“18 Once more” And “Zombie Detective” Go Head-To-Head In Premiere Ratings As “Report Of Youth” Holds On To Lead

Two new dramas made their premiere within the Monday-Tuesday night time time slot!

In line with Nielsen Korea, the September 21 episode of tvN’s “Report of Youth” took the lead in its time slot with common nationwide rankings of seven.801 p.c.

On KBS, “Zombie Detective” premiered to common nationwide rankings of two.9 and three.6 p.c. “Zombie Detective” stars Choi Jin Hyuk and Park Ju Hyun in a comedy a few zombie in his second yr of resurrection who turns into a detective to seek for the reality about his previous. The premiere rankings are a slight enhance from the finale rankings of “To All of the Guys Who Beloved Me,” the final drama to air on KBS on this time slot.

On JTBC, “18 Once more” premiered to common nationwide rankings of 1.753 p.c. Primarily based on the American movie “17 Once more,” “18 Once more” stars Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, and Lee Do Hyun in a narrative a few man getting ready to divorce who all of a sudden finds himself again within the physique of his 18-year-old self.

On SBS, “Do You Like Brahms?” garnered common nationwide rankings of 4.4 and 5.8 p.c. That is much like its rankings from final week, when it additionally set a private finest.

