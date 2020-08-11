“18 Once more” Reveals First Poster Of Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, And Lee Do Hyun

JTBC’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “18 Once more,” starring Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, and Lee Do Hyun, has unveiled its first poster.

“18 Once more” relies on the American movie “17 Once more” and can inform the story of a husband on the verge of divorce who finds himself again in his physique when he was on the prime of his life 18 years in the past. Yoon Sang Hyun performs Hong Dae Younger, who adjustments his title to Go Woo Younger (performed by Lee Do Hyun) when he turns into 18 years outdated [by Korean reckoning] once more. In the meantime, Kim Ha Neul performs his spouse Jung Da Jung, who joins the workforce as an anchorwoman afterward in life after elevating their 18-year-old twins.

Within the first poster for the drama, Kim Ha Neul, sporting a marriage gown, poses with a photograph of her husband, performed by Yoon Sang Hyun. Behind the photograph is Lee Do Hyun, the 18-year-old Yoon Sang Hyun. The poster reads, “The husband [I love and hate] has turn out to be 18 years outdated!”

“18 Once more” premieres September 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST, taking on the time slot of “The Good Detective.”

