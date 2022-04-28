18 touches at maximum speed: the Paris Saint Germain rondo led by Messi that drove Mbappé and Ramos crazy

The French team had fun in training

the season of Paris Saint Germain did not meet the expectations generated by the large additions it made in mid-2021, when it highlighted the departure of Lionel Messi of the FC Barcelona to join the French box. with just the Ligue 1 in your window, left the pending task in the French Cup, the French League Cup and the Champions League, where he fell surprisingly with Real Madrid, after having the series in a fist. However, in training all is smiles a few weeks before several of the stars’ contracts expire.

The club’s social networks showed a portion of the morning practice this Thursday and one of the activities carried out by the campus drew attention. A portion of soccer players performed the classic rondo and made two of their teammates suffer: Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, Neymar, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti and Ander Herrera formed the outside edge to prevent Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappé from recovering the ball..

One of the most surprising details of the video was that everything was played with one touch and at a speed that was difficult to follow with the eye. After 18 consecutive passes, the Video tried to throw a pipe at the Spanish central defender and ended the suffering of those who were inside. PSG is preparing to face Racing de Strasbourg this Friday at 4:00 p.m. (Argentina time) as a visitor for matchday 35 of Ligue 1.

The star forward found its best performances in recent times (Photo: Reuters)

At Thursday’s press conference, Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media and defused speculation of an exit by saying that “there is a 100% chance” that both he and the attacker Kylian Mbappé continue in the PSG the next course. They asked him for a percentage of the chances that he would stay in Paris and that Mbappe do the same, and answered bluntly: “100% in both cases”. It is worth remembering that bag has a contract with the Parisian cast until 2023its continuity is not assured because, despite being champion of Ligue 1, the team is likely to seek to give it a new air to your sports project facing the next season.

In the case of the top scorer for the capital team and the national team, the French press points out that there is impressive proposals by the Qatari owners of the Paris Saint Germain to try to retain it, but the player has not given no clear indication of his final decision in these last few weeks. In addition, there was already a meeting between his family and representatives of the PSG last week in Qatar. and according Leonardowho was world champion with his country in 2018, continues “in reflection” about his future, while Real Madrid bets on tempting him.

KEEP READING:

Mauricio Pochettino revealed the dialogue he had with Lionel Messi about the elimination against Real Madrid

Will the galactics disarm? Paris Saint Germain put a price on Neymar and could negotiate it

“My family gave up living for me”: Sergio Ramos opened his heart in an intimate interview with PSG