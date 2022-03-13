18 Things The Elden Ring Isn’t Telling You And You Need To Know To Survive

March 10, 202229 commentsrecent

FromSoftware games are characterized by their high difficulty and Elden Ring is no exception. The authors of Dark Souls and Bloodborne make the leap to open worlds with a challenging action RPG adventure in which any enemy can end your life in a matter of seconds. We know it’s difficult, that it can be frustrating, but that effort always pays off in games directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Is it still very difficult for you? This Elden Ring guide aims to ease your journey through the Midlands with a few tips on combat, dodging, equipment, and other things that Fromsoftware’s game doesn’t always explain.