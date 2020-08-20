1737.50 crore rupees in the account of farmers, forest dwellers, dung sellers of Chhattisgarh, gift on Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti

Raipur: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Chhattisgarh, an amount of Rs 1737.50 crore was released by the state government to farmers, forest dwellers and cow dung vendors. Senior officials of the state said that on the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti, an amount of Rs 1737.50 crore was released in the account of farmers, tendu patta collectors and cow dung villagers at a function held at the Chief Minister’s residence office here. Former All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders were present in the ceremony through video conference. Also Read – Person was trapped for several hours in the strong current of water, Air Force saved lives like this … See VIDEO

On this occasion, Rahul Gandhi said that Chhattisgarh is the leading state in the implementation of schemes to help the farmers, poor, tribals and needy people. He praised the work being done by the state government for the well being and betterment of all sections in the state of Chhattisgarh and congratulated the ministers including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for this. Also Read – Liquor-laden truck overturns on highway, people looted 20 lakh liquor, see video

Rahul Gandhi said that our government is a government protecting the interests of farmers, poor, tribals, laborers. The state government is working for the betterment of these classes in the state of Chhattisgarh. He said, “We protect the interests of farmers, poor, tribals, laborers because we understand that these are the people who take India forward.” The country cannot go ahead without protecting their interests. ”On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that in the amount being transferred today, 1500 crores of the second installment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana, 4 crore 50 of Godan Nyaya Yojana Lakh rupees and 232.81 crores of incentive remuneration of tendu leaf collectors. Also Read – Kisan Rail: From today the country’s first Kisan Rail, farmers of these states including UP and Bihar will benefit, know the route

The Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana was launched on May 21 on the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. On the same day, 1500 crores of the first installment were directly transferred to the accounts of 19 lakh farmers. Under this scheme of the Government of Chhattisgarh, farmers are being given assistance of Rs 5,750 crore in four installments. The Chief Minister said that under the Godan Nyaya Yojana, the state government is buying cow dung at the rate of two rupees per kg. The scheme was started on 20 July on the day of Hareli. It was decided to pay the dung being purchased under the scheme within 15-15 days. Today, another payment of Rs 40 crore 50 lakh has been made to 77,097 cow dung villagers and livestock owners. Earlier, on August 5, under the scheme, payment of Rs 01 crore 65 lakh was made.

Baghel said that Tendu patta collectors of the state have been given an incentive amount of Rs 233 crore today, compared to Rs 371 crore in the 2018 collection year earlier. Due to this, there has been a 60 percent increase in the income of 12 lakh tendu leaf collectors of the state. He said that we have kept the promise of purchasing Tendupatta at the rate of Rs 4000 per standard bag. Referring to the Martyr Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Collectors Social Security Scheme launched by the state government for Tendupatta collectors, it said that through this the collectors will get benefits like insurance scheme.

The Chief Minister said that in the event of accident and death, the amount will be paid to the aggrieved collector families within one month, while the earlier insurance scheme used to take a year time to settle the case. Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, members of the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet and senior state officials were present at the ceremony.