18 years ago today Google launched Gmail. It was born as a “big joke” against Hotmail

April 1, 2004. At that time we did not know it, but we were facing a truly historic day. Without warning, Google launched Gmail, its new email service. Many, however, believed that it was a great joke or innocent, because April Fools’ Day is celebrated on April 1, equivalent to April Fools’ Day that we celebrate on December 28. .

But it was not only the day that had an impact and made one think that the proposal was not serious. Gmail came with 1 GB of storage for messages, something revolutionary, compared to the 2 MB offered by Microsoft’s Hotmailthe leader of the time thanks to having behind it a giant like the one from Redmond, and above all, due to the fact that it enabled access to MSN Messenger.

The powerful arrival of Gmail caught email providers completely off guard and by surprise, and in June of that same year, Microsoft had to announce a storage increase from 2 to 250 MB. Yahoo, for its part, had increased it a month earlier to 10 MB. Hotmail didn’t recover from the “bump” until 2006, when it bumped up to 1GB of free storage, but by then Gmail already had 2GB. During all that time, Microsoft charged $20 for what Google already offered for freeand better.

The Gmail “joke” was and is much more than storage





At first, Gmail attracted a lot of attention for what its gigabyte allowed: sending almost any type of file of the time, such as photos, songs, etc. However, what made Gmail special for many was the speed with which it allowed to share attachments, or perform searches in a huge file. Until then, in many cases, dealing with email was a big headache, especially in free services with connections that in many cases did not yet have broadband.

Gmail, despite arriving in beta, already showed the future in 2004, albeit to a limited extent. One detail of its launch, and which lasted until 2007, is that in order to register for the service, it was necessary to have an invitation from another user who was part of the platform. They were a bit rare at first, but then they spread quickly, with each account coming with 100 invites to hand out. Two years after opening up to everyone, Gmail dropped its “Beta” label. It was another of the great anecdotes of the service. With hardly any problems, it was not considered a stable service by Google for five long years.

Gmail changed the way we approach email with robust search and speed. Android made it expand even more massively

Gmail is also living history of Google. With the service began its great ecosystem, and of its great current services, was the first to start setting up the future full of user data in the hands of the company that have made him the advertising giant that he is. Also, Android cannot be understood without Gmail. The fact that since the birth of the mobile operating system it was necessary to use an account to download applications in the Android Market, which would later become the Google Play Store, made the use of Gmail skyrocket. Also very important in that sense is the fact that their accounts began to become mandatory to log in to YouTube.

Gmail is synonymous with email, but what about the future?



The growth of collaborative tools and video calls has been exponential in the pandemic.

After wresting hegemony from Hotmail (now Outlook), Gmail has become, in the Western world, as it is not available in China, synonymous with email. There are many users who continue to use other services, but as we said, the use of Android in countries like Spain, where it has a market share of almost 90%, makes it synonymous with email.

However, there is some concern that in the near future, Gmail will shut down more and more and stop sharing features with other email services. In 2014 they introduced the Gmail API, and in recent days they have shown the integration with AMP, which allows the arrival of interactive emails. Google affirms that this novelty can be implemented by other services, but the problem is that forces others to go the way of Gmail, outside of email standards.

It is also unclear whether the use of email as a standard within companies will be as powerful in the future. Many companies have switched to using tools like Slack or Microsoft Teams during the pandemic, and we may continue to see email losing weight, despite the fact that it has great advantages over video calls. At the moment, Google continues to work on Gmail at a good pace, and proof of this is the new design that we can already test.