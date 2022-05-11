19 passes and luxury assistance from Óscar Romero: Juan Ramírez’s great goal in Boca Juniors’ triumph over Defense

* Juan Ramírez’s great goal was the culmination of a great collective play

With 14 minutes to go match that Boca Juniors beat Defense and Justice 2-0 for the quarterfinals of the League Cupthe team led by Sebastián Battaglia flourished with a great goal: in the previous play all his footballers intervened and he toured the entire field. It was a connection machine that had 19 passes before of the second goal scored by Juan Ramirezwhich decorated the final result in the match played at La Bombonera.

The conquest that liquidated the triumph of the team from La Ribera ratified the best game of the semester for the blue and gold cast and allows them to continue in the local competition, while preparing for the last two games in their group in the Copa Libertadores, in the who will seek the pass to the round of 16.

In the 76th minute, frank fabra took out a side and gave it to Sebastian Villawho put in a hat and began the show of touches that continued with Darío Benedettowho opened to the right with Oscar Romero. The Guaraní began to warn that his left-handed glove was burning, that the surgical pass was a matter of seconds, he began to move and made a change of front for Fabra. The Colombian played backwards and received red frameswho invited to join Agustín Rossi. There the Peruvian defenders touched her, Carlos Zambrano y Luis Advincula. stepped in Pol Fernández y Alan Varela He wasn’t left out either. Once again Romero appeared on the scene, receiving on the right and putting in an exquisite assist for Juan Ramirez who defined from the right and widened the difference for Boca Juniors. It was one minute and eight seconds in which the local players controlled the ball and ended up in the net.

* The testimony of Juan Ramírez after the meeting before Defense and Justice

“It was a very important match for us, to be able to continue fighting, with a rival who played until the end. We played a decisive game, we did things well and that gives us the confidence to keep improving. It is the first goal of a steering wheel in the year (in the team) and I think we should look more into the area”, said Ramírez after the match. “I see that Óscar is coming and he cuts inside, from the middle I put a diagonal, it stung a little and I didn’t hesitate and I hit him from the right and he went down there”, he explained about his goal.

The team led by Sebastián Battaglia was able to advance in the tournament and tries to win the second title under the leadership of the former xeneize midfielder, after the Copa Argentina won in December 2021. Although the main objective of the La Ribera club will be to win the seventh Copa Libertadores, a competition that will resume the next week and will look for a win against Corinthians that will put them in their group.

For the League Cup this Saturday they will face Racing, according to what transpired in the second shift, from 6:30 p.m. at the Ciudad de Lanús Néstor Díaz Pérez Stadium. The winner of the classic will win the ticket to the final of the contest that will be played on Sunday, May 22 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba.

KEEP READING

Boca Juniors authoritatively beat Defense and Justice 2-0 and advanced to the semifinals of the League Cup

The controversy in Boca-Defense: Pol Fernández’s goal annulled due to lack of Sebastián Villa

Racing-Boca Juniors, the first semi-final of the League Cup: when and where it would be played

With “Mbappé” Villa and the VAR in focus, the best memes after Boca’s classification against Defense and Justice

Boca Juniors is looking for a sponsor for its shirt: the millionaire contract that ends on June 30