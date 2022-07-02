19 World Soccer Stars Who Became Free Agents

On June 30, all the contracts that had the 2021/22 season as a limit ended and that is why there are several figures who, as of this Friday, were left with the pass in their possession and the opportunity to sign for any team at no cost.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba was released from Manchester United (Reuters)

The 29-year-old French midfielder is no longer a Manchester United footballer. After a season plagued with injuries in which he barely played 27 games and the team did not live up to expectations, the club decided not to renew him and everything indicates that his future lies with Juventus in Italy, where he shone between 2012 and 2016.

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala will not continue at Juventus (Reuters)

The Argentine closed his cycle at Juventus after seven seasons and having scored 115 goals. At 28 years old and with the World Cup in Qatar on the horizon, the striker needs continuity in a team with great aspirations and, according to the Italian press, Inter Milan has already started the process to sign him.

Angel Di Maria

Ángel Di María was released from PSG

Fideo spent 10 years at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but a profound restructuring of the club has left him out of future plans. The 34-year-old Argentine winger is one of the best free players on the market, but he wants to sign with a team for just one year to get to the World Cup in Qatar with rhythm and then leave for Rosario Central, the club he loves. Juventus has already launched the steps to close it.

Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani will not continue at Manchester United (Reuters)

The Uruguayan is no longer a Manchester United player and at 35 years old he is another of the stars who needs to add minutes for the World Cup in November. So far there are several clubs that have been interested in him, but most of South America. Boca Juniors and Peñarol have been seduced with the possible hiring, as well as some powerful Brazilians. For now, there is only uncertainty in his future.

Ousmane Demebele

Ousmane Dembele still does not accept Barcelona’s offer (Reuters)

The French striker has had a renewal offer from Barcelona on the table for almost a year, but he has not accepted the low salary they proposed. Therefore, he is now a free agent at just 25 years old. The injuries in his last years and the poor performances have caused that his value is no longer even close to the more than USD 100 million that the Catalan team paid for him. If he does not continue in the Blaugrana team, from France they assure that PSG has it in the folder.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suárez hopes to define his future in the coming days (Reuters)

The Uruguayan wanted to continue wearing the colors of Atlético de Madrid, but the club informed him that it will not take him into account. For this reason, starting this Friday, and while he enjoys his vacations, the 35-year-old striker is thinking about where to continue his career. From Argentina it is no longer a secret that River Plate intends it to strengthen itself, but the gunner wants to land in a club that has international competition and the Millionaire has not yet sealed his ticket to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.

Jesse Lingard

Manchester United decided not to extend the link with Jesse Lingard (Reuters)

He used to be one of the great promises of English football, but at the age of 29, Jesse Lengard’s career seems to have stalled. Manchester United got tired of his poor performance and released him after the disappointing season of the team that could not even qualify for the next Champions League. West Ham United, where he was on loan for six months in 2021, is the main interested in signing him, although Villarreal also wants to tempt him.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen seeks continuity for the Qatar World Cup (Reuters)

The Dane who had a big scare in the last European Championship when he suffered a heart attack, returned to play football and this year he did it with Brentford of the Premier League, who once the season ended chose not to extend his contract. Manchester United appear to be in the lead in the race to sign the 30-year-old midfielder.

Isco

Isco completed his cycle at Real Madrid (Reuters)

The 30-year-old midfielder wore the Real Madrid shirt for nine seasons but was told he would not be considered for next season. Since then there are not too many certainties about where his career will continue, although from Italy they announced that José Mourinho is interested in adding him to Roma. On the other hand, from Spain they indicate that he could end up in Turkey or in the MLS.

Dani Alves

Dani Alves will continue his career away from Barcelona (Reuters)

The Brazilian winger completed his second and forgettable cycle at Barcelona. Xavi Hernández told the 39-year-old that he would no longer take him into account and that he would most likely return to Brazil to wear the jersey of a club in his country. “I will play until I am 50 years old”, he published a few days ago on his social networks.

Marcelo

Marcelo is one of the most successful players in the history of Real Madrid (Reuters)

Become a legend of Real Madrid, the Brazilian winger said goodbye to the Spanish club he joined in 2007. At 39 years old and a last season in which he played just 18 games, most of them having entered to play only the final minutes, his freedom of action is not tempting for the big clubs. Therefore, from Spain they anticipate that the best offers were received from squads from Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Samir Handanovic

Inter Milan wants Handanovic to continue (Reuters)

The Slovenian goalkeeper is one of the best in his position, which is why he has rejected the salary cut made by Inter Milan. In this context of tense negotiations with his current team, he has been free to decide where to go. However, the Italian press is optimistic that he will continue to wear the colors of the Nerazzurro.

Cesc Fábregas

Cesc Fábregas was released after passing through Monaco (EFE)



The Spaniard knew how to be one of the best midfielders on the planet. But at 35 years old, these glory days are behind him and Monaco set him free. “It is the worst year not only of my career, but also of my life,” he declared in May when he also said that coaches who have worked with him called him to ask about his conditions: “I just want to have fun,” he replied. MLS seems to be his next destination.

Federico Bernardeschi

Federico Bernardeschi left Juventus (Reuters)

The 28-year-old right winger is another of the players who will not be taken into account by Juventus and that is why he is a free agent. The 40 million euros that the Turin club invested in him in 2017 were not a great deal for the institution that opened the doors for the player to leave, probably to Napoli or Fiorentina.

Corentin Tolisso

Corentin Tolisso said goodbye to Bayern Munich (Reuters)

The 27-year-old Frenchman lost his place at Bayern Munich and that is why the German club chose not to renew his bond. In this context, and given several offers that he has received, according to the French press, the footballer has chosen to return to the club where he stood out the most, Olympique de Lyon.

Dries Mertens

Dries Mertens became an idol in Napoli (Reuters)

There were nine seasons that the Belgian played at Napoli, always being a starter despite changes in coaches and schemes. But the cycle came to an end and this Friday the 35-year-old man was left with the pass in his power. According to the Italian press, his future will be at Olympique de Marseille, where he will be directed by the Argentine Jorge Sampaoli.

Matthias Neighbor

Matias Vecino was released after passing through Inter Milan (Reuters)

The Uruguayan midfielder knew how to be one of the great appearances of his country, which is why he played all the matches of his team in the World Cup in Russia. However, in the last half he lost his place at Inter and, confronted with the coach, both he and the club opted not to extend his contract. The 30-year-old midfielder, who had expressed his intentions to play for Boca Juniors, could return to South America to wear the colors of Nacional or a Brazilian team. Although in Italy they maintain that Lazio will make an attempt to sign him.

