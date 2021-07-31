17-year-old woman desires to marry 53-year-old rapist, has given delivery to a kid after rape

Thiruvananthapuram: The rape sufferer now desires to marry the priest who did the rape. The age of the pastor is 53 years. Whilst the age of the sufferer is being informed simplest 17 years. The lady was once simplest 16 years outdated all over the rape. She has additionally develop into the mum of a kid after rape. The sufferer has approached the Excellent Court docket for marriage. Pastor Robin has been sentenced to two decades in jail for misdemeanor and has additionally been sacked through the Vatican as pastor.Additionally Learn – No kid for 8 years, now lady gave delivery to 4 youngsters in combination, understand how

The petition filed through the sufferer will now arise within the apex court docket on Monday and the sufferer has additionally sought bail for Robin, who had intercourse along with her, in order that they may be able to get married. The petitioner says that this petition has been filed as consistent with his want.

Previous, Robin had additionally approached the Kerala Prime Court docket with a petition looking for to marry the sufferer, however the court docket then grew to become it down. Robin was once serving as a parish pastor close to Kannur and was once the executive of a church-supported faculty the place the sufferer was once a Elegance 11 pupil.

A criticism was once lodged towards Pujari through the Kid Line Company, which goes some of the faculty youngsters. The power on Pujari had higher after the sufferer’s kid was once given delivery on February 7, 2017 at a medical institution run through the control. Pujari was once arrested close to the Kochi Global Airport on February 27, 2017, when he was once getting ready to depart the rustic.

Pujari was once sentenced to two decades in jail through a Thalassery court docket on February 17, 2019, after being attempted beneath the Coverage of Kids from Sexual Offenses (POSCO) Act. Right through the listening to, the sufferer and her mom retracted. However in spite of this, the court docket proceeded at the foundation of the proof already accrued and gave its verdict.

4 nuns, any other priest and any other lady hooked up to the convent, who have been co-accused within the police chargesheet, have been let off for loss of enough proof. By the way, in March remaining yr, officers within the province of Manthavady (in Wayanad district) knowledgeable the media that the Vatican had determined to sack Robin after going via all of the procedure.