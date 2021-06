18 Pages is a Telugu language film. The film free up date is 21 December 2021. It has Anupama Parameswaran and many others within the forged.

The plot revolves round few mysterious occasions. A contented teen in love faces issues. He comes to a decision to chase and clear up the mysteries. Issues take a flip as his lover will get affected. Will he divulge the reality?

Director: Palnati Surya Pratap

Style: Crime, Mystery, Romance

Language: Telugu

Free up Date: 21 December 2021