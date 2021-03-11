1TEAM Announces Official Disbandment

1TEAM’s company Liveworks Firm has introduced that the group can be disbanding.

1TEAM debuted in March 2019 with the track “VIBE” and consists of members Rubin, BC, Jehyun, Jinwoo, and Junghoon. Rubin and BC appeared in JTBC’s survival program “MIXNINE” and Mnet’s “Boys24″ previous to their debut.

Learn the company’s assertion in regards to the group’s disbandment under:

Hey.

That is Liveworks Firm. We admire all of the love and assist you’ve proven to 1TEAM, and we wish to let you realize in regards to the future plans of 1TEAM. Please notice that we’ve put a substantial period of time into deliberating earlier than reaching this choice. After lengthy discussions between the 1TEAM members and Liveworks Firm, either side have agreed to finish 1TEAM’s official actions as a gaggle on March 14, 2021 and terminate their contract with Liveworks Firm as a gaggle. To all of the followers who liked 1TEAM, we sincerely apologize for delivering this information immediately. Thanks as soon as once more to all of the followers worldwide on your love and assist for 1TEAM. Please want one of the best for the members who will take the following steps of their lives individually. Now they are going to be headed in the direction of completely different goals, not as 1TEAM, and Liveworks Firm additionally needs one of the best of luck to all members. Please notice that the entire official 1TEAM channels together with FANSHIP can be closed after March 31. Thanks.

We want the members all one of the best of their future endeavors.

