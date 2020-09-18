17-year-old boy gets hit by expensive life style, withdraws 15 lakh rupees from grandfather’s account

Agra: A 17-year-old teenager in Agra in UP transferred 15 lakh rupees from his grandfather’s bank account to his e-wallet to fulfill his khachali lifestyle. Even after transferring such a huge amount within 5 months, Dada did not even show details online on his mobile, so he lodged his complaint with the police, after which the matter came to the cyber cell, the reality came to light. Also Read – UP: Financier set fire to truck owner for not filling loan installment

SSP of Agra Bablu Kumar told, "Raja Ram, an 80-year-old retired Air Force officer, reported an illegal online transaction of Rs 15 lakh from his account by an unknown person within five months from March to August this year, following which Shahganj A case was registered at the police station under section 420 of the IPC. "

The victim claimed that he neither received a call nor gave his OTP to anyone regarding any online transaction. The complaint was transferred to the District Cybercrime Cell.

Investigation revealed that the money was transferred from Raja Ram’s account to Paytm and Mobikwik wallets, which were created using a fake SIM card. The money was later transferred to the account of the victim’s daughter-in-law and the grandson of the victim was involved in all this.

According to cybercrime officer Vijay Tomar, Kishore was regularly withdrawing small sums. He would delete the SMS alert from his grandfather’s phone after giving him an OTP to his friend Mohit Solanki (21) who was its mastermind.

Two other persons involved in the crime have been identified as Krishna (24) and Akash Kumar (20). Krishna provided a fake SIM card to create Paytm and Mobikwik accounts and Aakash had converted some online transactions into cash to buy liquor and mobile phones. All the accused have been arrested and the minor has also been arrested.