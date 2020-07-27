1THE9’s Agency Confirms Report Regarding Group’s Disbandment Date

1THE9’s company has spoken up in regards to the group’s impending disbandment.

1THE9 is a short lived undertaking group shaped via MBC’s survival audition present “Below 19.” The group debuted with their first album “XIX” and title monitor “Highlight” in April 2019.

On July 27, media outlet Pleasure Information 24 reported that 1THE9 will probably be disbanding on August 8. It was shared that 1THE9 had initially been scheduled to disband on July 8, however after their current comeback was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the date of their disbandment needed to be modified.

In line with Pleasure Information 24, the group’s administration PocketDol Studio despatched the members’ respective businesses an official doc stating that 1THE9’s actions can be prolonged for an extra month. That is why 1THE9 was in a position to launch their third and final mini album “Flip Over” on July 16.

The official doc reportedly marks August Eight because the date of 1THE9’s disbandment, but when any promotional actions for his or her new album come up after August 8, the group will nonetheless perform these actions, in accordance with Pleasure Information 24. Following this report, a supply from PocketDol Studio shared to SPO TV Information, “We despatched every member’s company an official doc. 1THE9’s promotions finish on August 8, and their actions as a gaggle finish that day. The members will then return to their respective businesses.”

