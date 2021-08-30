19 12 months outdated woman were given married to this type of younger boy, began dwelling in combination, however…

Chennai: A 19-year-old woman fell in love with a minor boy. The woman married the boy (Marriage with Minor). Now the woman is in bother. A case has been registered towards the woman. After the case used to be registered, the woman herself reached the police station and surrendered. Police mentioned {that a} case has been registered towards the woman below sections of great sexual offence.Additionally Learn – The sweetheart reached Bihar from UP, chasing the female friend, went to the lodge by way of doing Fb Reside.

Police mentioned that the woman works at a petroleum pump in Pollachi house of ​​Chennai. The age of the boy whom the woman married is 17 years. The woman is accused of sexually assaulting the boy. In this price, the woman used to be arrested below the Act from POSCO. The police registered a case below phase 5 (a) (grave sexual attack) and phase 6 (punishment for annoyed sexual attack) of the POSCO Act. He used to be later produced in a different court docket and despatched to judicial custody in Coimbatore Central Prison.

love at paintings

Consistent with the police, the woman had left her research after failing at school 10 and got to work at a petroleum pump in Pollachi. The boy who finished the plus 2 elegance extensively utilized to paintings on the petrol pump. All the way through this, the woman fell in love with the boy and later went to Dindigul with him. Married in Dindigul and returned again to Coimbatore the place they had been dwelling in a rented area. The boy's mom lodged a criticism and when the girl got here to grasp in regards to the criticism, she surrendered on the girls's police station in Pollachi.

Kid Scientific Psychologist Dr. Manoj Ragunathan from Coimbatore mentioned that such instances aren’t commonplace and ladies taking initiative in such relationships are few. They will have to even be given right kind counseling in conjunction with the boy.