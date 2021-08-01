19-year-old Anthony Barajas, Sufferer Of Taking pictures In Corona Cinema …

The second one sufferer within the fatal taking pictures at a Corona cinema previous this week has died of his accidents, officers introduced on Saturday.



Anthony Barajas, 19, have been on a ventilator after he and his buddy 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich have been killed shot within the head throughout a Monday evening appearing of “The Ceaselessly Purge” on the Edwards Theater within the Crossings buying groceries middle.

Goodrich was once pronounced useless on the scene after each sufferers have been found out when staff entered the theater to wash up after the movie screening, police stated.

On Saturday, the Corona police introduced that Barajas “died early this morning”.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was once charged on friday with homicide and tried homicide within the July 26 taking pictures, in line with the Riverside County District Lawyer’s Administrative center.

Jimenez was once Tuesday evening arrested at the 19000 block of Envoy Street in El Cerrito. A firearm matching the caliber of the weapon believed to had been used within the homicide was once discovered the place he was once, in line with officers.

The reason for the taking pictures stays unknown, and prosecutors say the assault seems to had been “random and unprovoked” assault.

Corona police are running with the OM so as to add an extra depend of first stage homicide towards Joseph Jimenez, officers stated.

Someone with further details about the taking pictures is requested to name the Corona Police Division’s nameless TIP line at 951-817-5837, or touch Senior Detective Slaven Neagu at 951-739-4916 or give him a ​​e mail to [email protected]

