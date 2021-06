18 Pages is a romantic drama that includes Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in pivot roles. The romantic drama used to be directed by means of Palnati Surya Pratap and written by means of Sukumar. It used to be bankrolled by means of Bunny Vas’s Geetha Arts. Gopi Sundar used to be open in for the song whilst the audio rights had been bought by means of Aditya Track.