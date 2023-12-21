18 Of The Best Animal Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

It’s easy to see why there are numerous films that could be the greatest animal films of all time. When animals are the main focus of the story, they tend to light up the screen.

Along with the funny antics on screen, the best animal films had a good plot or message. People of all ages are able to appreciate these instant hits when they first see them or when they see them again. At the very least, they can help people value all kinds of life.

Grizzly:

Many people think that Grizzly is a copy of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 shark movie Jaws. It tries to capture the same mood of fear that made Spielberg’s movie so interesting. Making people feel scared of big animals again, like in Jaws, works really well.

There’s a simple reason for this: bears are frightening. After a group of park guards’ hearts start to sink, an increasingly deadly bear attacks them, forcing them to do desperate things to stop it.

Seeing the damage done by a bear biting a person is enough to keep anyone from going into the woods. The movie was so popular that it led to a follow-up called Grizzly II, which came out just in time, 44 years later.

A Dog’s Journey:

Many films feature dogs that become lost but eventually find their way back. A Dog’s Journey, which came out in 2019, is one of the greatest animal movies ever.

In this story, though, there was a magical element because the dog kept coming back to life and trying to discover his way home. The movie stars Dennis Quaid as a man who can’t see his granddaughter or talk to his daughter-in-law after his child dies.

He lost his family as a child, but the dog comes back to life and meets his granddaughter in college. They both ultimately discover the family they lost so many years ago.

The Aristocats:

The Duchess lives with her children in France in the home of opera singer Madame Adelaide Bonfamille. She wants to leave her money to her cats when she passes away, so Edgar, her butler, gets rid of them so he can get the money. He tries to kill them, but fails. Thomas O’Malley, a stray cat, agrees to bring the cats home.

The Aristocats falls short of Disney’s usual family movies because it targets a younger audience. Because of this, the movie’s humor, characters, and writing are simpler than those in movies that came before and after it. Some of the songs will still catch your attention and get stuck in your head. Edgar is also a funny, bad guy.

The Magician’s Elephant:

Peter is a young orphan who wants to find his long-lost younger sister and answers. A fortune teller tells the determined kid that he needs to “follow the elephant” to find his family in this new cartoon movie.

When an artist brings an elephant to life in front of Peter throughout a show, everyone will know exactly which elephant she’s talking about. As Peter follows the elephant, he is brimming with questions and sure that he can do things that seem impossible. This story about a little girl and a big dream will take people away.

The Rescuers Down Under:

Since Walt Disney Animation Studios has made many cartoon animal movies, it’s not a surprise that one of their movies is at the top of the list. This movie is a follow-up to the famous 1977 movie The Rescuers. It’s about two members of the Rescue Aid Society, Bianca and Bernard, who have to go to Australia to save a stolen boy.

Some Disney fans think that The Rescuers Down Under is one of their favorite movies, even though it’s not the most well-known. The movie is not only one of the greatest animal movies of the last 30 years, but it is also the first fully digital movie to come out in theaters.

Felidae:

Francis and his friend move to a new neighborhood with lots of other cats. While making his rounds, Frank encounters Bluebeard, another cat, and discovers the lifeless body of a cat that had been killed in a fight.

Francis quickly learns that this is not the first murder within the region and that a lot of the cats worship a strange being named Claudandus. Some parts of Felidae’s characters aren’t very good, but the show’s animation, violence, and heavy themes more than make up for it.

Animals are brutally dissected, and there are also some clever but frightening dream scenes. It also deals with issues like genetics, animal testing, and people’s duty to care for animals.

Anaconda:

Anaconda is a great B-rated thriller regarding a scary animal that everyone needs to watch some time. If you start with the idea that there is a huge snake, it’s not very deep.

As expected, there is a group of people who are sure they can find and kill the anaconda. They are sadly and fatally wrong. People really liked the movie’s dry humor, campy special effects, and, of course, the unique idea of seeing a huge snake attack a group of individuals.

Eight Below:

A team of sled dogs is left behind in the Antarctic and must figure out how to get home through the harsh landscape in the exciting survival story, Eight Below. It is one of many dog movies inspired by true stories.

As their teacher, Paul Walker has one of his best parts in the movie. The main story is about the amazing trip these dogs take, which is full of thrills, heartbreak, and bravery. It’s an amazing and uplifting true story.

Dinosaur:

He lives with a group of lemurs who took him in as an egg and raised him. His name is Aladar. A rocket hits Aladar’s house one day, destroying it. They then force Aladar and his family to join a group of roaming dinosaurs.

As they try to get to good places to nest, they run into problems like thirst, danger, and a boss who believes in social Darwinism. Since it was Disney’s first fully CGI movie without Pixar, things might have been a lot worse.

That being said, the animation looks great for the time, and James Newton Howard’s music is one of their best ever. It’s too bad that the story is obvious and that too much meta-humor ruins the characters.

The Sea Beast:

Jacob Holland, the dragon hunter, sails the seas in search of the terrifying sea creature known as the Red Bluster. If he can kill it, he will get a big prize.

But a young woman named Maisie who sneaks onto his ship changes everything, even whether Jacob continues to believe the monster is so scary. However, The Sea Beast demonstrates that sea monsters, despite not being as friendly as our usual pets, can still be loved.

Just maybe people don’t understand them right. Both kids and adults find this movie enjoyable, and it received an Oscar nomination this year for best animated film.

Marley & Me:

It was based on John Grogan’s best-selling autobiography. Marley & Me quickly became one of the greatest as well as most lifelike animal movies of all time and in the last 30 years. In the movie, Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston play a married couple who decide to adopt a Labrador dog named Marley after they buy their first home.

Some animal movies only show parts of an animal’s life, but Marley & Me showed Marley’s whole life alongside the Grogan family, from the beginning to the end. This movie about a man as well as his best friend is honest and touching, and anyone who has ever had a dog will understand.

Animal Farm:

Old Major, Manor Farm’s prize-winning boar, calls all the farm animals together to tell them about his dream world, in which animals rule over people.

Soon after he dies, the animals get rid of their mean boss and take over the farm. Even though things start off well, soon there is trouble between Snowball and Napoleon, Major’s bickering replacements.

There are some changes made to George Orwell’s story in the movie, especially at the end, but it still gets across the important message of caution.

It shows how lies can hurt people and how people can give up their rights over time. Although it was initially used as a metaphor for the Soviet Union, its timeless topics remain significant today.

The Revenant:

There wasn’t really an animal movie, but everyone remembers the famous fight between Leonardo DiCaprio and a shockingly well-animated CGI bear that was used to promote this movie a lot. People all over the world went crazy when Dicaprio finally got his Oscar for the part.

Hugh Glass is the main character of the story. He was a hunter in the Dakotan desert in the 1800s. He avoids several dangerous situations while navigating tensions between farmers, native people, and the weather.

The Revenant, directed by the famous Mexican Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu, won three Oscars for its disturbing, beautiful, and well-realized vision of how people interact with their surroundings. People will definitely stay away from the woods for a very long time after seeing this movie.

Hachi:

In this 2009 movie, Richard Gere plays in a very different type of movie for him. It’s about a professor who discovers an abandoned Akita and chooses to bring it home.

Unfortunately, the professor has a stroke that kills him, leaving Hachi to miss his best friend. There are a lot of symbols in the movie that relate to loyalty, love, and friendship, yet what makes it stick with you is how it makes you feel.

The movie Hachi is all about animals and is sure to make people cry, especially those who are close to animals. The fact that Hachi is based on a true story makes it even more likely to make you cry.

Bolt:

A dog superhero named Bolt fights the bad Dr. Calico with the help of his human partner, Penny. Bolt has never been off-set because he is the star of a TV show that he doesn’t know about.

In a shocking finish, Penny is taken hostage, prompting Bolt to run away in search of her, only to get lost within New York City. Bolt is a hidden gem that marked a shift in Disney movies made in the 2000s.

It tells a fascinating tale about how to be great while also knowing your limits. The acting as well as the characters all seem very likeable, but Bolt and Mittens, the stray cat he meets on his way home, are especially sweet.

Back To The Outback:

Think about living in a zoo where people stare and point at you all the time. It doesn’t sound like a fun way to spend every day, does it? Now picture them looking at you, pointing, and calling you a monster.

Worse still. This is where the aggressive snake Maddie, the spider Frank, the poisonous devil lizard Zoe, and the scorpion Nigel live. They are some of the more feared animals at the Sydney Zoo.

After a rescue attempt that went horribly wrong, their closest friends decide it’s time to leave the zoo and go back to the bush, where they belong. Of course, going to the old natural environment comes with some problems, like taking Pretty Boy, the zoo’s famous koala resident, with you.

We’re all guilty of it sometimes. Follow along with the characters in this cartoon story as they learn that good and beautiful go deeper than fur.

We Bought A Zoo:

When Benjamin Mee bought a zoo in We Bought A Zoo, he had no concept of what he was getting himself into. The movie shows Benjamin, a recently divorced father of two, as he buys and moves into the run-down Rosemoor Wildlife Park.

For the sake of his family and the dedicated staff who have worked there for years, even though the zoo has been closed, Benjamin has no intention of turning things around. People will find out during the movie whether this is simply Benjamin’s midlife crisis or a way for him to start over with his life for the better.

Charlotte’s Web:

A young pig named Wilbur has come to live on Homer Zuckerman’s farm. Fern, his niece, raised him. He quickly figures out, from the other animals, that he will be killed and eaten.

Wilbur is lucky to meet Charlotte A. Cavatica, a spider who writes words on her web to help him stay alive. Charlotte’s Web is a sweet story about how friendship can help you through hard times and how beautiful and sad life can be.

All of the characters are fun to play, and their voices are great, but Reynolds and his stand out. There are catchy songs by the Sherman Brothers that run through the movie. Their fame inspired the 2006 live-action version.