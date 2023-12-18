18 Great Prison Movies You Can Watch Now:

For almost as long as the business has been around, movies about jails and imprisonment have been made. It is said that Prison Time was the first prison movie ever made. It came out in 1910.

By the 1930s, American gangster movies frequently set their scenes in jails. Later, the Great Depression made it easier for stories to show criminals as victims of a harsh justice system.

Prison movies take us to places we’ve never been before and often put us in direct contact with tough crooks. It’s interesting how many wonderful prison films show us things we hadn’t anticipated, like a criminal who is surprisingly kind or the horrible conditions that prisoners all over the world have to live in.

After this time, there was World War II, which gave Western directors the idea to make both exciting and over-the-top stories about war prisoners. Prison movies can take us to strange and interesting worlds, and many of them do a good job of showing how strangely we want to see other people suffer.

Law Abiding Citizen:

Law Abiding Citizen, which was directed by F. Gary Gray, is an interesting look at what occurs to a person when everything they’ve ever loved gets taken away.

Gerard Butler portrays Clyde Shelton. He is a former CIA agent who specializes in the heinous world of killings. One terrible evening, his house is broken into, and both of his family members are killed while inside.

Even worse things happen when Shelton, who is very sad, learns that the murderers get a light sentence because of a deal arranged by lawyer Nick Rice. Shelton goes from being sad to being completely angry, and he decides to get back at everyone who hurt his family by killing them all. People keep killing, even though Shelton ends up in jail.

While most people locked up saying, “Free me or I’ll kill everyone,” wouldn’t be taken seriously, when Shelton says it, you ought to believe it. Critics were shocked by how ridiculous the story got and how violent it was, but viewers loved it, and the movie did very well at the box office.

Caged:

Caged by John Cromwell is about Mary Ellen, who is 19 years old. The authorities charge her with aiding her husband in committing a crime. During the theft, Mary’s husband is killed, and she, being pregnant, is sent to a terrible prison.

Ruth Benton, the warden, is a kind woman, but Evelyn, the matron, is mean and scares Mary. Caged is a fun jail comedy with a few film noir elements thrown in.

Virginia Kellogg’s script strongly comments on the harsh punishment of prisoners. When you think about how strict the rules were at the time that banned movies, this one was actually pretty brave.

Undisputed:

Wesley Snipes and Ving Rhames star in the American drama sports movie Undisputed. As heavyweight boxing winner George “The Iceman” Chambers, Rhames plays the lead role.

Chambers is found guilty of rape and sent to jail with a lot of tough criminals. To Chambers’ surprise, the prisoners at the jail fight in tough boxing matches that are run by a group of bettors.

Monroe Hutchens is the best fighter in jail, and Chambers quickly becomes interested in him. There is a fight between Chambers and Hutchens to see who is the real winner. The movie Undisputed got an average score of 5.5/10 on Rotten Tomatoes, giving it a score of 48%.

The Green Mile:

Paul Edgecomb is in charge of Cold Mountain State Prison within the United States. He watches over people who are facing death every day. The prisoners don’t always have it easy because Edgecomb’s coworkers do everything they can to make their lives miserable.

At least until prisoner John Coffey shows up one day. People are amazed by how good-looking Coffey is, and Edgecomb quickly learns that he has a very special skill. There is a close friendship between the two guys.

Tom Hanks as well as Michael Clarke Duncan, who play jail warden Edgecomb as well as inmate Coffey, make the movie exciting, dramatic, and emotional. The popular jail movie “The Green Mile” was based on a set of books by Stephen King with the same name. It received nominations for four Oscars.

The Great Escape:

To put it simply, The Great Escape is great. Over the course of almost three hours, the film tells the story of a group of inmates and their plan to escape from a highly guarded WWII prisoner of war camp within Germany.

This film is widely regarded as the quintessential jail escape movie. Many people will remember Steve McQueen more than anyone else in the group, but everyone is great.

Because the characters are so likeable, you want them to escape, and the movie is mostly about that escape, which makes it a consistently interesting watch. Another great thing about it is that it still holds up exceptionally well after almost sixty years of use.

Escape Plan:

Sylvester Stallone portrays a “structural-security authority” who becomes imprisoned in the world’s most top-secret jail due to a plot. He needs to use his abilities to get away, of course. It seems pretty clear that Arnold Schwarzenegger is also in this movie. He plays another prisoner, and the two of them agree to work together.

The best thing about this otherwise bad movie is how excited Sly is to work with his friends. That being said, this was the first film my boyfriend recommended when I told him I was making a list of movies about jail escapes. I don’t know what that says regarding him. Still, it says something.

The Last Castle:

This list of very different movies about jails shows that there are numerous excellent methods to tell a prison story. But one guaranteed way of making things interesting is to lock up someone who can do amazing things.

So it is within Rod Lurie’s “The Last Castle,” where the highly regarded General Irwin is put in a maximum-security military jail after being court-martialed. The castle is the name of his jail. No one is able to escape from the famous castle. Things don’t seem right when Irwin shows up, yet he just wants to keep his head low and do his time.

Colonel Winter, the cruel warden at The Castle, makes it more and more clear to Irwin that there’s a major rot at its core. Irwin can’t take it anymore and gets more than 1,000 prisoners to rebel against Winter’s cruel rule.

But even though most critics didn’t like “The Last Castle,” the movie turns out really great. Stand up for what’s right! This is a great story about how one person’s strong will can inspire others.

Escape From Alcatraz:

Escape from Alcatraz was the fifth and final movie that Clint Eastwood and writer/director Don Siegel worked together on. The story is based on the supposedly true story of the only prisoner who was able to successfully escape from San Francisco Bay’s Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary during its 29-year history.

Clint Eastwood stars Frank Morris, a thief who is concerned with getting out of jails with the highest levels of security. He finds people with similar ideas to help him pull off an epic escape.

Don Siegel makes Escape from Alcatraz a great mood piece by adding more and more stress with each challenge. Don Siegel, who is known for telling stories with few words, directed the interesting jail drama Riot upon Cell Block 11 before.

Get The Gringo:

Mel Gibson stars in the neo-noir crime movie Get the Gringo. Gibson portrays an escape driver and professional criminal who gets caught and sent to jail. Gibson quickly gets the name “The Gringo” because he is one of the few Americans locked up there.

While adjusting to jail life, The Gringo encounters a boy under the protection of the prisoners. The Gringo sets out to assist the boy as well as his mom while getting his freedom back after hearing the boy’s story. Get On Rotten Tomatoes, The Gringo got an 81% review, which means that most people liked it 6.3/10.

The Shawshank Redemption:

Despite claiming his innocence, Andy Dufresne, a bank manager, was sentenced to two life terms in prison for the murder of his wife and her lover. Soon after, he ends up in the feared Shawshank jail, which is notorious for having cruel inmates and dishonest guards.

After some trouble at first, Dufresne becomes friendly with Red, another prisoner, as well as serving the wardens with their banking. Because of this, he quickly gains advantages but gets increasingly deeply into illegal activities. It looks like the only way out is to run away.

The Shawshank Redemption is a thrilling jail story that keeps people interested thanks to the acting skills of Tim Robbins as well as Morgan Freeman. The jail movie was up for seven Oscars as well as being based on Spring Awakening: Pin-Up by Stephen King.

The Old Man & The Gun:

The Old Man and the Gun is a modern classic from the 2010s that doesn’t get enough praise. It’s more of a heist movie, but there is also a jail escape in the story. The movie is mostly about an old thief played by Robert Redford. It shows how he continues to be a criminal, even though he is older, in a relaxed and often funny way.

He makes plans for heists and jailbreaks. There are some important parts, but overall, it’s a pretty light movie about heists and prison breaks. In addition, it’s a proper way to honor Redford in the movies since it’s still his last lead role as of 2023.

Con Air:

Nicolas Cage lived his life to the fullest in 1997. Face/Off AND Con Air? How amazing. “Newly paroled ex-con as well as former U.S. Ranger Cameron Poe” is the name of the character he plays.

But the other prisoners take over his prisoner transfer plane. John Cusack, John Malkovich, Ving Rhames, Steve Buscemi, Dave Chappelle, and Danny Trejo are just a few of the famous actors in this movie. Hopefully, all of these famous actors were well compensated.

Stir Crazy:

When you think of prison movies, the first thing that probably comes to mind is a dark, violent story that shows how cruel jail guards and wardens can be. The great actor Sidney Poitier directed “Stir Crazy,” which shows how great prison movies are also good for laughs.

Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor first appeared together in the 1976 movie “Silver Streak.” They are falsely accused of a bank robbery and sentenced to a ridiculous 120 years in prison, effectively locking them up for life.

The two people try to come up with a way to get out of jail because they know they will be locked up forever. It’s funny, but the chance might come their way through you got it a battle with artificial bulls.

People really liked “Stir Crazy,” and the 1980 movie made over $100 million at the box office, which was a huge haul for that time. As The News Trace says, it was the first movie produced by a black man to make that much money. This makes it both a funny and historical film.

Starred Up:

Starred Up, an intense jail thriller by David Mackenzie, is about a young man named Eric Love, who was moved from a youth prison to an adult facility because he was acting violently.

Neville, Eric’s father, who lives in another country, is a dedicated thief who is also locked up in the same jail. The system has chosen to lock Eric up and throw away the key, but Oliver, a jail therapist, thinks that Eric can change.

That being said, this isn’t your typical story of salvation. There’s no sugarcoating, and we see how hard it is to deal with the pain of a dangerous person. The strongest thing about this simply organized story is the complexity of the characters. Scum as well as Ghosts of the Civil Dead are two other jail plays that made me think of Starred Up.

Bronson:

Bronson is a historical crime drama movie with Tom Hardy in the lead role. Hardy plays the infamous thief Michael Peterson, who quickly becomes famous for being Charles Bronson.

Many people in The British Press have called Bronson the most dangerous prisoner in the country. Bronson started out as a small-time thief. He got several years in jail for robbing someone with a gun.

But because Bronson’s behavior became more violent and unpredictable, he was given a life term in jail, most of which would be spent in solitary confinement. Rotten Tomatoes gave Bronson a score of 77%, which means that most people liked it 6.5/10.

Papillon:

Papillon, whose real name is Henri Charrière, is convicted of murder. He will spend the rest of his life in the cruel prison settlement of French Guiana. The person in jail who didn’t do the crime doesn’t want to accept his or her fate. He meets the friendly Louis Dega, and the two of them start making plans to escape.

But it doesn’t look like they can get back to freedom. Despite the torture and harsh punishments he will endure, no one can quell Papillon’s desire for freedom, even after years have passed.

With sad music playing in the background, Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman skillfully portray the harsh treatment of prisoners in French Guiana. People all over the world look up to Papillon as a hero because he is brave and has a positive view of the future.

The McKenzie Break:

A lot of movies about prisoners escaping during World War II show Germans as the prisoners and Allies as the prisoners who get away. The McKenzie break is different. In this story, the people trying to get away are all German soldiers, and the jail camp is in Scotland.

As a result, British troops are in charge of it, which is a bit of a change of pace for English-language jail movies set throughout World War II. Its method may not have been very typical for it to be a big hit, yet it’s still a great jail movie that fans of the type should look for.

Holes:

Still, it’s not as good as the book Holes. What else is better than holes? The movie version of Louis Sachar’s famous book has a lot of big names and is very serious. It’s about Stanley Yelnats, a tween who is wrongly accused of theft and sent to Camp Green Lake, a camp for boys who have done bad things.

It’s out in the desert. The boys have to dig one big hole every single day. Mr. Sir, their caretaker, tells them, “It builds character.” They don’t know why. “Caveman,” as the other boys call Stanley, ends up becoming friends with “Zero,” the bad boy of the camp.

They end up running away from the camp together, hiking through the desert, and breaking the curse that has been on Stanley’s family for generations.

The actors who portrayed the characters living at Camp Green Lake also recorded a song for the movie. In the early 2000s, Radio Disney played it about four times an hour. I just recently found out that I still comprehend all of the phrases.