk) likes Eun Byul, and with out figuring out it, additionally begins to love the brand new Eun Byul, who is absolutely Eun Bi.

Whether or not you’re in highschool or not, this collection is sure to suck you in. It entails one of the heartbreaking love triangles ever and even in case you’re not an enormous fan of the trope, you’re nearly assured to be entranced by Yook Sungjae‘s allure. You’ll love seeing his transformation and love for Eun Bi develop all through the collection. Kim So Hyun can be flawless at portraying highschool college students and also you’ll admire not solely her appearing abilities however her capacity to captivate your consideration when she’s on display screen. Her charisma is so robust!

Watch the primary episode right here:

Motion and love

Healer

Ji Chang Wook performs the antihero named Website positioning Jung Hoo, who spends his nights working errands to be able to get monetary savings. He does this so he can reside the remainder of his life secluded from the world, till at some point, he falls in love with Chae Younger Shin (Park Min Younger).

There are lots of the explanation why this drama was successful and nonetheless continues to garner an enormous fan base. Initially, Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Younger must reunite in one other drama collectively as a result of their chemistry is undeniably robust. They one way or the other pull off being attractive and cute on the identical time and their emotional scenes collectively had been very impressionable. The drama additionally had wonderful motion scenes that had been totally entertaining. Even for individuals who aren’t into motion, this collection can have you on the sting of your seat! It’ll be onerous to not binge-watch this one, so ensure you begin early within the day.

Begin watching “Healer” now:

Vagabond

Lee Seung Gi has been fairly busy within the selection present world, so it’s nice to see him on the small display screen. The drama was extremely anticipated primarily as a result of he’d be starring alongside Suzy, whom he had starred with beforehand within the Okay-drama “Gu Household E book.”

This drama begins off robust, which might make it actually onerous to have to attend weekly for brand spanking new episodes to return out. Fortunately, the collection is accomplished so you’ll be able to watch it multi functional go! “Vagabond” is nearly like a film in that the motion scenes are extremely entertaining and each scene is principally a cliffhanger. It additionally helps to see the visually interesting staff of Lee Seung Gi and Suzy on display screen; these two are perfection!

Flower of Evil

In “Flower of Evil,” Lee Joon Gi performs a personality named Baek Hee Sung, who appears to be the right father and husband. His spouse, Cha Ji Gained (Moon Chae Gained), is a detective and whereas she’s uncovering secrets and techniques, she discovers a string of truths that would destroy her household for good.

For those who like some edge-of-your-seat motion and romance, this drama will hit all the proper notes. The motion scenes in “Flower of Evil” is ready to absolutely maintain you in your toes and the romance can have you craving for extra. It’s acquired a fast-paced storyline and Lee Joon Gi’s appearing will doubtless ship chills down your backbone. Can also’t fail to say that the chemistry between Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Gained will doubtless break your coronary heart. They’re that good collectively.

Ensure you try the primary episode of “Flower of Evil”:

And in case you’ve watched all these titles, be happy to take a look at the opposite characteristic on hidden gem Okay-dramas right here. Glad drama watching!

Hey Soompiers, which of those Okay-dramas is your favourite? Let me know within the feedback beneath!

