19 yr outdated boy abducted and beat 17 yr outdated female friend, arrested for sharing video of incident

Nagpur: Nagpur town police in Maharashtra (Nagpur Police) Arrested for posting the video on social media has arrested a 19-year-old adolescence for kidnapping a 17-year-old lady and importing the video of this whole incident on social media. The good friend who helped him on this incident has additionally been arrested. The woman and the lady have been pals two years in the past and each used to make and put movies on Tiktok. The accused had promised to marry the lady and there was once a bodily dating between the 2. Alternatively, the boy began suspecting the lady to be in a dating with any person else after which the connection began deteriorating. A police officer gave this details about this incident on Sunday.

Consistent with the police officer, the accused Sameer Khan Salim Khan and the lady were given familiar in 2019 thru a mutual good friend. The 2 shaped a dating and used to add movies steadily at the Tiktok app. The police officer advised at the foundation of the FIR that Sameer Khan had promised to marry the lady and there was once a bodily dating between the 2. Alternatively, Khan began suspecting the lady to be in a dating with any person else after which the connection began to become worse.

On June 18, Sameer Khan compelled the lady to take a seat on a motorbike with the assistance of his good friend Shakin Mohammad Siddiqui (25) in Kamal Chowk house. Sameer Khan made a video of the abduction and posted it on his Instagram account. He advised that he took the lady to Vita Bhatti house and beat her up there.

The accused attempted to kill the lady, however she controlled to flee from the spot. Some native folks knowledgeable the police thru Twitter, and then the crime department officers arrested the accused and his good friend. A case has been registered below the POCSO Act, which protects youngsters from sexual offenses, the reliable mentioned.