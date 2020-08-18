“18 Once more” Reveals Yoon Sang Hyun’s And Lee Do Hyun’s Feelings For Kim Ha Neul In New Poster

JTBC’s upcoming drama “18 Once more” has revealed its fundamental poster.

“18 Once more” is predicated on the American movie “17 Once more” and can inform the story of a husband on the verge of divorce who finds himself again in his physique when he was on the prime of his life 18 years in the past. Yoon Sang Hyun performs Hong Dae Younger, who modifications his identify to Go Woo Younger (performed by Lee Do Hyun) when he turns into 18 years outdated once more. In the meantime, Kim Ha Neul performs his spouse Jung Da Jung, who joins the workforce as an anchorwoman in a while in life after elevating their 18-year-old twins.

In the brand new poster, Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, and Lee Do Hyun are located in cutouts that type the form of the quantity 18, and the poster shares the true emotions that Hong Dae Younger harbors towards Jung Da Jung at each 18 and 37 years of age.

The 37-year-old Hong Dae Younger (Yoon Sang Hyun), together with his arm outstretched towards Jung Da Jung, begs forgiveness, saying, “I used to be incorrect, Da Jung! I’ll be higher!” In the meantime, Hong Dae Younger’s 18-year-old self (Lee Do Hyun) says, “Da Jung! You’re my first and final love.”

“18 Once more” premieres September 7, taking on the time slot presently crammed by “The Good Detective.”

